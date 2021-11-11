Sports briefs

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Dane Lawrence, Jim Mendenhall, Jerry Schmidt, Bob Wilson -5.

2. Tim McCreedy, Paul Normandine, Sam Griffen, Roma Mannibach -4.

3. Ron Bogle, Ed Hodge, Carvin Theissen, Ken Lieske n/a.

CLOSET TO PIN — Dave Stallbaumer. LONGEST PUTT — Bob Wilson.

Next play — 1 p.m. Tuesday.

INDOOR SOCCER

Wichita Wings 2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 12 at Kansas City Comets (MASL, Preseason)

Nov. 13 at St. Louis Ambush (MASL, Preseason)

Dec. 18 vs. Amarillo Bombers

Jan. 2 vs. Omaha Kings

Jan. 8 vs. Colorado Inferno

Jan. 9 vs. Colorado Inferno

Jan. 15 vs. New Mexico Runners

Jan. 29 at Colorado Inferno

Feb. 6 at Omaha Kings

Feb. 11 vs. RGV Barracudas

Feb. 26 at New Mexico Runners

Feb. 27 at Amarillo Bombers

March 4 at Ontario Fury II

March 5 at San Diego Sockers II

TBA MASL Playoffs

Bethel spikers fall

LEAVENWORTH — The Bethel College volleyball team ended the season with a three-set loss to Saint Mary Tuesday in the first round of the KCAC post-season tournament.

Bethel fell 25-11, 25-18, 25-16.

Saint Mary, 22-9, was led by Rylee Kenitzer with 11 kills and Keagan Shockley with 10. Courtney Rexroat served two aces. Kelsey Huggans downed 3.0 blocks. Abby Hairell set 19 assisted, followed by Haydan Heuermann with 18. Laney Ward had 14 digs.

Bethel was led by Mia Loganbill with six kills, Julie Wilhite downed 4.0 blocks. Kaitlyn Shima set nine assists. J'Lynne Stolsworth had 11 digs, while Shima had 10.

Bethel ends the season 7-18, a four-match improvement over last season.

Byrd II tops KCAC

WICHITA — Bethel College senior guard Clifford Byrd II was named the KCAC offensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In two games, Byrd II finished with 42 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, a blocked shot and 11 steals.

Bethel was 1-1 for the week and 3-1 for the season.

Hesston men down Bethany JV

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team edged the Bethany junior varsity 78-75 Tuesday at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 33-28 at the half.

Ethan Hildebrand scored 17 points with 12 rebounds to lead Hesston. David Duncan scored 16 points, followed by Isaiah Jones with 15 and Kwa’en Harding with 11.

Jeremy Greer-Taylor scored 20 points for Bethany. Tank Iyob scored 17 points. Mark Hunter scored 10.

Hesston is 3-1 and hosts the Central Christian College junior varsity at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Hinz takes KCAC honors

WICHITA — Remington High School grad Kelcey Hinz was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference offensive player of the week.

It was the second time she was honored. She was defensive player of the week the previous week.

She is a 6-foot-1 junior forward at Kansas Wesleyan. In two games, both KWU, wins, Hinz scored 39 points with 18 rebounds, three assists, 14 blocked shots and two steals.

Kansas Wesleyan is 3-0 for the season.

Thunder signs Fredericks

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed rookie forward Logan Fredericks to a contract.

A product of NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Fredericks played one game with the Orlando Solar Bears and six games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring three goals with two assists.

In 90 games with Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Fredericks scored 23 goals with 38 assists. He helped lead the team to NCAA Division III tournament berths in 2018 and 2019 — winning the title in 2019 with a 29-0-2 record. (The tournament was canceled in 2020 and 2021).

THUNDER FALLS TO MAVS — The Wichita Thunder fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 2-0 Tuesday in Independence, Mo.

Andrew Shortridge stopped all 27 Wichita shots for the shutout win in goal for KC. Ryan Harrison scored both goals.