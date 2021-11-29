McPherson women make runs to get by Bethel

McPHERSON — The Bethel College women’s basketball team gave up runs in the second and fourth quarters, falling to McPherson 78-62 Monday night in KCAC play at McPherson.

Bethel trailed 19-18 at the half, 38-29 at the half and 53-46 after three quarters. McPherson outscored Bethel 25-16 in the fourth quarter.

Bethel was just 33 percent from the field at 22 of 66, six of 25 from 3-point range. McPherson was 32 of 76 shooting, three of 16 from 3-point range. Bethel was outrebounded 58-38.

Maison Moseley led McPherson with 20 points. Brittany Roberts added 17 points and 21 rebounds. Dy’Mond Mcelrath and Kyrstin Branscum each added 11 points.

Alex Bearup came off the bench to lead Bethel with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kendall Michalski scored 11 points. Josie Calzonetti scored 10 points.

McPherson improves to 6-3, 3-2 in KCAC play.

Bethel falls to 3-7, 1-3 in KCAC play, and hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles are 4-4 after a 67-55 loss to Bethany.

BETHEL (3-7, 1-3 KCAC) — Michalski 4-12 0-0 11, Calzonetti 5-10 0-1 10, Freshour 2-7 0-0 4, Tenant 1-2 0-0 2, Lucas 0-2 0-0 0, Bearup 5-12 2-4 15, Stupey 1-5 6-6 8, Newman 3-7 0-0 6, Perez 0-3 4-6 4, Driscoll 1-3 0-0 2, Vargas 0-3 0-0 0, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22-66 12-17 62.

McPHERSON (6-3, 3-2 KCAC) — Moseley 8-11 3-4 20, Roberts 8-12 1-3 17, Mcelrath 4-11 2-5 11, Simmons 1-13 2-2 4, Wells 0-1 1-2 1, Branscum 5-8 0-0 11, Hankins 4-10 1-2 9, Ates 2-8 1-2 5, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 32-76 11-20 78.

Bethel;18;11;17;16;—;62

McPherson;19;19l15;25;—;78

Total fouls — BC 21, MC 17. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 6-25 (Michalski 3-9, Calzonetti 0-2, Freshour 0-1, Bearup 3-8, Stupey 0-2, Perez 0-1, Vargas 0-1), MC 3-16 (Moseley 0-1, Mcelrath 1-4, Simmons 0-5, Branscum 1-2, Hankins 0-1, Ates 0-2, Griffin 0-1). Rebounds — BC 38 (Bearup 7), MC 58 (Roberts 21). Assists — BC 14 (Perez 5), MC 15 (Mcelrath 7). Turnovers — BC 14 (Michalski 3), MC 16 (Roberts 6). Blocked shots — BC 4 (Bearup 2), MC 5 (Roberts 2). Steals — BC 7 (Stupey 3), MC 9 (Moseley 2, Hankins 2).