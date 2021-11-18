The Kansan

Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LADIES

Split Happens;27.5;12.5

Mixed Up;26;14

Eastgate Lanes;25;15

Eastgate Chicks;23;17

Some Beaches;20.5;19.5

Rock Stars;20;20

Who Cares;18.5;21.5

5 Pin;17.5;22.5

Spare Me;17;23

Marty and the Jets;16;24

Oops;16;24

Ball Hugger;13;27

High Single Game — Vickie Brockman, Pam Berg, 207; High Single Series — Mollie Schwabauer, Vickie Brockman, 556; High Team Game — Split Happens, 703; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,998.

EASTGATE METRO

X Force;29.5;10.5

Newton Now;28;12

Hillsboro Ford;25;15

Eastgate Lanes;22;18

Prestige Worldwide;22;18

Dark Sky;22;18

Team Retired;19;21

Roger Mower-CJ;19;21

Ten Pins Short;16.5;23.5

Gary’s Angels;15:25

One Left;15;25

High Single Game — Men: Jamie Brockman, 254; Women: Barb Copeland, 244; High Series — Men: Jamie Brockman, 710; Women: Melissa Barton, 553; High Team Game — Newton Now, 994; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,845.

EASTGATE V-8

It Doesn’t Matter;24;20

Platinum PDR;24;20

GGG;24;20

Team Retired;23;21

Give ‘Em 3;23;21

We Need Some;22.5;21.5

Ball Busters;21.5;22.5

High Single Game — Men: Chris Linn, 269; Women: Jessica Williams, 182; High Series — Men: Chris Linn, 666; Women: Jessica Williams, 480. High Team Game — It Doesn’t Matter, 1,077; High Team Series — It Doesn’t Matter, 3,032.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;28;12

Curtis C’s;24;16

Sassy 23;17

Winssome;22;18

Die Hards;22;18

Teddy Bears;19;21

Fearsome Foursome;15;25

Just Luck;7;33

High Single Game — Men: Mando Serrano, 240; Women: Mando Serrano, 185; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 573; Women: Vickie Cook, 499; High Team Game — Winssome, 716; High Team Series — 3 G’s, 1,943.

GOODWILL

All 3 Holes;25.5;14.5

Tee Pees;25.5;14.5

We B Gone;21;19

Buggsy’s Raiders;20;20

Split Happens;20;20

Bartel Cabinets;19;21

Roofing Services;18;22

A-Team;11;29

High Single Game — Joey Terbovich, Buggsy’s Raiders, 246; High Single Series — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 631; High Team Game — Bartel Cabinets, 895; High Team Series — All 3 Holes, 2,648.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;16;12

Whatever;16;12

Pauls;15;13

Gutterball Shooters;15;13

Rat Pack;14;14

The Nines;14;14

Who Knows;13;15

La Familia;9;19

The Serranos;9;19

I Don’t Care;8;0

High Single Game — Men: Eric Thomas, 213; Women: Joanie Pauls, 181; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 554; Women: Joanie Pauls, 477; High Team Game — Pauls, 546; High Team Series — Pauls, 1,541.