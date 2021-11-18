Bethel women get beat inside against Bethany

The Bethel College women’s basketball team opened the KCAC portion of the schedule getting outscored 52-26 in the paint, en route to an 81-67 loss to Bethany Wednesday night at Thresher Gym.

The Swedes used a 26-14 third quarter to put the game away.

The loss was Bethel’s fourth straight, falling to 2-5 overall. Bethany won its fifth straight, improving to 5-1.

Hannah Ferguson led Bethany with 17 points, followed by Autumn Garrett with 14, Kisa Unruh with 13, Vasha Moore with 13 and Sarah Reiner with 11. Moore had nine rebounds.

Kendall Michalski led Bethel with 19 points. Jaycee Freshour scored 14 points. Josie Calzonetti scored 13 points with eight rebounds.

Bethel struggled with shooting and inside defense early, allowing Bethany to lead by as many as seven. The Threshers cut the deficit to five at the end of the quarter, 20-15.

Bethel was down by as many as 10 in the second quarter. A Michalski 3-pointer got the Threshers within three with 17 seconds left in the period. Emily Green hit two free throws for Bethany with seven seconds left to put the Swedes up 40-35.

Bethel fell behind by as many as 19 in the third quarter. A Michalski layup at the buzzer got Bethel within 17, 66-49.

Bethel got within 11 early in the fourth quarter, only to give up a 7-0 run. The Threshers cut the lead to 10 late in the game before the Swedes put it away with a pair of fast-break baskets in the final minute.

Bethel plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 3-1 Friends. The Falcons opened conference play with a 74-63 win over Avila.

BETHANY (5-1, 1-0 KCAC) — Ferguson 8-13 1-2 17, Garrett 5-10 4-6 14, Unruh 4-11 3-4 13, Moore 6-11 1-2 13, Kimbrough 1-1 0-0 2, Reiner 3-5 5-5 11, Dunn 2-7 2-4 6, Green 1-7 3-4 5, Gleason 0-0 0-0 0, Talbott 0-1 0-0 0, Kuhn 0-2 0-0 0, Banko 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 30-68 19-27 81.

BETHEL (2-5, 0-1 KCAC) — Michalski 5-8 6-6 19, Freshour 6-15 1-1 14, Calzonetti 4-14 4-4 13, Lucas 2-10 0-0 4, Tenant 0-1 0-0 0, Bearup 2-5 4-4 9, Newman 2-4 0-0 4, Hunt 0-1 2-2 2, Peete 1-2 0-2 2, Driscoll 0-2 0-2 0, TOTALS 22-62 17-21 67.

Bethany;20;20;26;15;—;81

Bethel;15;20;14;18;—;67

Total fouls — Bethany 23, Bethel 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Bethany 2-8 (Garrett 0-1, Unruh 2-6, Green 0-1), Bethel 6-26 (Michalski 3-3, Freshour 1-7, Calzonetti 1-5, Lucas 0-4, Tenant 0-1, Bearup 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Driscoll 0-1). Rebounds — Bethany 48 (Moore 9), Bethel 38 (Calzonetti 8). Assists — Bethany 16 (Garrett 5), Bethel 16 (Freshour 3, Calzonetti 3, Lucas 3). Turnovers — Bethany 13 (Kimbrough 5), Bethel 18 (Michalski 6). Blocked shots — Bethany 2 (Ferguson 1, Reiner 1), Bethel 6 (Michalski 1, Freshour 1, Tenant 1, Bearup 1, Newman 1, Peete 1). Steals — Bethany 10 (Dunn 3), Bethel 8 (Michalski 2).