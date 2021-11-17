Bethel coach resigns

The Kansan

Bethel College football coach Terry Harrison has resigned from his position after four seasons to become the head football coach at Friends University.

Harrison was 29-14 in his four seasons. Bethel was 9-2 in each of the last two seasons, winning a share of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title.

Bethel reached the NAIA playoffs last season. Bethel was knocked out of the playoff race this season with a 52-9 loss to NCAA Division II West Texas A&M Saturday.

The Threshers finished last season ranked 11th in the NAIA rankings. Bethel finished 17th this season, spending several weeks in the top 10.

“Coach Harrison breathed life into our football program when he took a huge risk four years ago to come to Bethel,” Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. “He transformed an entire program during that time frame for which I cannot thank him enough for.”

“I am beyond grateful for the last four years at Bethel College," Harrison said. “Our administration, staff and players have created a ‘big time’ program. Words can't express how thankful I am for the families that chose to build this program into what it is today. I've never been more proud of anything as a coach.

“While it's extremely difficult to leave Bethel, there comes a time as a coach and a competitor for a new challenge. I'm leaving Bethel with a sense of pride and accomplishment that will never leave. I know our players and families feel the same.”

Harrison finishes his tenure at Bethel as the fourth winningest coach in school history behind Kent Rogers (69), Otto Unruh (53) and Mike Moore (47). He is only the second BC coach to finish his tenure with a winning record behind George Buhr’s 5-4 tenure in the 1957 season.

Harrison and Moore are the only BC coaches with two KCAC titles.

At Bethel, Harrison installed the flexbone offense, which helped lead the Threshers to become one of the top rushing offenses in the nation in the NAIA.

Bethel was third in rushing offense in 2018, led the nation in rushing offense in 2019 at 4,084 yards.

Bethel set six school records in 2020-21, a season extended in the spring because of COVID-19. Bethel had 21 All-KCAC selections, including offensive player of the year Zach Esau, defensive player of the year Josh Seabolt and assistant coach of the year Paul Kempf. Harrison was named KCAC coach of the year.

Seabolt, Keegan Martin and Trey Palmer each received NAIA All-America honors.

Bethel was named the KCAC Team of Character.

Bethel was third in the nation in total offense this season with 5,390 yards. Bethel led the KCAC in rushing yards, rushing attempts, rushing yards per game, rushing attempts per game and rushing touchdowns. Bethel was 11th in rushing yards allowed at 92.7 yards a game. Bethel was ninth in sacks at 34. It was the first time in school history Bethel claimed back-to-back nine-win seasons.

Seabolt repeated as KCAC defensive player of the year.

“I can't thank Tony Hoops and President Jon Gering enough for their commitment to excellence," Harrison said. “They have invested more time and energy into a football program than anyone in the country. Their support has been the most significant part of our success outside of our players. Their leadership will propel Bethel football to continued success moving forward and I'm lucky to call them friends.”

“This program was built on Christian character, work ethic, and discipline, which will carry the program through this time of transition," Hoops said. “We will miss Coach Harrison along with transformative assistant coaches Paul Kempf, Jeremy Reed and Eric Kelly. Together they built a model program all Thresher fans can be proud of. Thresher football is in a better place thanks to their efforts which makes me excited for the future under a new coach.”

Harrison takes over a Friends program that finished 1-9 overall and in the KCAC. Harrison succeeds Matt Byers, who finished 9-30 in four seasons.