Sports Calendar

Oct. 13 through Nov. 21, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Nov. 13

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ West Texas A&M 11 a.m., Kansas @ Texas 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU), West Virginia @ Kansas State 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel vs. John Brown @ Mid-America Christian (W noon), Bethel @ MidAmerica Nazarene (M 6 p.m.), Central (Neb.) CC @ Hesston College (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.), South Alabama @ Wichita State (M 3 p.m., ESPN+), Wichita State @ Wyoming (W 3 p.m.).

INDOOR PRO SOCCER — (exhibition) Wichita @ St. Louis 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Tennessee State @ Kansas (W 2 p.m., ESPN+), Pre-Season WNIT @ Manhattan (Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State 1 p.m. (ESPN+), UT Martin vs. North Carolina A&T 3:30 p.m.).

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Las Vegas 7:25 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Brooklyn @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City+).

Monday, Nov. 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Hesston College @ Sterling JV (W 7 p.m.), WNIT @ Manhattan (W, UT-Martin vs. Western Kentucky 4 p.m., North Carolina A&T @ Kansas State 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)), Wichita State @ Denver (W 8 p.m.).

PRO BASKETBALL — Miami @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Nov. 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Hesston College @ Bethel JV (W 5:30 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Tarleton State @ Wichita State (M 7 p.m., ESPN+).

Wednesday, Nov. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethany @ Bethel (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.), Hesston College @ Friends JV (M TBA), Omaha @ Kansas State (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Omaha @ Kansas (W 7 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO BASKETBALL — Houston @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Nov. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Stony Brook @ Kansas (M 7 p.m., ESPN+).

Friday, Nov. 19

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Prep Playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Central Christian JV @ Hesston College (M 7 p.m.), Wichita State vs. Arizona @ Las Vegas (M 9 p.m., ESPNU), Kansas State @ North Carolina State (W 6 p.m., ACC Network).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Nov. 20

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Prep Playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — NAIA playoffs TBA, Kansas @ TCU 3 p.m. (ESPN+), Baylor @ Kansas State 4:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State vs. Michigan or UCLA @ Las Vegas (M, TBA, ESPN or ESPN2), Wichita State @ Northern Iowa (W 11 a.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Boston 6:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City+).

Sunday, Nov. 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Saint Louis @ Kansas (W 2 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO FOOTBALL — Dallas @ Kansas City 3:25 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still Tneed your schedule. Please e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, e-mail mschnabel@thekansan.com.