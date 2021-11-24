Bethel men upended by Friends

WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s basketball team just didn’t have its usual swagger, falling to Friends 78-72 Tuesday in KCAC play at the Garvey Center in Wichita.

At 36.4 percent shooting from the field, Bethel had one of its worst shooting nights from the field for the season. Friends went 28 of 55 shooting.

“It was not a good night tonight,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “It was just one of those games. We came out and they hit a few shots. Then I thought we panicked and did some uncharacteristic things. We never could quite get in a rhythm. We couldn’t get enough stops to get into a rhythm. When you can’t get stops, you have to try and score against a set defense, and that’s always more difficult. It just was one of those games where we don’t take care of what we’re supposed to do. We’re not ready to do some things, and it comes back to bite you.”

Friends, 2-7 overall and 1-2 in KCAC play, was led by Ian Konek with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Gary scored 15 points. Davonte Pack scored 13 points. Drew Patterson scored 10 points.

Jaylon Scott led Bethel with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Tavaughn Flowers added 17 points. Clifford Byrd II scored 13 points.

Both teams started with strong shooting from the field, but Bethel cooled off first, allowing the Falcons to take a four-point lead by the mid-point of the first half. A Pack layup put the Falcons up by nine with seven minutes left in the first half.

Friends led 41-38 at the half.

Bethel got up by four early in the second half. It was a dogfight for the next 10 minutes. Tied 63-63 with 6:40 in regulation, Konek hit a 3-pointer. Friends increased its lead to seven on a Konek layup with 3:45 remaining. Scott missed a front end of a one-and-bonus with 2:41 to play. Three seconds later, Patterson hit two free throws for Friends to put the Falcons up by nine. Darryon Frierson followed with a layup.

Bethel came back with a 7-0 run. Friends put the game away with two of four free throws in the final minute.

“When the big moment came, it seemed like they made the play and finished their shots,” Artaz said. “They did a really good job of getting downhill on us and finishing around the rim.”

Bethel is 5-2, 1-1 in KCAC play, and plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at 3-6 York.

“They are a good team and it’s aways a tough place to play,” Artaz said. “We’re going to have to get things figured out for sure before we head up there.”

BETHEL (5-2, 1-1 KCAC) — Scott 7-17 8-13 25, Flowers 6-11 2-2 17, Byrd II 5-12 3-4 13, Todd 3-6 0-0 7, Mocaby 2-10 0-0 6, Jonas 1-4 1-2 4, Bonner 0-4 0-0 0, Neely 0-1 0-0 0, Gouro 0-0 0-0 0, Duru 0-0 0-0 0, Hutton 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-66 14-21 72.

FRIENDS (2-7, 1-2 KCAC) — Konek 9-15 2-4 25, Gary 6-10 3-4 15, Pack 6-10 0-0 13, Reid 1-6 6-6 8, Osborn 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 3-7 3-4 10, Frierson 3-6 0-0 7, Barbieri 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 28-55 14-18 78.

Bethel;38;34;—;72

Friends;41;37;—;78

Total fouls — BC 18, Fr. 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 10-34 (Scott 3-9, Flowers 3-6, Byrd II 0-3, Todd 1-2, Mocaby 2-7, Jonas 1-3, Bonner 0-2, Neely 0-1, Hutton 0-1), Fr. 8-23 (Konek 5-9, Gary 0-1, Pack 1-3, Reid 0-3, Osborn 0-1, Patterson 1-5, Frierson 1-1). Rebounds — BC 38 (Scott 14), Fr. 37 (Konek 10). Assists — BC 11 (Scott 6), Fr. 14 (Pack 6). Turnovers — BC 11 (Flowers 3), Fr. 14 (Konek 4, Pack 4). Blocked shots — BC 1 (Scott 1), Fr. 0. Steals — BC 10 (Byrd II 3, Todd 3), Fr. 6 (Frierson 2).