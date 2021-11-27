Meade holds off Little River for Eight-Man I title

The Meade Buffaloes took a 16-0 lead on its first two plays and held off Little River for a 22-14 win Saturday in the Eight-Man Division I championship game at Fischer Field.

Little River was held scoreless in the red zone several times in the game.

“We knew they had been down a couple of times and we knew if they got down, they wouldn’t give up,” Meade quarterback Torren Haynes said. “We knew it would be a dogfight the whole game. I just had to get the ball to our athletes. My line did everything they could. They blocked to the whistle. The defense tackled well. They tackled hard. They did everything they could.”

Haynes passed for 162 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown. Corbin Clawson rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown. Clawson also ran in a pair of two-point conversions.

Brock Keith, who finished fifth at Class 1A state cross country and helped lead that team to a state title, had 78 yards receiving and a touchdown.

For Little River, Braxton Lafferty passed for a touchdown and caught a pass for a touchdown. Rylan Konen passed for 148 yards and a touchdown. Grant Stephens added a touchdown reception.

“We made some adjustments. They made some big adjustments on us,” Meade coach Bryan Luetters said. “They brought a linebacker on the back side and that kid kept coming hard. The big plays we did have in the second half, we were able to make with our quarterback being chased by their linebacker. They knew what they wanted to do. They made their adjustments and stopped us pretty good.”

“We just can’t start like that against good teams,” Little River coach Kevin Ayers said. “Two plays from scrimmage, two touchdowns and we’re behind the eight-ball all night. We just couldn’t get things going. A couple of injuries here and there, and we were out of sorts. We just weren’t able to step back and finish. We were inside the seven something like three times and couldn’t finish. You can’t win state championships like that.”

Meade’s first two drive went one play and lasted 10 seconds each. Haynes ran the ball in from 46 yards and hit a 52-yard pass to Keith.

Little River came back with a long play of its own, a 60-yard pass from Lafferty to Konen.

Meade made a long drive in the second half that ended on a one-yard Clawson run.

Little River got inside the Buffalo 10-yard line twice, getting stopped on downs the first time and giving up a fumble on the second.

An Andrew Smith interception set up a six-yard touchdown pass from Lafferty to Grant Stephens with 21 seconds left in the half. Konen ran in the two-point conversion to get within a touchdown.

Each team failed to convert on long drives in the second half. Little River turned the ball over on downs at the Meade 17. The Buffaloes got to the Little River 9, where Haynes missed a 26-yard field goal attempt. Another field goal attempt with 1:40 to play was blocked.

“We’ve been trying those field goals,” Haynes said. “(In the eight-man championships), there’s only been one field goal taken. I took the shot and didn’t get it, but it’s alright.”

Little River had one more chance in the final 1:40, getting to the Meade 6, where after a play clock violation, Zach Volden knocked down a pass.

Meade, 13-0, loses eight seniors.

“We’ll reload,” Luetters said. “We will bring back four players with significant playing time. They will all be in new positions. We’ll bring back a new quarterback, a new running back and we’ll have two new receivers. We had four JV games this year, but we played four extra weeks where our JV kids were going up against the best team in the state right now. They’re just getting better and better.”

Little River, 12-1, loses just four seniors.

“We have a good nucleus of juniors coming back,” Ayers said. “We’re going to miss our seniors’ leadership and they kind of kids that they are. These kids are fun to coach.”

Meade;16;6;0;0;—;22

Little River;6;8;0;0;—;14

Scoring

1q. M Haynes 46-yd. run (Clawson run) 11:44

1q. M Keith 52-yd. pass from Haynes (Clawson run) 8:49

1q. LR Lafferty 60-yd pass from Konen (run failed) 7:23

2q. M Clawson 1-yd. run (pass failed) 1:45

2q. LR Stephens 6-yd. pass from Lafferty (Konen run) :21

Team stats

;Mea.;LR

First downs;17;12

Rushing-yards;46-221;31-165

Passing yards;162;196

Comp-att-int;8–14-0;9-28-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;2-26.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties-yards;2-10;3-25

Time of poss.;21:49;23:23

Individual stats

RUSHING — Meade: Clawson 31-103, Haynes 15-118. Little River: Lafferty 16-78, Konen 3-6, Young 3-2, Stephens 9-44.

PASSING — Meade: Haynes 8-14-0, 162 yards. Little River: Konen 5-21-1, 148 yards; Lafferty 2-5-0, 11 yards; Young 2-2-0, 34 yards.

RECEIVING — Meade: Stapleton 2-41, Keith 3-78, Volden 2-29, Clawson 1-14. Little River: Young 3-67, Stephens 3-11, Lafferty 1-60, Smith 3-55, Bruce 1-3.

Missed field goals — Mea.: Haynes 26 (WR), 29 (blocked).