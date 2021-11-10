Newton releases head football coach

Newton High School football coach Chris Jaax has been released from his position after six seasons with the Railers.

Jaax was 14-40 in six seasons at Newton, 8-26 in league play. The team lost in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs in each of those six years.

Newton was 2-7 this season, 1-5 in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play. The team fell in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs to Maize, which is currently competing in the quarterfinal (sectional) round.

Jaax succeeded Brent Glann.

“I am thankful and honored by the opportunity to have been the head football coach at Newton High School,” Jaax said. “I am thankful to the school and the community for all their support. But I am especially grateful to the players and their families; it has been an honor being a part of your lives. It was not my decision to leave the team. We've battled together over the last six years and I had looked forward to seeing what the future held for this team.”