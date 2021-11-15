Bethel wins share of title, loses finale, misses playoffs

The highlights — West Texas A&M: Nick Gerber 10-16-0 passing, 197 yards, 2 TDs; Jarrod Compton 16-111 rushing, 2 TDs; Jordan Johnson 8-41 rushing, 2 TDs. Noah Bogardus 5-100 receiving, 1 TD. Cole Oster 9 total tackles. Bethel: Camryn Harrison 3-71 rushing; 2-17 receiving. Chantz Scurry 13-63 rushing. Mario Quintero 12-61 rushing, 1 TD. Josh Seabolt 13 total tackles. Denzel Dixon 10 total tackles. Ryan Clark 10 total tackles.

The difference — West Texas A&M held a 283-27 advantage in passing yards. Bethel had three turnovers to none for the Buffaloes.

The takeaway — Bethel finishes the season 9-2, tying for first in the KCAC, but dropping seven spots in the final regular-season NAIA poll to 17th. Bethel also was left out of the NAIA playoffs. West Texas A&M finished the season 7-4 and finished in a three-way tie for second in the Lone Star Conference.

Up next — Season opener 2022.

CANYON, Texas — The good news for the Bethel College football team Saturday was the Threshers won a share of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title for the second-straight year after Southwestern upset Kansas Wesleyan 42-24.

The bad news is a 52-9 loss to NCAA Division II West Texas A&M sent the Threshers to 17th in the final NAIA poll and out of the running for the NAIA playoffs.

Southwestern claimed the three-way tie-breaker for the automatic playoff bid. Kansas Wesleyan dropped five spots to 10th in the final poll and snagged the final at-large bid to the playoffs. Bethel missed the at-large bid by seven spots.

The Threshers got off to a good start. After an opening drive for WTA&M resulted in a field goal, Mario Quintero scored a touchdown on a 54-yard run. The PAT kick attempt was missed. The Buffaloes answered with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Nick Gerber to Noah Bogardus. Bethel finished the scoring in the first quarter with a 22-yard Logan DeMond field goal.

The Buffaloes finished the game with six unanswered touchdowns.

Bethel;9;0;0;0;—;9

WTA&M;10;21;14;7;—;52

Scoring

1q. WT Polivoda 34-yd. field goal 2:39

1q. B Quintero 54-yd. run (kick failed) 8:46

1q. WT Bogardus 32-yd. pass from Gerber (Polivoda kick) 8:22

1q. B DeMond 22-yd. field goal 1:38

2q. WT Johnson 1-yd. run (Polivoda kick) 8:53

2q. WT Ollison 18-yd. pass from Gerber (Polivoda kick) 7:22

2q. WT Compton 13-yd. run (Polivoda kick) 3:58

3q. WT Johnson 7-yd. run (Polivoda kick) 9:26

3q. WT Stephens-Peppers 49-yd. pass from Arreola (Polivoda kick) 5:55

4q. WT Compton 4-yd. run (Polivoda kick) 11:25

Team stats

;BC;WT

First downs;14;31

Rushing-yards;42-285;50-297

Passing yards;27;283

Comp-att-int;3-8-1;15-25-0

Punts-avg.;5-29;0-0

Fumbles-lost;3-2;0-0

Penalties-yards;9-95;3-25

Time of poss.;30:55;29:05

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Harrison 3-71, Scurry 13-63, Christiansen 7-61, Quintero 12-61, Grider 2-9, Ciers 4-4, Smith 1-0. West Texas A&M: Compton 16-111, Smallwood 14-87, Blair 1-43, Johnson 8-41, Arreola 1-29, Marshall 4-0, Gerber 4-(-5), team 2-(-9).

PASSING — Bethel: Ciers 3-8-1, 27 yards. West Texas A&M: Gerber 10-16-0, 197 yards; Arreola 5-9-0, 49 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Harrison 2-17, Francis 1-10. West Texas A&M: Bogardus 5-100, Tipton 3-65, Stephens-Peppers 1-49, Ollison 2-36, Johnson 1-12, Karngbaye 1-10, Kaufman 1-9, Waters 1-2.

Missed field goals — WT: Polivoda 38, 41.

Attendance — 5,728.

NAIA Final Top 25

TW;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;1;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18];10-0;444

2;2;Morningside (Iowa) [1];10-0;427

3;3;Grand View (Iowa);11-0;409

4;4;Northwestern (Iowa);10-1;394

5;6;Indiana Wesleyan;9-1;376

6;7;Reinhardt (Ga.);9-2;357

7;8;Marian (Ind.);8-2;343

8;9;Concordia (Mich.);8-1;326

9;13;SOUTHWESTERN;9-1;301

10;5;KAN.WESLEYAN;10-1;273

11;12;Keiser (Fla.);7-2;267

12;14;Saint Xavier (Ill.);8-2;255

13;11;BAKER;9-2;243

14;15;Ottawa (Ariz.);8-1;229

15;17;Georgetown (Ky.);8-2;205

16;22;Central Methodist (Mo.);9-2;173

17;19;Dickinson State (N.D.);8-2;171

17;10;BETHEL;9-2;171

19;23;Montana Western;8-3;141

20;21;Arizona Christian;8-2;119

21;16;Rocky Mountain (Mont.);7-3;96

22;24;Culver-Stockton (Mo.);8-3;83

23;25;Dordt (Iowa);7-3;44

24;NR;Faulkner (Ala.);8-2;38

25;18;College of Idaho;7-3;30

Dropped Out: St. Francis (Ill.).

Receiving Votes: St. Francis (Ill.) 29; Valley City State (N.D.) 27; Southeastern (Fla.) 10; Texas Wesleyan 3.

NAIA Playoffs

Nov. 20

16. Montana Western (8-3) at 1. Lindsey Wilson (10-0)

15. Ottawa (Ariz.) (8-1) at 2. Morningside (10-0)

14. Dickinson State (8-2) at 3. Grand View (11-0)

13. Central Methodist (9-2) at 4. Northwestern (Iowa) (10-1)

10. Kansas Wesleyan (10-1) at 5. Indiana Wesleyan (9-1)

12. Keiser (7-2) at 6. Reinhardt (9-2)

9. Southwestern (9-1) at 7. Marian (Ind.) (8-2)

11. St. Xavier (Ill.) (8-2) at 8. Concordia (Mich.) (8-1)