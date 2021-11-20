Inman rallies to stop Sedgwick

The highlights — Inman: Jace Doerksen 16-35-1 passing, 207 yards, 2 TDs; 10-25 rushing, 1 TD. Eli Brunk 7-143 receiving, 2 TDs. Sedgwick: Lance Hoffsommer 26-40-1 passing, 343 yards, 2 TDs; 25-42 rushing, 1 TD. Ryan Stucky 8-104 receiving. Connor Tillman 3-3 PAT kicks.

The play — Sedgwick got inside the 10 late in each half, but came away scoreless.

The takeaway — Inman, 11-0, advances to the state title game next week in Hays against 11-0 Olpe, which stopped Centralia 28-6. Sedgwick ends the season 10-1, losing 12 seniors.

The Sedgwick Cardinal football team had a couple of chances to put the game away against the Inman Teutons, but came up empty after long drives.

Inman was able to take advantage, scoring 20 unanswered points to claim a 26-21 win in the Class 1A sub-state (semifinal) game Friday at Fischer Field. Jace Doerksen hit two touchdown passes to Eli Brunk and scored on a rush to complete the comeback. He hooked up on a 64-yard pass to Brunk with 2:53 remaining for the game winner.

“Eli made an incredible play,” Doerksen said. “He came off the corner route. He was strong enough to bring it in. It was an awesome play. This team is incredibly resilient. We lost two of our best players in the first drive and a half. At halftime, we just had to keep fighting. We just fought every second. Sedgwick played a great game. We worked hard for it and got it.”

Segwick led 21-6 late in the third quarter on two touchdown passes for Lance Hoffsommer and a Hoffsommer run, but missed a chance to score just before the half on a Harrison Brunk interception in the end zone.

Up 21-18 in the fourth quarter, Sedgwick held the ball for more than seven minutes. The Cardinals got to the Inman 9, but a holding penalty and a sack put the Cardinals at the 27, where a long pass on fourth down was incomplete.

After Inman’s go-ahead score, the Teutons tried an on-side kick, which gave Sedgwick the ball on its own 40, but the drive went just eight yards and Inman was able to run out the clock.

“We had the opportunity to do it, but we just didn’t pull it out at the end,” Sedgwick coach Jeff Werner said. “That’s 100 percent on us. They outplayed us at the end of the game. That’s where we’re at with it. We just didn’t punch the ball in. When you give good teams the opportunity to hang around with you, bad things are going to happen to you and bad things happened. We just didn’t make plays when we needed to. We got a little rattled. We had some penalties in the red zone. When you do that to the supposed best team in Class 1A … We had them on the ropes, but we ultimately didn’t make the plays. To win big games, you have to win it. No one is going to hand it to you.”

Sedgwick graduates 12 seniors, including a number of its top performers this season.

“We had opportunities and we played hard,” Werner said. “We had a great season. We finished 11-1 (including a playoff bye). I don’t know how many 1A crowds will be better than this one was tonight. It was a great atmosphere. They are going to beat Olpe next week and be state champions — and we had them on the ropes.

“We have a very good senior class that brought us to this point. We’re very proud of that. (The underclassmen) have to get back in the weight room. That’s what they did better than us. They made a huge jump in their weights program. We have to make a huge jump in ours. We fell a little behind. Our younger classes aren’t strong enough right now and are a little behind.”

Inman;6;0;6;14;—;26

Sedgwick;0;14;7;0;—;21

Scoring

1q. I Blank 13-yd. run (pass failed) :28

2q. S Nold 37-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 11:47

2q. S Cook 37-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 7:49

3q. S Hoffsommer 7-yd. run (Tillman kick) 4:28

3q. I E.Brunk 15-yd. pass from Doerksen (pass failed) 2:49

4q. I Doerksen 1-yd. run (run failed) 11:57

4q. I E.Brunk 64-yd. pass from Doerksen (E.Brunk pass from Doerksen) 2:53

Team stats

;Inm.;Sed.

First downs;15;18

Rushing-yards;26-92;35-80

Passing yards;207;343

Comp-att-int;16-35-1;26-40-1

Punts-avg.;2-39.5;1-49.0

Fumbles-lost;4-0;2-0

Penalties-yards;5-40;7-70

Time of poss.;20:12;26:21

Individual stats

RUSHING — Inman: Doerksen 10-25, Blank 6-32, Heckel 8-40, Konrade 1-(-1), H.Brunk 1-(-3), Mikulecky 1-(-1). Sedgwick: Cook 9-38, Hoffsommer 25-42, Brown 1-0.

PASSING — Inman: Doerksen 16-35-1, 207 yards. Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 26-40-1, 343 yards.

RECEIVING — Inman: H.Brunk 5-44, E.Brunk 7-143, Blank 2-14, Heckel 1-2, Konrade 1-4. Sedgwick: Stucky 8-104, Ward 1-4, Nold 4-66, Huebert 5-54, Cook 2-38, Hansen 6-77.

Missed field goals — none.