Unbeatens Sedgwick, Inman to meet in 1A semis

Who to watch:

Inman — Jace Doerksen 75-111-2 passing, 1,491 yards, 20 TDs; 30-265 rushing, 7 TDs; 62 total tackles. Kedyn Blank 76-810 rushing, 15 TDs; 12-206 receiving, 3 TDs. Tanner Heckel 45-633 rushing, 9 TDs; 22-331 receiving, 4 TDs; 55 total tackles. Kyler Konrade 45-383 rushing, 9 TDs; 10-95 receiving, 2 TDs; 115 total tackles. Harrison Brunk 18-576 receiving, 8 TDs. Eli Brunk 9-224 receiving, 2 TDs. Kellen Schrag 26 total tackles. Samuel Shober 62 total tackles. Talon Welch 44 total tackles. Zack Martisko 33 total tackles. Grant Thimmesch 32 total tackles. Dawson Mannebach 63 total tackles.

Sedgwick — QB Lance Hoffsommer, WR Ryan Stucky, RB Austin Cook, QB Corey Crumrine, WR Chris Ward, WR Jeff Nold, K Connor Tillman.

What to know: The winner gets the winner of Olpe (11-0) and Centralia (9-2) in the state finals at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at Lewis Field on the campus of Fort Hays State University in Hays. Sedgwick is making its first appearance in the sub-state (semifinal round). This is Inman’s third time reaching this round, making it in 1991 (Eight-Man I, falling to Wallace County) and 2020 (Class 1A, falling to Oakley).

SEDGWICK — A pair of league rivals that haven’t played each other this season will meet in the sub-state (semifinal) round of the Class 1A state football playoffs when the Sedgwick Cardinals face the Inman Teutons at 7 p.m. Friday at Fischer Field in Newton.

Sedgwick is the home team, but according to Sedgwick coach Jeff Werner, the site was chosen to better accommodate an expected large crowd.

“It would be great to get a win in my old stomping grounds,” said Werner, who is a Newton native and a former Railer assistant coach.

Both teams enter the game 10-0, 3-0 in Heart of America League play and 6-0 in district play.

Each team received a first-round bye in the playoffs. Sedgwick topped Ell-Saline 33-6 and edged Smith Center 49-48 on the road last week as Connor Tillman went seven of seven on PAT kicks. Smith Center failed to convert on three PAT attempts. Sedgwick overcame a 19-point deficit to win the game.

Inman opened with a 54-16 win over Oakley and downed Conway Springs 26-13 last week. Inman was down 7-6 at the half against Conway Springs, but pulled ahead with a 14-0 third quarter and a 6-6 fourth quarter.

“To get to play Inman is going to be huge for our program,” Werner said. “It’s two Heart of America League teams. Our league doesn’t get enough credit. We will have a team from our league that will get to go play for a state championship. That’s something to get excited about. We didn’t get to play them (in the regular season), but we’ll get them back on the schedule for next season. It’s just weird how these districts play out. They’re the team to beat. Olpe gets a lot of love in the east, but Inman’s the team to beat. They’re loaded. If we can compete with them, hopefully we can slow them down a bit.”