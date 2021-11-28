Detweiler lifts Axtell to Eight-Man II title

Axtell junior Isaac Detweiler put the final punctuation mark on the Kansas high school football season Saturday night, rushing for four touchdowns and passing for two more in a 44-18 win over Wheatland-Grinnell in the finals of the Eight-Man Division II Championships at Fischer Field.

Axtell finishes the season 13-0 and wins its second state title, its first since 1993.

Isaac Detweiler finished with 264 yards passing and 141 yards rushing.

“It was a tale of two halves,” Isaac Detweiler said. “In the first half, the passing game was obviously working. In the second half, they adjusted to the pass. We started to run. … There weren’t a lot of adjustments. We just lined up, saw what they were in and ran the plays we wanted to run.”

“We always put the ball on his shoulders and he does a great job at it,” Axtell coach Eric Detweiler said. “He’s a leader. He audibles and changes plays. We can’t ask more from him.”

Axtell converted on four of six two-point conversions, while the Thunderhawks were scoreless on three attempts.

“We work on two-point conversions,” Isaac Detweiler said. “Three touchdowns with all three two-point conversions add up to another touchdown.”

“The first (playoff game), we went 0 for five on those and barely won,” Eric Detweiler said. “The last three or four weeks, we have spent a lot of time on those. That can’t be more important.”

The Eagle defense picked off four passes, two by Evan Buessing.

Wheatland-Grinnell finished the season 11-2. Both losses were to the Eagles. Axtell won the first meeting 62-16 in week one, ending the game late in the third quarter on the 45-point rule. The Thunderhawks were making their first state final appearance.

“They proved to be too strong for us at the end,” Wheatland-Grinnell coach Jesse Vincent said. “It was one of those deals. One team’s got to win and another’s got to lose. We had them in a bind a couple of times and just didn’t get off the field. A credit to them. They seem to block a play six different ways. They are just good at what they do. I wouldn’t bet against them to repeat next year.”

Wheatland-Grinnell was led by Isaac Mendez with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Trey Vincent passed for 168 yards with a touchdown. Jett Vincent had 164 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Isaac Detweiler rushed for three touchdowns in the first half, putting the Eagles up 20-12. Isaac Detweiler added a 29-yard touchdown pass on a broken play to Brandon Schmelzle midway in the third period.

Mendez answered with a 28-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to get the Thunderhawks within 10 points, but Isaac Detweiler threw for a score and rushed for a score to put the game away.

Wheat.-Gr.;6;6;0;6;—;18

Axtell;8;12;8;16;—;44

Scoring

1q. A Detweiler 8-yd. run (Detweiler run) 7:52

1q. WG Mendez 2-yd. run (pass failed) 4:52

2q. A Detweiler 6-yd. run (pass failed) 11:29

2q. WG J.Vincent 11-yd. pass from T.Vincent (pass failed) 10:15

2q. A Detweiler 18-yd. run (pass failed) 8:29

3q. A Schmelzle 29-yd. pass from Detweiler (G.Buessing pass from Detweiler) 5:08

4q. WG Mendez 28-yd. run (run failed) 10:56

4q. A Broxterman 61-yd. pass from Detweiler (Schmelzle run) 8:43

4q. A Detweiler 1-yd. run (G.Buessing pass from Detweiler) 1:10

Team stats

;WG;Axt.

First downs;14;24

Rushing-yards;32-139;45-182

Passing yards;168;264

Comp-att-int;10-27-4;16-24-0

Punts-avg.;1-36;1-38

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-yards;3-25;4-35

Time of poss.;18:24;29:32

Individual stats

RUSHING — Wheatland-Grinnell: Mendez 22-106, T.Vicent 8-24, J.Vincent 2-9. Axtell: Detweiler 37-141, Schmelzle 7-33, Broxterman 1-8.

PASSING — Wheatland-Grinnell: T.Vincent 10-27-4, 168 yards. Axtell: Detweiler 16-24-0, 264 yards.

RECEIVING — Wheatland-Grinnell: J.Vincent 9-164, Humphries 1-4. Axtell: Broxterman 6-147, Schmelzle 6-86, G.Buessing 2-20, E.Buessing 2-11.

Missed field goals — none.