Sports briefs

Bethel women snap streak

YORK, Neb. — The Bethel College women’s basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak, stopping York College 69-64 Saturday in KCAC play in York.

It was the first conference win for Bethel coach Derrick Pringle Jr.

Bethel trailed 15-13 after the first quarter and 34-29 at the half. Bethel tied the game 48-48 after three quarters. Bethel trailed 58-54 with 5:29 remaining in regulation, but came back with a 9-4 run capped by a pair of Kendall Michalski 3-point shots.

Bethel took the lead for good on an Alex Bearup three-point play with 1:24 to play. Michalski hit two free throws with 16 seconds. Kendall Newman hit one of two free throws with four seconds to play.

Bethel held a 27-3 advantage in 3-point scoring.

Bearup finished with 19 points off the bench to lead the Threshers. Michalski scored 14 points on four of seven 3-point shooting. Josie Calzonetti scored 11 points. Melinda Vargas added 10.

Julia Trujillo led York with 26 points. Yionis Keith added 11 points.

York is 2-7, 0-4 in KCAC play. Bethel is 3-6, 1-2 in KCAC play.

Bethel plays Monday at 5-3 McPherson, followed by Oklahoma Wesleyan Thursday at home.

BETHEL (3-6, 1-2 KCAC) — Michalski 4-8 2-2 14, Calzonetti 4-11 2-4 11, Tenant 1-1 1-2 3, Freshour 1-5 0-0 2, Lucas 0-4 0-0 0, Bearup 7-10 2-3 19, Vargas 2-4 5-8 10, Newman 3-5 2-3 8, Stupey 1-5 0-0 2, Z.Perez 0-4 0-2 0, Hunt 0-2 0-0 0, Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23-59 14-24 69.

YORK (2-7, 0-4 KCAC) — Trujillo 8-17 10-10 26, Keith 5-12 0-1 11, Diez 4-11 0-0 8, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, N.Perez 0-1 0-0 0, Shelbourn 2-5 2-2 6, Pesina 1-2 3-3 5, Harrington 2-2 0-0 4, Whitehead 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-56 15-16 64.

Bethel;13;16;19;21;—;69

York;15;19;14;16;—;64

Total fouls — BC 24, YC . Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Freshour. 3-point shooting — BC 9-22 (Michalski 4-7, Calzonetti 1-2, Lucas 0-1, Bearup 3-4, Vargas 1-2, Stupey 0-2, Z.Perez 0-1, Hunt 0-1), YC 1-8 (Keith 1-5, Diez 0-3). Rebounds — BC 27 (Newman 5), YC 44 (Diez 5). Assists — BC 14 (Bearup 3, Vargas 3), YC 11 (Perez 3). Turnovers — BC 14 (Calzonetti 4), YC 25 (Keith 7). Blocked shots — BC 4 (Bearup 3), YC 2 (Diez 1, Johnson 1). Steals — BC 14 (Calzonetti 3), YC 9 (Keith 4).

BC men stop York

YORK, Neb. — For the second straight game, the Bethel College men’s basketball team was outshot from the field, but the Threshers were able to hit 3-pointers and free throws to claim an 82-76 win over York College Saturday in KCAC play in York.

York was 32 of 62 from the field, while Bethel was 27 of 62. Bethel held a 33-15 advantage in 3-point shooting and outscored the Panthers 17-7 from the free throw line.

The biggest lead in the first half was York by five points with 2:26 remaining in the half. Bethel tied the game 37-37 at the half.

Bethel got down by four early in the second half. Jaylon Scott hit two free throws with 11:05 remaining to put Bethel up by six.

Down by three with 5:52 remaining, a Scott trey sparked a 9-0 Bethel run. Bethel held off the Panthers in the remaining time.

Bryant Mocaby led the Threshers with 29 points, hitting seven of 10 from 3-point range. Jaylon Scott scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and six assists.

Keyaun Hoskin led York with 21 points and eight rebounds. Webster Simeus scored 15 points with eight rebounds. Brent Clark scored 12 points.

York is 3-7 overall and 0-4 in KCAC play. Bethel is 6-2, 2-1 in KCAC play. Bethel plays Monday at McPherson and hosts 14th-ranked and 10-0 Oklahoma Wesleyan Thursday.

BETHEL (6-2, 2-1 KCAC) — Mocaby 11-16 0-2 29, Scott 6-21 11-15 25, Byrd II 3-5 3-4 9, Gouro 3-6 1-4 7, Flowers 1-6 2-2 4, Neely 2-5 0-0 6, N.Bonner 1-2 0-0 2, Todd 0-1 0-0 0, Jonas 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 27-62 17-27 82.

YORK (3-7, 0-4 KCAC) — Hoskin 8-20 3-5 21, Simeus 7-10 1-2 15, Clark 5-10 2-3 12, Marble 2-3 0-0 6, K.Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, White 4-5 0-0 8, Gelb 2-7 1-2 6, Hernandez 3-3 0-0 6, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, King 0-1 0-0 0, Talton 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 32-62 7-12 76.

Bethel;37;45;—;82

York;37;39;—;76

Total fouls — BC 15, YC 19. Technical fouls — YC: Hoskin. Fouled out — YC: Simeus, Gelb. 3-point shooting — BC 11-28 (Mocaby 7-10, Scott 2-9, Byrd II 0-1, Flowers 0-2, Neely 2-5, Bonner 0-1), YC 5-14 (Hoskin 2-6, Clark 0-2, Marble 2-3, K.Bonner 0-1, Gelb 1-1, King 0-1). Rebounds — BC 34 (Scott 12), YC 34 (Hoskin 8, Simeus 8). Assists — BC 17 (Scott 6), YC 18 (Clark 5). Turnovers — BC 14 (Byrd II 4), YC 17 (Hoskin 4). Blocked shots — BC 2 (Gouro 2), YC 7 (Hoskin 2, Marble 2). Steals — BC 6 (Scott 3), YC 7 (Hoskin 2, Marble 2).

Thunder sweeps weekend games

WICHITA — Wichita Thunder swept the weekend, winning three games.

Friday, Wichita topped Tulsa 3-1. Saturday, Wichita beat Rapid City 6-4. Sunday, Wichita beat Rapid City 3-2 in a shootout.

Against Tulsa, Tim Söderlund, Dean Stewart and Matteo Gennaro all scored a goal for Wichita. Brayden Watts dished two assists.

Dylan Sadowy scored for Tulsa.

Evan Buitenhuis had 37 saves for the win in goal.

In Saturday’s game, Jay Dickman, Watts and Peter Crinella each scored a goal with an assist for Wichita. Stewart and Logan Fredricks each added a goal. Buitenhuis had 37 saves.

For Rapid City, Logan Nelson scored a goal with two assists. Alec Butcher added a goal with an assist. Max Coatta and Stephen Baylis each added a goal. David Tendeck had 25 saves.

In Sunday’s game, Tim Söderlund and Crinella each scored a goal for Wichita. Crinella also scored the game winning shootout goal.

Jake Theut had 41 saves.

Brett Gravelle and Nelson each scored for Rapid City. Lukas Parik had 24 saves.

Wichita is 9-5-1-0, moving into third place in the ECHL Mountain Division. Wichita plays Wednesday at Iowa.