BC football team ends regular season at West Texas A&M

Who to watch

Bethel: Chantz Scurry 148-1,141 rushing, 12 TDs. Camryn Harrison 54-617 rushing, 4 TDs; 1-1-0 passing, 25 yards, 1 TD. Landon Barnes 64-427 rushing, 5 TDs; 5-17-1 passing, 137 yards, 1 TD. Mason Murray 37-390 rushing, 3 TDs; 6-178 receiving. 4 TDs. D.J. Ciers 74-296 rushing, 6 TDs; 25-39-2 passing, 9 TDs. Kayden Christiansen 29-276 rushing, 1 TD. Tanner Galliart 17-352 receiving, 3 TDs. Brayden Francis 7-296 receiving, 5 TDs; 38.3 punt avg., 51 long, 4 I20; 55.0 kickoff avg. Josh Seabolt 86 total tackles, 10.0 sacks, 26.0 for loss, 1 int. Mark Lanier 38 total tackles, 10.5 for loss, 4.0 sacks. Ryan Clark 36 total tackles, 8.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks. Trey Palmer 7 ints.; 15.4 punt ret. avg., 1 TD, 50 long. Brenden Sanders 2 ints. Draven Johnson 36.3 punt avg., 2 I20. Logan DeMond 5-8 field goals, 39 long.

Nick Gerber 133-235-9 passing, 1,832 yards, 12 TDs; 67-244 rushing, 6 TDs. Khalil Harris 97-595 rushing, 5 TDs. Jarrod Compton 4-493 rushing, 2 TDs; 9-66 receiving, 1 TD. Brandon Blair 47-212 rushing, 2 TDs. Noah Bogardus 33-589, 3 TDs. Tyrie Tipton 24-368 receiving, 1 TD. Caleb Ollison 17-185 receiving, 1 TD. Markell Stephens-Peppers 12-179 receiving, 3 TDs. Hunter Kaufman 7-165 receiving, 1 TD. Tobias Harris 6 ints, 2 TDs. Aaron Coash 45.1 punt avg., 71 long, 4 I20. Gage Urias 27-27 PAT kicks, 2-3 field goals, 31 long. J.T. Cavender 103 total tackles. Eric Collins 62 total tackles, 2 for loss. Satch Escalante 56 total tackles.

Bethel vs. NCAA Division II — 1994: W Oklahoma Panhandle State 20-16, 1993: L Oklahoma Panhandle State 28-7, 1992: W Oklahoma Panhandle State 21-20. In 2012, Bethel was scheduled to face Southern Nazarene, then in transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II. SNU was double-booked for the date. In lieu of a forfeit, SNU paid a penalty to Bethel. Bethel has played a number of teams that are currently NCAA Division I and II, but most of those games were played before World War II. Formal NCAA divisions weren’t introduced until 1956.

What to know: KCAC teams are 4-0 in non-conference games this season. This is the first game for Bethel against an NCAA Division II team since 1992. Bethel is 2-1 against NCAA Division II teams in the modern era (Oklahoma Panhandle State, which since moved to NAIA). West Texas A&M is a former NCAA Division I team that moved to Division II in 1986. This will be the Buffaloes first opponent from this area since beating Wichita State 33-21 in 1985. The team (then known as West Texas State) left the Missouri Valley Conference the following season. The Buffaloes are 13-12-1 against Kansas teams (11-11 against Wichita State, 1-1-1 against Pittsburg State and 1-0 against Washburn). WT A&M has sent more than 130 players to the pros (NFL/CFL), but the some of the most recognizable alumni from the football team include pro wrestlers Tully Blanchard, Bruiser/King Kong Brody, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Stan Hansen, Tito Santana, Terry Funk, Dory Funk Jr., and “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. WTA&M can tie for the Lone Star Conference title with a Midwestern State (6-3) loss to Texas-Permian Basin (5-4).

The playoff picture: Bethel moved up one spot in the NAIA poll to 10th. Bethel can tie for first in the KCAC with a Southwestern win over Kansas Wesleyan, but three-way tie-breakers would be applied for the NAIA playoffs.

The Bethel College football team is playing perhaps its most intriguing game in years, facing NCAA Division II West Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday in Canyon, Texas.

Bethel is 9-1 after a 54-21 win last week at Saint Mary.

The Buffaloes are 6-4 after a 15-12 upset of 21st-ranked (NCAA II) Midwestern State.

The Buffaloes are 2-2 against teams that were either ranked or receiving votes at the time of the game. Bethel, ranked 10th in the NAIA, will be the third ranked team the Buffaloes will face.

