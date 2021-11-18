Sports Calendar

The Kansan

Nov. 20 through Nov. 28, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change.

Saturday, Nov. 20

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Kansas @ TCU 3 p.m. (ESPN+), Baylor @ Kansas State 4:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State vs. Michigan or UCLA @ Las Vegas (M, TBA, ESPN or ESPN2), Wichita State @ Northern Iowa (W 11 a.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Boston 6:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City+).

PRO SOCCER — Vancouver @ Sporting Kansas City 4 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Nov. 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Saint Louis @ Kansas (W 2 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO FOOTBALL — Dallas @ Kansas City 3:25 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

Monday, Nov. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Hesston College @ Ottawa JV (W 3 p.m.), Kansas State vs. Arkansas @ Kansas City, Mo. (M 8 p.m., ESPNNews).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Atlanta 6:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Tuesday, Nov. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Friends (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.), Hesston College @ McPherson JV (M 3:45 p.m.), Kansas State vs. Cincinnati or Illinois @ Kansas City, Mo. (M, 6 or 8:30 p.m., ESPNNews or ESPN2), Abilene Christian @ Kansas State (W 6:30 p.m., ESPN+), Prairie View A&M @ Wichita State (W 6 p.m., ESPN+).

Wednesday, Nov. 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Emporia State (W, exhibition, 5:30 p.m.).

PRO BASKETBALL — Utah @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas vs. North Texas @ Orlando (M, TBA, ESPN2).

Friday, Nov. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Kansas State @ Texas 11 a.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Ottawa JV @ Hesston College (M 7:30 p.m.), Wichita State @ Missouri (M 8 p.m., TV TBA), Kansas vs. Dayton or Miami @ Orlando (M, TBA, ESPN2), Kansas vs. Tennessee @ Las Vegas (W, 5:30 p.m., FloSports), Alcorn State @ Wichita State (W 3:30 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Washington @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Nov. 27

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Eight-Man Championships @ Fischer Field, Newton (Division I 11 a.m., Division II 3 p.m.), Class 1A Championships, Lewis Field, Hays 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — West Virginia @ Kansas 6 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ York (W 3 p.m., M 5 p.m.), Nationwide Prep Academy @ Hesston College (M 3 p.m.), Kansas vs. Texas-El Paso @ Las Vegas (W, 8 p.m., FloSports), Northwestern State @ Kansas State (W 11 a.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas @ ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando (M, TBA, ESPN), North Dakota @ Kansas State (M 4 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City bye week.

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, e-mail mschnabel@thekansan.com.