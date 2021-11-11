Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LADIES

Split Happens;23.5;12.5

Mixed Up;22;14

Eastgate Lanes;21;15

Some Beaches;20.5;15.5

Eastgate Chicks;19;17

Rock Stars;18;18

Who Cares;18;18

Spare Me;17;19

Marty and the Jets;16;20

5 Pin;14;22

Oops;14;22

Ball Hugger;13;23

High Single Game — Jessica Robinson, 208; High Single Series — Mollie Schwabauer, 563; High Team Game — Mixed Up, 678; High Team Series — Mixed Up, 1,842.

EASTGATE METRO

X Force;26;10

Newton Now;24;12

Hillsboro Ford;21;15

Prestige Worldwide;20;16

Eastgate Lanes;19;17

Team Retired;19;17

Dark Sky;19;17

Roger Mower-CJ;17;19

Ten Pins Short;16;20

One Left;15;21

Gary’s Angels;14;22

High Single Game — Men: Kevin Barton, 278; Women: Melissa Barton, 200; High Series — Men: Kevin Barton, 687; Women: Melissa Barton, 551; High Team Game — Hillsboro Ford, 1,066; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,898.

EASTGATE V-8

Platinum PDR;24;16

GGG;23:17

Give ‘Em 3;23;17

It Doesn’t Matter;21;19

We Need Some;19.5;20.5

Team Retired;19;21

Ball Busters;17.5;22.5

High Single Game — Men: Chris Linn, 252; Women: Pat Zenner, 150; High Series — Men: Tim Young, 672; Women: Pat Zenner, 393. High Team Game — Platinum PDR, 1,036; High Team Series — Platinum PDR, 2,858.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;25;11

Curtis C’s;22;14

Die Hards;21;15

Sassy 4;21;15

Winssome;19;17

Teddy Bears;14;22

Fearsome Foursome;13;19

Just Luck;5;31

High Single Game — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 237; Women: Sharon Oursler, 199; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 655; Women: Carol Lattin, 518; High Team Game — Winssome, 725; High Team Series — Winssome, 2,099.

GOODWILL

Tee Pees;23.5;12.5

All 3 Holes;21.5;14.5

Split Happens;20;16

Bartel Cabinets;18;18

We B Gone;18;18

Buggsy’s Raiders;17;19

Roofing Services;17;19

A-Team;9;27

High Single Game — Shawn Ashcraft, Bartel Cabinets, 278; High Single Series — Todd Penner, Buggsy’s Raiders, 639; High Team Game — Bartel Cabinets, 972; High Team Series — Bartel Cabinets, 2,819.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;16;8

Gutterball Shooters;15;9

Rat Pack;14;10

The Nines;14;10

Pauls;13;11

Whatever;12;12

The Serranos;9;15

Who Knows;9;15

La Familia;7;17

Team 10;4;0

High Single Game — Men: Tanner Pauls, 231; Women: Suzie Ratzlaff, 181; High Series — Men: Jay Gunn, 605; Women: Suzie Ratzlaff, 467; High Team Game — Pauls, 563; High Team Series — Pauls, 1,581.