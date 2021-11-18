Thresher men overcome slow start to bury Bethany

If basketball were a five-minute game, the Bethel College men’s basketball team would have suffered an embarrassing upset to the Bethany Swedes.

Instead, the Swedes used up all their ammunition early and the Threshers saved some in the chamber to claim a 88-60 win Wednesday in the KCAC opener at Thresher Gym.

“We have to work on our starts a little bit,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “Part of it is our scouting reports as well. We played them in a way that allowed a couple of jump shots from players that aren’t shooters. They hit them early. They are going to revert to the mean, which they did. It made us a little nervous, but once we got out in transition and started running, we were a lot better. Everybody is going to come out after us after winning it last year. We’re not going to shy away from that. We have to make sure we match everybody’s intensity and we compete.”

Jaylon Scott led Bethel with 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Clifford Byrd II added 18 points. Jordan Neely came off the bench to score 11 points.

“They shot the ball well early, but we stayed composed,” Scott said. “We knew we were better than they were. We just stick to our game plan and we’ll be fine. We just had to apply the pressure. We know we’ve got the target on our back. We were just able to get in transition and move the ball downhill. We also played well on defense. (The season) has gone real well. We’re just a couple of seconds away from going undefeated. That loss refocused us and showed us some things we need to work on.”

Bethany, 4-3 overall, was led by Solomon Clayton with 15 points.

The Bethel bench outscored the Bethany bench 41-14.

Bethel trailed 7-0 early, but replied with a 21-8 run. A Scott layup with four seconds left in the half put the Threshers up 42-28.

Bethel made a 13-6 run to open the third quarter. A Harper Jonas slam on a Scott feed capped the run. Bethel led by as many as 32 down the stretch.

Bethel is 5-1 and plays Tuesday at 1-6 Friends.

“We get a week off,” Artaz said. “We have a couple of days of practice and work on some individual skills for a couple of days. We play Tuesday at Friends. They have a lot of size. They have some talented players. Davonte Pack is a big-time guard. They will provide a different challenge than what we’ve seen up to this point.”

BETHANY (4-3, 0-1 KCAC) — Clayton 7-10 0-1 15, Mincey 4-8 1-2 9, Slavin 3-9 0-0 8, Washington 3-8 1-2 7, Stewart 2-4 3-5 7, Cudjo II 2-6 0-0 4, Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Gurley 1-2 0-0 2, Dimic 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-1 1-1 1, Yoder 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 25-56 6-11 60.

BETHEL (5-1, 1-0 KCAC) — Scott 8-15 4-5 21, Byrd II 8-13 1-2 18, Mocaby 2-5 0-0 4, Flowers 2-8 0-0 4, Gouro 0-1 0-2 0, Neely 4-6 0-0 11, Zwege 4-7 0-0 8, Jonas 2-6 2-2 7, Bonner 3-5 0-0 7, Hutton 1-3 0-0 2, Todd 1-2 0-0 2, Vjtova 1-2 0-0 2, Jar.Richardson 1-2 0-0 2, Barber 0-2 0-0 0, Jal.Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Duru 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 37-77 7-11 88.

Bethany;28;32;—;60

Bethel;42;46;—;88

Total fouls — Bethany 10, Bethel 14. Technical fouls — Bethel: team (scorebook violation) 3:34-2h. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Bethany 4-15 (Clayton 1-2, Mincey 0-1, Slavin 2-7, Cudjo II 0-1, Moore 1-3, Young 0-1), Bethel 7-30 (Scott 1-4, Byrd II 1-4, Mocaby 0-2, Flowers 0-2, Neely 3-5, Zwege 0-2, Jonas 1-3, Bonner 1-3, Hutton 0-2, Todd 0-1, Jar.Richardson 0-1, Barber 0-1). Rebounds — Bethany 32 (Mincey 5, Washington 5), Bethel 42 (Scott 7). Assists — Bethany 8 (Mincey 3), Bethel 17 (Scott 7). Turnovers — Bethany 20 (Washington 4, Stewart 4), Bethel 7 (Scott 2). Blocked shots — Bethany 4 (Clayton 2), Bethel 3 (Gouro 1, Jonas 1, Todd 1). Steals — Bethany 3 (Cudjo II 2), Bethel 14 (Scott 4).