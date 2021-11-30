Bethel men go cold late in loss to Bulldogs

McPHERSON — The Bethel College men’s basketball team was held to seven points in the final 13:53 of play, falling to McPherson College 59-58 Monday night in KCAC play in McPherson.

Bethel led by as many as 15 in the first half. McPherson pulled within 12 at intermission, 40-28.

Bethel led by 16 several times in the second half, but couldn’t extend it any further. Bethel led 51-35 with 13:53 on a Bryant Mocaby basket. The Threshers managed just three field goals the rest of the way.

A Mocaby 3-pointer put Bethel up by two with 30 seconds remaining. Jason Okoro followed with a basket and free throw with 13 seconds to play. Bethel turned the ball over with five seconds to play.

Bethel was outscored 10-2 from the free throw line. Bethel went just eight of 32 from the field in the second half.

McPherson, 7-3 overall and 3-2 in KCAC play, was led by Christian Aguillard with 20 points off the bench. Josh Rivers added 11 points. Ben Pyle had 12 rebounds.

Jaylon Scott led Bethel with 20 points and nine rebounds. Mocaby added 13 points.

Bethel falls to 6-3, 2-2 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts 14th-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan at 8 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles are 11-0 after a 105-55 win over Bethany.

BETHEL (6-3, 2-2 KCAC) — Scott 8-22 1-2 20, Mocaby 5-11 0-0 13, Byrd II 2-8 0-0 4, Flowers 2-9 0-0 4, Gouro 2-4 0-0 4, Bonner 3-6 1-2 8, Todd 1-4 0-0 3, Jonas 1-2 0-0 2, Neely 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-67 2-4 58.

McPHERSON (7-3, 3-2 KCAC) — Rivers 4-12 2-2 11, Pyle 3-15 2-3 8, Chestnut 3-10 2-3 8, Gibson 1-7 0-0 3, Maccoy 1-3 0-0 2, Aguillard 8-11 3-4 20, Okoro 2-5 1-1 5, Watson 1-5 0-0 2, TOTALS 23-68 10-13 59.

Bethel;40;18;—;58

McPherson;28;31;—;59

Total fouls — BC 13, MC 8. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 8-26 (Scott 3-8, Mocaby 3-6, Byrd II 0-4, Flowers 0-2, Bonner 1-2, Todd 1-3, Neely 0-1), MC 3-24 (Rivers 1-4, Pyle 0-6, Chestnut 0-3, Gibson 1-7, Maccoy 0-1, Aguillard 1-1, Watson 0-2). Rebounds — BC 41 (Scott 9), MC 46 (Pyle 12). Assists — BC 12 (Scott 5), MC 8 (Maccoy 3). Turnovers — BC 13 (Scott 4), MC 11 (Rivers 3, Chestnut 3). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Scott 1, Gouro 1, Todd 1), MC 4 (Pyle 2). Steals — BC 7 (Scott 5), MC 6 (Rivers 1, Pyle 1, Chestnut 1, Gibson 1, Maccoy 1, Watson 1).