Sports Calendar

Nov. 27 through Dec. 5, All times Central

Saturday, Nov. 27

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Eight-Man Championships @ Fischer Field, Newton (Division I 11 a.m., Division II 3 p.m.).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — West Virginia @ Kansas 6 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ York (W 3 p.m., M 5 p.m.), Nationwide Prep Academy @ Hesston College (M 3 p.m.), Kansas vs. Texas-El Paso @ Las Vegas (W, 8 p.m., FloSports), Northwestern State @ Kansas State (W 11 a.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas @ ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando (M, TBA, ESPN), North Dakota @ Kansas State (M 4 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City bye week.

PRO SOCCER — Real Salt Lake @ Sporting Kansas City 2 p.m. (KAKE, ch. 10.1).

Monday, Nov. 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ McPherson (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.), Northwestern State @ Wichita State (W 6 p.m., ESPN+), North Dakota State @ Kansas State (W 6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Houston 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Nov. 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Hesston College @ Bethany JV (M TBA).

Wednesday, Dec. 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Tabor JV @ Hesston College (W 6 p.m.), Wichita State @ Oklahoma State (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Albany @ Kansas State (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Texas-Rio Grande Valley @ Kansas (W 7 p.m., ESPN+), Oral Roberts @ Wichita State (W 6 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO BASKETBALL — Houston @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Newton vs. Wichita West @ Koch Arena (G 3:15 p.m.), Newton vs. Wichita North @ Koch Arena (B 5 p.m.).

PREP SWIMMING — Newton @ Newton Inv. I 2 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Hutchinson 6 p.m.; Halstead, Minneapolis @ Hillsboro 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Oklahoma Wesleyan @ Bethel (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Memphis 7 p.m. (TV TB).

Friday, Dec. 3

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Halstead @ Sedgwick, Southeast of Saline @ Hesston, Berean Academy @ Udall, Elyria Christian @ Moundridge, Remington @ Bluestem, Goessel @ Marion, Herington @ Peabody-Burns, Solomon @ Burrton.

PREP WRESTLING — Newton, Halstead (G) @ Valley Center Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Maize Inv. (diving 6 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — McPherson JV @ Hesston College (M 3 p.m.), Kansas @ St. John’s (M 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1), Kansas State @ South Carolina (W 6 p.m., SEC Network).

Saturday, Dec. 4

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Dodge City @ Newton (G 5 p.m., B 7:30 p.m.).

PREP WRESTLING — Halstead @ Flinthills Inv. (B) 9 a.m.; Remington @ Pratt Inv. TBA.

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Maize Inv. (swimming 9 a.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Ottawa (W 3 p.m., M 5 p.m.), McPherson JV @ Hesston College (W 1 p.m.), Nationwide Prep @ Hesston College (M 3 p.m.), Wichita State @ South Dakota (W 1 p.m.).

Sunday, Dec. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas State vs. Wichita State @ INTRUST Bank Arena (M 5 p.m., ESPNU), Vanderbilt @ Kansas (W 2 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Tulsa 4:05 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL — Denver @ Kansas City 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

