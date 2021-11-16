Newton opens winter sports practices

Mark Schnabel
The Kansan
Members of the Newton High School girls' basketball team run a drill during practice Monday, the first day of winter sports practice.
Members of the Newton boys' and girls' wrestling teams condition Monday. This is the second year of girls' wrestling at Newton.
Members of the Newton High School boysâ€™ swimming team meet Monday on the first day of practice.
Members of the Newton High School boys’ basketball team warm up during practice Monday, the first day of winter sports practice.

Monday was the first day under Kansas State High School Activities Association rules winter sports teams could begin practice.

Newton has five teams that began practice this week — boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ wrestling and boys’ swimming.

The varsity basketball teams open the season Dec. 2 or 3 at the GWAL-AV-CTL Challenge at Koch Arena.

The boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams open the season Dec. 2 in a dual meet at Hutchinson, followed by the Valley Center Invitational the following day.

The boys’ swimming team open the season Dec. 2 at home with the Newton Invitational I.

The Newton bowling teams open practice and the season in January.

The Newton boys’ wrestling team was eighth in the state in Class 5A last year with four state medalists, including state champion Nick Treaster.

The Railer girls’ wrestling team claimed their first state medalist in Jaymie Murry.

The boys’ swimming team took 16th last year with a state medalist in Andrew Barron.