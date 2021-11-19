Sports briefs

The Kansan

Hesston men fall to Bethel JV

The Hesston College men’s basketball team was edged by the Bethel College maroon junior varsity squad 74-70 Tuesday at Yost Center.

Hesston led 32-31 at the half.

Jalyn Richardson led Bethel with 15 points. Ekene Duru scored 14 points with 17 rebounds. John Mann scored 12 points. Jaden Clark scored 11 points.

Isaiah Jones led Hesston with 26 points. David Duncan scored 15 points. Josh Kamara scored 11 points. Ethan Hildebrand scored 10 points.

Hesston is 5-2 and plays Tuesday at the McPherson JV.

Hesston women drop two

The Hesston College women’s basketball team dropped a pair of games this week.

Monday, Hesston fell to the Sterling College junior varsity 46-45. Tuesday, Hesston fell to the Bethel JV 62-57.

Against Sterling, Hesston led 10-6 after the first quarter, 21-17 at the half and 34-32 after three quarters.

Dani Stats led Sterling with 17 points.

Sydney Bontrager led Hesston with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Loribeth Miller scored 12 points with seven rebounds.

Against the Bethel JV, Hesston trailed 19-14 after the first quarter, 24-19 at the half. The Larks trailed 39-37 after three quarters.

Miller led Hesston with 20 points. Bontrager added 13 points with 10 rebounds.

Vivian Guzman led Bethel with 20 points.

Hesston is 3-4 and play Monday at the Ottawa JV.