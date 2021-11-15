Turnovers hamper Bluebirds in loss to Meade

The Kansan

The highlights — Meade: Torren Haynes 18-24-0 passing, 228 yards and 4 TDs, 13-122 rushing, 2 TDs. Korben Clawson 24-73, 3 TDs. Grayden Stapleton 8-102 receiving, 3 TDs; 10 total tackles. Brock Keith 5-99 receiving, 1 TD. Goessel: Jake Wiens 16-113 rushing, 2 TDs. Grant Bryant 18-93 rushing, 1 TD; 4-12-2 passing. Caleb Burkholder 11.8 tackles, 8 solo.

The difference — Goessel turned the ball over five times.

The takeaway — Meade improves to 11-0 advances to the semifinals against 10-1 Hill City. Goessel ends the season 8-3.

Up next — 2022 season opener.

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird football team committed five turnovers in a 70-20 loss to Meade Friday in the Eight-Man Division I state quarterfinals.

The 11-0 Buffaloes led 34-8 at the half and 56-14 after three quarters. The game ended on the 45-point rule with 5:54 left in the game.

Torren Haynes rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 228 yards and four TDs to lead Meade.

Jake Wiens led Goessel with 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Grant Bryant added a rushing touchdown.

Meade;20;14;22;14;—;70

Goessel;0;8;6;6;—;20

Scoring

1q. M Clawson 9-yd. run (run failed) 10:49

1q. M Haynes 5-yd. run (run failed) 8:12

1q. M Keith 28-yd. pass from Haynes (Volden pass from Haynes) 5:24

2q. M Haynes interception return (run failed) 6:49

2q. G Wiens 19-yd. run (Bryant run) 4:17

2q. M Haynes 13-yd. run (Clawson run) 2:39

3q. G Wiens 63-yd. run (pass failed) 11:11

3q. M Stapleton 10-yd. pass from Haynes (Volden pass from Haynes) 9:06

3q. M Clawson 1-yd. run (Volden pass from Haynes) 5:56

3q. M Stapleton 11-yd. pass from Haynes (pass failed) :17

4q. G Bryant 5-yd. run (pass failed) 8:32

4q. M Stapleton 20-yd. pass from Haynes (Clawson run) 6:44

4q. M Clawson 12-yd. run (game ended) 5:54

Team stats

;Mea.;Goe.

First downs;24;12

Rushing-yards;39-184;37-180

Passing yards;228;21

Comp-att-int;18-24-0;4-13-2

Punts-avg.;0-0;1-33

Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-3

Penalties-yards;5-40;7-70

Time of poss.;25:05;22:55

Individual stats

RUSHING — Meade: Haynes 13-122, Clawson 24-73, Norris 1-5, team 1-(-16). Goessel: Wiens 16-113, Bryant 30(02.

PASSING — Meade: Haynes 18-24-0, 228 yards. Goessel: Bryant 4-12-0, 21 yards; Wiens 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Meade: Keith 5-99, Volden 3-21, Clawson 1-3, Hughes 1-3. Goessel: Duerksen 2-12, Wuest 2-9.

Missed field goals — none.