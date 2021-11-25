Sports briefs

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. John Wilson, Paul Flores, Carvin Theissen, Jose Ramos -4.

2. Shawn Hege, Ed Hodge, Ron Deeds, Jim Mendenhall, Leo Griffith -3.

3. Ron Bogle, Roger Bratland, Jim Steele, Bob Wilson, Al Gann -2.

CLOSET TO PIN — Carvin Theissen. LONGEST PUTT — John Wilson.

Next play — Tuesday.

Bethel women drop exhibition

EMPORIA — The Bethel College women’s basketball team got a feel for the bigger time, falling to NCAA Division II Emporia State 91-49 Wednesday at White Auditorium in Emporia.

The win puts the Hornets at 4-1. The game counts as an exhibition for the Threshers.

Bethel trailed 26-14 after the first quarter and 43-31 at the half. Bethel was outscored 27-3 in the third quarter.

Tre’Zure Jobe led the Hornets with 22 points, followed by Fredricka Sheats with 19, Victoria Price with 17 and Emily Weathers with 10.

Bethel was led by Josie Calzonetti with 12 points and Troi Lucas with seven.

Both teams were able to play their entire rosters.

Bethel resumes KCAC play at 3 p.m. Saturday at York College.

BETHEL (2-6, exhibition) — Calzonetti 5-10 0-0 12, Lucas 3-13 0-0 7, Tenant 2-3 0-0 4, Freshour 1-4 0-0 3, Michakski 0-1 2-3 2, Stupey 1-5 3-5 5, Bearup 2-7 0-0 5, Driscoll 2-4 1-4 5, Vargas 1-6 1-2 3, Lyons 1-3 0-0 3, Newman 0-1 0-2 0, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Tollette 0-1 0-0 0, Lemus 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18-59 7-16 49.

EMPORIA STATE (4-1) — Jobe 8-17 3-4 22, Price 6-8 4-5 17, Hartman 2-9 2-2 4, Garcia Laffitte 1-1 0-0 2, Schultz 0-4 0-0 0, Sheats 8-11 0-0 9, Weathers 4-5 0-0 10, Walsh 3-5 0-0 7, Scheer 2-4 0-0 4, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Skelton 0-2 0-0 0, Hooper 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 35-72 11-13 91.

Bethel;14;17;3;15;—;49

Emporia St.;26;17;27;21;—;91

Total fouls — BC 15, ESU 13. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 6-18 (Calzonetti 2-3, Lucas 1-4, Freshour 1-1, Stupey 0-2, Bearup 1-3, Vargas 0-2, Lyons 1-2, Hunt 0-1), ESU 10-37 (Jobe 3-11, Price 1-2, Hartman 0-4, Schultz 0-4, Sheats 3-5, Weathers 3-5, Walsh 1-1, Scheer 0-2, Martin 0-2, Smith 0-1, Skelton 0-2, Hooper 0-1). Rebounds — BC 31 (Calzonetti 5, Bearup 5), ESU 46 (Schultz 9). Assists — BC 11 (Calzonetti 3), ESU 26 (Schultz 8). Turnovers — BC 20 (Lucas 4), ESU 15 (Price 3). Blocked shots — BC 1 (Stupey 1), ESU 6 (Garcia Laffitte 2, Walsh 2). Steals — BC 5 (Vargas 2), ESU 13 (Jobe gome). Officials — Price, Hill, Alvarez. Attendance — 948.

Hinz takes KCAC honors

WICHITA — For the third time in four weeks, Remington High School grad Kelcey Hinz claimed KCAC honors in basketball.

Hinz was named the KCAC defensive player of the week for the second time this season.

A 6-foot-1 junior forward for Kansas Wesleyan, Hinz scored 16 points with 16 rebounds, four assists, six blocked shots and four steals.

Kansas Wesleyan won both games to improve to 5-0 for the season, 2-0 in KCAC play.

Salt City Bowl set

HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson Community College will face Hinds Community College at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 12th Salt City Bowl at Gowans Stadium in Hutchison.

Hutchinson is 8-2 and ranked fifth in the NJCAA. Hinds is 8-3 and ranked eighth in the NJCAA poll.

This is only the second time two top-10 teams met the game.

Hutchinson has won five in a row, including the Jayhawk Conference championship game. This is the Blue Dragons 24th bowl game, including last year’s national championship game win.

Hinds won a share of the Mississippi Community College Athletic Association South Division and finished second overall in the conference.

Hinds is making its 10th bowl appearance, last playing in the post season in 2019 in the Graphic Edge Bowl in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.