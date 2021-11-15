Sports briefs

The Kansan

Correction

In the story on Chris Jaax that ran in Saturday's Kansan, Jaax succeeded Nate Wollenberg and not as reported in the article.

Bethel men bounce back

OLATHE — The Bethel College men’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season, stopping MidAmerica Nazarene 83-75 Saturday night in Olathe.

Down six in the first half, Bethel made a 14-2 run. Bethel led by as many as 11 late in the half and led 45-39 at intermission.

The Threshers opened the second half with a 5-1. MidAmerica drew within two with 7:22 remaining, but the Threshers opened it back up to 10 points in the final minute.

Bethel put five players in double figures, led by Bryant Mocaby with 19 points. Jaylon Scott scored 16 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists. Clifford Byrd II scored 13 points with nine rebounds. Tavaughn Flowers and Nick Bonner each added 10 points.

MidAmerica Nazarene, 4-3, was led by Anthony Brown with 22 points. Darnell Miller scored 17 points. Trey Brown scored 15 points. Cameron Brady scored 11 points.

Bethel is 4-3 and opens KCAC play at 8 p.m. Wednesday at home against 3-2 Bethany.

BETHEL (4-1) — Mocaby 6-10 4-4 19, Scott 3-10 9-10 16, Byrd II 4-12 3-5 13, Flowers 2-10 4-6 10, Gouro 2-3 1-3 5, Bonner 4-7 0-0 10, Neely 2-4 1-1 6, Todd 2-3 0-0 4, Jonas 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 25-60 22-29 83.

MIDAMERICA NAZARENE (4-3) — A.Brown 8-12 4-4 22, Miller 7-13 2-4 17, T.Brown 6-10 2-2 15, Brady 5-10 1-1 11, Lopes 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Alexander 1-3 0-0 2, TOTALS 31-57 9-11 75.

Bethel;45;38;—;83

MidAm.Naz.;39;36;—;75

Total fouls — BC 15, MA 20. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — MA: Miller. 3-point shooting — BC 11-27 (Mocaby 3-6, Scott 1-3, Byrd II 2-5, Flowers 2-5, Bonner 2-3, Neely 1-3, Todd 0-1, Jonas 0-1), MA 4-18 (A.Brown 2-4, Miller 1-6, T.Brown 1-3, Smith 0-4, Alexander 0-1). Rebounds — BC 33 (Scott 12), MA 33 (T.Brown 9). Assists — BC 15 (Scott 7), MA 14 (T.Brown 7). Turnovers — BC 9 (Flowers 3), MA 14 (Miller 4, T.Brown 5). Blocked shots — BC 1 (Scott 1), MA 5 (Miller 2). Steals — BC 9 (Scott 3, Byrd II 3), MA 6 (A.Brown 2, Alexander 2).

Bethel women drop two

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Bethel College women’s basketball team dropped a pair of games during the weekend at the Mid-America Christian Classic in Oklahoma City.

Bethel fell to host Mid-America Christian 86-47 Friday and John Brown 73-61 Saturday.

Against Mid-America Christian, Bethel trailed 21-11 after the first quarter, 36-24 at the half and 62-36 after three quarters.

Ossyana Ozoani led 6-0 MACU with 17 points with eight rebounds. Presley Payahsape scored 12 points. McKenzi Lamer scored 11 points. Abby Bird scored 10.

Alex Bearup led Bethel with 15 points.

In Saturday’s game against John Brown, Bethel led 19-15 after the first quarter. Tied 34-34 at the half, John Brown made a 24-11 run in the third quarter.

Natalie Smith led the 3-3 Golden Eagles with 24 points. Tarrah Stephens added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Lisa Vanoverberghe scored 14 points.

Josie Calzonetti led Bethel with 18 points and seven rebounds. Bearup scored 15 points.

Bethel is 2-4 and opens KCAC play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against 4-1 Bethany.

Friday’s game

BETHEL (2-3) — Perez 1-8 2-2 5, Lucas 2-11 0-0 5, Tenant 2-3 0-0 4, Michalski 0-8 2-2 2, Calzonetti 1-4 0-0 4, Bearup 4-9 5-9 15, Freshour 2-4 1-1 5, Newman 2-4 0-2 4, Peete 1-2 0-0 0, Vargas 0-1 2-4 2, Stupey 0-2 1-4, 1; Driscoll 0-2 0-0 0, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15-58 13-22 47.

MID-AMERICA CHRISTIAN (6-0) — Ozoani 7-13 3-4 17, Payahsape 5-7 2-2 12, Wycoff 3-7 1-2 8, Hernandez 2-6 1-2 5, Kash 1-5 0-0 2, Lamer 4-6 0-0 11, Bird 4-8 1-2 10, Thomsen 3-6 0-0 6, Millan 2-3 1-4 6, Leverich 2-3 0-0 5, Savage 2-2 0-2 4, Hurst 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 35-68 9-18 86.

Bethel;11;13;12;11;—;47

Mid-Am. Naz.;21;15;26;24;—;86

Total fouls — BC 18, MA 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 4-28 (Perez 1-5, Lucas 1-7, Michalski 0-7, Calzonetti 0-2, Bearup 2-5, Stupey 0-2), MA 7-20 (Payahsape 0-2, Wycoff 1-2, Hernandez 0-3, Kash 0-2, Lamer 3-4, Bird 1-3, Thomsen 0-1, Millan 1-2, Leverich 1-1). Rebounds — BC 31 (Newman 8), MA 54 (Ozoani 8). Assists — BC 9 (Michalski 3), MA 16 (Kash 3, Leverich 3). Turnovers — BC 18 (Perez 6), MA 17 (Bird 4). Blocked shots — BC 2 (Freshour 1 Newman 1), MA 2 (Ozoani 1, Hernandez 1). Steals — BC 8 (Perez 2, Michalski 2), MA 7 (Lamer 2).

Saturday’s game

JOHN BROWN (3-3) — Smith 8-18 6-6 24, Stephens 8-17 2-7 18, Vanoverberghe 5-8 3-4 14, Altman 2-7 2-2 6, Sanders 0-8 0-0 0, Sisk 2-3 2-2 6, Harris 1-2 2-2 4, Anderson 0-0 1-2 1, Goldman 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-64 18-25 73.

BETHEL (2-4) — Calzonetti 8-15 0-0 18, Michalski 2-8 2-2 7, Lucas 3-10 0-0 6, Perez 1-7 0-0 2, Tenant 1-3 0-0 2, Bearup 5-11 1-2 15, Newman 1-1 2-4 4, Hunt 1-7 0-0 3, Freshour 1-3 0-0 2, Peete 1-1 0-1 2, Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-66 5-9 61.

John Brown;15;19;24;15;—;73

Bethel;19;15;11;16;—;61

Total fouls — JB 11, BC 25. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — JB 3-19 (Smith 2-8, Vanoverberghe 1-2, Altman 0-2, Sanders 0-5, Harris 0-1, Goldman 0-1), BC 8-30 (Calzonetti 2-6, Michalski 1-5, Lucas 0-3, Perez 0-4, Tenant 0-1, Bearup 4-9, Hunt 1-2). Rebounds — JB 44 (Stephens 12), BC 39 (Calzonetti 7). Assists — JB 14 (Altman 7), BC 13 (Lucas 4). Turnovers — JB 16 (Sanders 5), BC 19 (Bearup 6). Blocked shots — JB 6 (Vanoverberghe 4), BC 2 (Calzonetti 1, Bearup 1). Steals — JB 16 (Vanoverberghe 5), BC 6 (Lucas 3).