Record extra points lift Sedgwick to win

The highlights — Sedgwick: Lance Hoffsommer 29-41-1 passing, 313 yards, 3 TDs; 30-179 rushing, 3 TDs. Austin Cook 15-134 rushing, 1 TD. Ryan Stucky 12-144 receiving, 3 TDs. Conner Tillman 7-7 PAT kicks, set state record for career kick scoring. Smith Center: Bentley Montgomery 15-116 rushing, 2 TDs; 98-yd. interception return for TD. Luke Franklin 21-140 rushing , 2 TDs. Nathan Jaeger 8-102 rushing, 2 TDs.

The play(s) — Smith Center lost a fumble on each of its first two series in the second half allowing Sedgwick to take the lead. Sedgwick finished a two-minute at the end of each half.

The takeaway — Sedgwick is 10-0 and advances to the Class 1A semifinals (sub-state round) for the first time in school history. Smith Center ends the season 9-2.

Up next — Sedgwick takes on unbeaten Heart of America League rival Inman Nov. 19 at Fischer Field in Newton.

SMITH CENTER — In football, extra points are sometimes overlooked, but they can prove critical.

Sedgwick proved that point Friday as Connor Tillman hit seven of seven PAT kicks to lift the Cardinals to a 49-48 win over Smith Center in the Class 1A quarterfinals (sectionals) in Smith Center.

Tillman broke the state record in career kick scoring on his fifth kick, adding two more points in the game. Smith Center was four of seven in extra-point attempts, having a bad snap on a kick and Sedgwick stopping two runs short of the goal line.

“I beat it by three or four,” Tillman said. “I sprained my ankle. I had a really bad sprain last week against Ell-Saline. I’ve been on crutches and going to rehab all week, doing what I can to get back to at least kicking. I couldn’t play on offense or defense. I tried for one play and it was like, ‘I can’t do it.’ This is crazy. We’ve been here five times and like three of the last four times, we lost to Smith Center. To come to their place and win here is something. We just kept doing what we were doing. We were beating them on the pass all night long, throwing to no. 10, Ryan Stucky. We just kept doing what we are good at. We stopped them, got some turnovers. It was a great finish.”

“Those extra points were huge,” Sedgwick coach Jeff Werner said. “Connor Tillman, our kicker is injured, but tonight he became the all-time leader in scoring for a kicker in Kansas. It came down to the last 20 seconds. You have the state’s all-time kicker to make the extra point and he did that tonight. We hope he can come back and play healthy next week. He plays offensive and defensive line for us. That was a huge extra point. It was a tie game.”

Sedgwick, which had never been down by more than seven points, was down 33-14 in the second quarter, but had to rally twice to take the lead. Lance Hoffsommer hit Ryan Stucky for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 21.8 seconds remaining to put the Cardinals ahead for good. Hoffsommer executed the two-minute drill in each of the halves to pace Sedgwick, finishing with three touchdown passes and three touchdown rushes.

“It was amazing,” Hoffsommer said of the Cardinals’ final drive. “I knew when they scored, they gave us too much time. I think we put together a championship drive. We trusted in the play calling. We trusted in the coaches. That’s just the work we put in day-in and day-out in practice. We run those two-minute drills all the time.”

“We really believe in what we do offensively,” Werner said. “We thought we could get some stops. Scoring at the end of the second quarter was huge. We knew we were getting the ball, so maybe we could make that two touchdown swing, then getting those two turnovers were unreal, momentum-wise. We have a little history here. That’s kind of what we did against Phillipsburg back in 2015. We ground them down. We felt like we were moving the ball offensively. That was a big, strong team, like these guys are. We just weren’t going to stop them. We’d have to find some things to do differently if we play them again. We played tough and found a way to go down the field at the end and score.”

Smith Center scored on all of its possessions in the first half, but missed three of four extra-point attempts. The killer was a 98-yard A Bentley Montgomery interception return for a touchdown late in the first half that put Smith Center up by three scores. Sedgwick came back with a long drive that ended on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Hoffsommer to Stucky with 2.2 seconds left.

A pair of Smith Center fumbles in the third quarter allowed Sedgwick to take the lead. The last defensive stop Sedgwick made was a Hoffsommer interception with 1.1 seconds remaining. It was the sole pass for Smith Center in the game.

“I knew they had zero time outs left and they had seven seconds,” Hoffsommer said. “They had one of their running backs line up behind their tight end, so it was like ‘I knew they were going to pass it.’ I just kept backing up. They threw it right to me. That was our game plan was get them out of their game plan, get a lead and get them out of their running game, chewing the clock up. That’s what they’re known for.”

“I was feeling like (former NFL coach) Marty Schottenheimer for a while,” Werner said. “We’d have a great regular season and then we’d lose in the playoffs. This was the fifth time we’d get to this game. Finally get over the hump is huge.”

Sedgwick will play Inman next week in the semifinals at Fischer Field in Newton.

Sedgwick;7;14;14;14;—;49

Smith Ctr.;13;20;0;15;-;48

Scoring

1q. SC Montgomery 43-yd. run (Wilkinson kick) 9:58

1q. Sed. Stucky 10-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 6:09

1q. SC Franklin 1-yd. run (kick failed) 3:49

2q. SC Montgomery 22-yd. run (run failed) 6:40

2q. Sed. Hoffsommer 9-yd. run (Tillman kick) 4:36

2q. SC Jaeger 45-yd. run (run failed) 2:49

2q. SC Montgomery 98-yd. interception return (Jaeger run) 1:36

2q. Sed. Stucky 11-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) :02.2

3q. Sed. Cook 52-yd. run (Tillman kick) 11:27

3q. Sed. Hoffsommer 7-yd. run (Tillman kick) 7:32

4q. Sed. Hoffsommer 4-yd. run (Tillman kick) 10:41

4q. SC Jaeger 1-yd. run (Wilkinson kick) 7:42

4q. SC Franklin 3-yd. run (Jaeger run) 1:39

4q. Sed. Stucky 14-yd. pass from Hoffsommer :21.8

Team stats

;Sed.;SC

First downs;27;14

Rushing-yards;45-313;45-363

Passing yards;317;0

Comp-att-int;29-41-1;0-1-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;0-0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;8-48;7-61

Individual stats

RUSHING — Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 30-179, Cook 15-134. Smith Center: Montgomery 15-116, Franklin 21-140, Jaeger 8-102, Desbien 1-9.

PASSING — Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 29-41-1, 317 yards. Smith Center: Jaeger 0-1-1, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Sedgwick: Stucky 12-144, Nold 6-71, Huebert 3-34, Hansen 4-43, Anderson 1-12, Cook 1-13. Smith Center: none.

Missed field goals — Sed.: Tillman 27 (short).