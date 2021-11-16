Newton opens winter sports practices

Monday was the first day under Kansas State High School Activities Association rules winter sports teams could begin practice.

Newton has five teams that began practice this week — boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ wrestling and boys’ swimming.

The varsity basketball teams open the season Dec. 2 or 3 at the GWAL-AV-CTL Challenge at Koch Arena.

The boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams open the season Dec. 2 in a dual meet at Hutchinson, followed by the Valley Center Invitational the following day.

The boys’ swimming team open the season Dec. 2 at home with the Newton Invitational I.

The Newton bowling teams open practice and the season in January.

The Newton boys’ wrestling team was eighth in the state in Class 5A last year with four state medalists, including state champion Nick Treaster.

The Railer girls’ wrestling team claimed their first state medalist in Jaymie Murry.

The boys’ swimming team took 16th last year with a state medalist in Andrew Barron.