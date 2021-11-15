Bethel wins share of title, loses finale, misses playoffs
The highlights — West Texas A&M: Nick Gerber 10-16-0 passing, 197 yards, 2 TDs; Jarrod Compton 16-111 rushing, 2 TDs; Jordan Johnson 8-41 rushing, 2 TDs. Noah Bogardus 5-100 receiving, 1 TD. Cole Oster 9 total tackles. Bethel: Camryn Harrison 3-71 rushing; 2-17 receiving. Chantz Scurry 13-63 rushing. Mario Quintero 12-61 rushing, 1 TD. Josh Seabolt 13 total tackles. Denzel Dixon 10 total tackles. Ryan Clark 10 total tackles.
The difference — West Texas A&M held a 283-27 advantage in passing yards. Bethel had three turnovers to none for the Buffaloes.
The takeaway — Bethel finishes the season 9-2, tying for first in the KCAC, but dropping seven spots in the final regular-season NAIA poll to 17th. Bethel also was left out of the NAIA playoffs. West Texas A&M finished the season 7-4 and finished in a three-way tie for second in the Lone Star Conference.
Up next — Season opener 2022.
CANYON, Texas — The good news for the Bethel College football team Saturday was the Threshers won a share of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title for the second-straight year after Southwestern upset Kansas Wesleyan 42-24.
The bad news is a 52-9 loss to NCAA Division II West Texas A&M sent the Threshers to 17th in the final NAIA poll and out of the running for the NAIA playoffs.
Southwestern claimed the three-way tie-breaker for the automatic playoff bid. Kansas Wesleyan dropped five spots to 10th in the final poll and snagged the final at-large bid to the playoffs. Bethel missed the at-large bid by seven spots.
The Threshers got off to a good start. After an opening drive for WTA&M resulted in a field goal, Mario Quintero scored a touchdown on a 54-yard run. The PAT kick attempt was missed. The Buffaloes answered with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Nick Gerber to Noah Bogardus. Bethel finished the scoring in the first quarter with a 22-yard Logan DeMond field goal.
The Buffaloes finished the game with six unanswered touchdowns.
Bethel;9;0;0;0;—;9
WTA&M;10;21;14;7;—;52
Scoring
1q. WT Polivoda 34-yd. field goal 2:39
1q. B Quintero 54-yd. run (kick failed) 8:46
1q. WT Bogardus 32-yd. pass from Gerber (Polivoda kick) 8:22
1q. B DeMond 22-yd. field goal 1:38
2q. WT Johnson 1-yd. run (Polivoda kick) 8:53
2q. WT Ollison 18-yd. pass from Gerber (Polivoda kick) 7:22
2q. WT Compton 13-yd. run (Polivoda kick) 3:58
3q. WT Johnson 7-yd. run (Polivoda kick) 9:26
3q. WT Stephens-Peppers 49-yd. pass from Arreola (Polivoda kick) 5:55
4q. WT Compton 4-yd. run (Polivoda kick) 11:25
Team stats
;BC;WT
First downs;14;31
Rushing-yards;42-285;50-297
Passing yards;27;283
Comp-att-int;3-8-1;15-25-0
Punts-avg.;5-29;0-0
Fumbles-lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-yards;9-95;3-25
Time of poss.;30:55;29:05
Individual stats
RUSHING — Bethel: Harrison 3-71, Scurry 13-63, Christiansen 7-61, Quintero 12-61, Grider 2-9, Ciers 4-4, Smith 1-0. West Texas A&M: Compton 16-111, Smallwood 14-87, Blair 1-43, Johnson 8-41, Arreola 1-29, Marshall 4-0, Gerber 4-(-5), team 2-(-9).
PASSING — Bethel: Ciers 3-8-1, 27 yards. West Texas A&M: Gerber 10-16-0, 197 yards; Arreola 5-9-0, 49 yards.
RECEIVING — Bethel: Harrison 2-17, Francis 1-10. West Texas A&M: Bogardus 5-100, Tipton 3-65, Stephens-Peppers 1-49, Ollison 2-36, Johnson 1-12, Karngbaye 1-10, Kaufman 1-9, Waters 1-2.
Missed field goals — WT: Polivoda 38, 41.
Attendance — 5,728.
NAIA Final Top 25
TW;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.
1;1;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18];10-0;444
2;2;Morningside (Iowa) [1];10-0;427
3;3;Grand View (Iowa);11-0;409
4;4;Northwestern (Iowa);10-1;394
5;6;Indiana Wesleyan;9-1;376
6;7;Reinhardt (Ga.);9-2;357
7;8;Marian (Ind.);8-2;343
8;9;Concordia (Mich.);8-1;326
9;13;SOUTHWESTERN;9-1;301
10;5;KAN.WESLEYAN;10-1;273
11;12;Keiser (Fla.);7-2;267
12;14;Saint Xavier (Ill.);8-2;255
13;11;BAKER;9-2;243
14;15;Ottawa (Ariz.);8-1;229
15;17;Georgetown (Ky.);8-2;205
16;22;Central Methodist (Mo.);9-2;173
17;19;Dickinson State (N.D.);8-2;171
17;10;BETHEL;9-2;171
19;23;Montana Western;8-3;141
20;21;Arizona Christian;8-2;119
21;16;Rocky Mountain (Mont.);7-3;96
22;24;Culver-Stockton (Mo.);8-3;83
23;25;Dordt (Iowa);7-3;44
24;NR;Faulkner (Ala.);8-2;38
25;18;College of Idaho;7-3;30
Dropped Out: St. Francis (Ill.).
Receiving Votes: St. Francis (Ill.) 29; Valley City State (N.D.) 27; Southeastern (Fla.) 10; Texas Wesleyan 3.
NAIA Playoffs
Nov. 20
16. Montana Western (8-3) at 1. Lindsey Wilson (10-0)
15. Ottawa (Ariz.) (8-1) at 2. Morningside (10-0)
14. Dickinson State (8-2) at 3. Grand View (11-0)
13. Central Methodist (9-2) at 4. Northwestern (Iowa) (10-1)
10. Kansas Wesleyan (10-1) at 5. Indiana Wesleyan (9-1)
12. Keiser (7-2) at 6. Reinhardt (9-2)
9. Southwestern (9-1) at 7. Marian (Ind.) (8-2)
11. St. Xavier (Ill.) (8-2) at 8. Concordia (Mich.) (8-1)