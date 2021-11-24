Thresher women struggle from field against Friends

WICHITA — The Bethel College women’s basketball team struggled from the field most of the night, falling to Friends 77-59 Tuesday night in KCAC play at Garvey Center in Wichita.

Bethel was just 22 of 63 from the field for 34.9 percent, 29.4 percent in the first half. Friends went 26 of 59 from the field. Friends snapped a three-game losing streak to the Threshers.

“We had a hard time scoring,” Bethel coach Derrick Pringle Jr. said. “That’s been our issue over the last five games or so. We never got in a groove offensively. We need to find a way to get Kendall (Michalski) more involved and get more shots. I thought Jasmine Peete had a good game, especially in the first half. We need to get her more involved.”

Friends, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in KCAC play, was led by Gracie Sammons with 15 points. Alexa Chairs and Taylor Jackson each added 10 points.

Troi Lucas led Bethel with 18 points, followed by Josie Calzonetti with 11.

Bethel fell behind 12-2 early, but Lucas got the Threshers back in the game with a pair of 3-pointers. A LaShawn Sweet layup late in the first period put the Falcons back up by six, 14-8.

Down by eight, Bethel tied the game with 1:22 left in the half on a Peete layup. Kassie Kinniburgh hit one of two free throws with 34.9 seconds left in the half to put Friends up 26-25.

Bethel gave up a 12-3 run to open the third quarter. Down by as many as 13, the Threshers got back within seven, 50-43, on a Kendall Michalski 40-foot shot at the buzzer.

Friends made an 8-3 run to start the fourth quarter. Bethel got no closer than seven as Friends made another run late.

Bethel is 2-6, 0-2 in KCAC play. The loss was Bethel’s fifth straight. The Threshers play today at NCAA Division II Emporia State in an exhibition game. Bethel resumes conference play at 3 p.m. Saturday at 2-6 York.

“It’s good to play a team like Emporia State and get a practice in, so to speak,” Pringle Jr. said. “Then we have to get ready to get back to work on Saturday. Emporia State will be a challenge. York will be very important for us. We don’t want to start conference play 0-3. I think we can do it. We’ll work on it tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.”

BETHEL (2-6, 0-2 KCAC) — Lucas 7-15 0-2 18, Calzonetti 3-8 5-5 11, Michalski 2-8 3-3 8, Bearup 1-7 0-0 2, Tenant 0-4 0-0 0, Peete 4-9 0-0 8, Newman 2-3 0-0 0, Hunt 1-2 0-0 3, Driscoll 1-1 0-0 3, Freshour 1-6 0-3 2, Vargas 0-0 0-0 0, Stupey 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22-63 8-13 59.

FRIENDS (3-2, 1-1 KCAC) — Sammons 3-5 6-6 15, Chairs 5-10 0-0 10, Lacy 2-9 5-6 9, Kinniburgh 1-1 1-2 3, Stiger 0-0 1-2 1, Jackson 4-6 2-4 10, Jessepe 3-4 0-0 9, Busbee 3-8 0-0 7, Shippy 1-1 2-2 5, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Sweet 1-4 0-0 2, Simoneau 1-6 0-0 2, Myles 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-58 17-22 77.

Bethel;8;17;18;16;—;59

Friends;14;12;24;27;—;77

Total fouls — BC 20, Fr. 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 7-24 (Lucas 4-7, Calzonetti 0-3, Michalski 1-5, Bearup 0-4, Tenant 0-1, Hunt 1-2, Driscoll 1-1, Freshour 0-1), Fr. 8-18 (Sammons 3-4, Chairs 0-2, Lacy 0-1, Jessepe 3-4, Busbee 1-1, Shippy 1-1, Sweet 0-3, Simoneau 0-1, Myles 0-1). Rebounds — BC 39 (Freshour 8), Fr. 41 (Jackson 8). Assists — BC 12 (Michalski 4), Fr. 14 (Lacy 6). Turnovers — BC 15 (Calzonetti 5), Fr. 12 (Lacy 3). Blocked shots — BC 0, Fr. 4 (Kinniburgh 1, Jackson 1, Jessepe 1, Sweet 1). Steals — BC 5 (Calzonetti 1, Michalski 1, Peete 1, Driscoll 1, Freshour 1), Fr. 5 (Lacy 1, Kinniburgh 1, Stiger 1, Jackson 1, Busbee 1).