“This school is on their way to potentially making that next leap (back to NCAA Division I),” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “That’s why they just built a new stadium. It’s going to be a great experience for our guys. We can’t wait to get down there. We’re going down the day before, like we always do before out-of-state games. Then we’ll come back on Sunday and worry about where we’re at in the playoffs. I think we’ll be in a pretty good spot.”

The playoff implications for the game are kind of an unknown. A Bethel win would likely lock up a playoff spot. A loss may not hurt the Threshers much, if at all, depending on the mood of the NAIA raters. There are still a number of ranked teams in the NAIA that face tough tests, as well as conference titles still up for bid.

Bethel itself isn’t out of the KCAC race if Southwestern can down Kansas Wesleyan, but three-way tie-breaking formulas would be applied.

“It’s not an NAIA football game,” Harrison said. “It’s more like an exhibition game. I don’t know and I don’t care. It’s going to be a great experience for the kids. We’ve lost two conference games in the last two years. If we don’t make the playoffs, that’s not a me problem, that’s an NAIA problem.”

Harrison said the game against the Buffaloes came about because both teams “had the worst possible bye week.”

Harrison said it was officials at WTA&M who reached out to Bethel to schedule the game.

“We’re like the only two teams in the country with a week 11 bye week,” Harrison said. “It was like, ‘Would you be interested in coming down here?’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, we’d be interested.’ They worked out a deal and it’s worth our time. We’ll be playing in one of the best Division II stadiums in the country, and it might soon be a Division I stadium. We’re excited about that. We want kids with a chip on their shoulder who want to play anyone, any time, any place. If you get called out on the carpet about that, what are you going to do? You’re going to play.”

The team will face the challenge of a step up in competition, but Harrison expects the team to answer the bell. The Bethel coach said he currently recruits players who are considered Division II talent.

“They are going to have very good players, but we have some very good players too,” Harrison said. “The kids will go down there and compete. It will be a big-time experience. We played the national champion last year in Kentucky. What do you want? What’s the difference between getting on the bus in two weeks and playing Lindsey Wilson and playing WT right now. It’s a chance to get on the field one more time with these guys who helped build the program.”

Around the KCAC

All games at 1 p.m.

#13 Southwestern (8-1) at #5 Kansas Wesleyan (10-0)

Bethany (0-9) at Ottawa (4-6)

Avila (6-3) at Friends (1-8)

Saint Mary (2-7) at Tabor (3-7)

Sterling (6-4) at McPherson (5-4)

NAIA Top 25

TW;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;1;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18];9-0;444

2;3;Morningside (Iowa) [1];9-0;427

3;4;Grand View (Iowa);10-0;404

4;2;Northwestern (Iowa);9-1;391

5;6;KANSAS WESLEYAN;10-0;377

6;7;Indiana Wesleyan;8-1;364

7;8;Reinhardt (Ga.);8-2;342

8;9;Marian (Ind.);7-2;325

9;10;Concordia (Mich.);7-1;306

10;11;BETHEL;9-1;284

11;5;BAKER;8-2;271

12;12;Keiser (Fla.);7-2;264

13;13;SOUTHWESTERN;8-1;232

14;14;Saint Xavier (Ill.);7-2;222

15;15;Ottawa (Ariz.);7-1;213

16;17;Rocky Mountain (Mont.);7-2;179

17;16;Georgetown (Ky.);7-2;176

18;19;College of Idaho;7-2;149

19;20;Dickinson State (N.D.);7-2;135

20;21;St. Francis (Ill.);6-2;116

21;24;Arizona Christian;7-2;88

22;NR;Central Methodist (Mo.);8-2;63

23;25;Montana Western;7-3;52

24;22;Culver-Stockton (Mo.);7-3;48

T25;NR;Dordt (Iowa);6-3;26

T25;18;Langston (Okla.);7-2;26

Dropped from the poll: Bethel (Tenn.).

Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 7; Valley City State (N.D.) 8; Southeastern (Fla.) 6; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 6.

Conference leaders

(Conference records)

a-holds tie-breaker, x-outside of top 20.

Frontier — Rocky Mountain 7-2-a, College of Idaho 7-2.

Great Plains — Morningside 9-0.

Heart of America North — Grand View 4-0.

Heart of America South — Central Methodist 4-0.

KCAC — Kansas Wesleyan 9-0.

Mid-South Appalachian — Reinhardt 5-0.

Mid-South Bluegrass — Lindsey Wilson 6-0.

Mid-South Sun — Keiser 4-1, Southeastern 4-1-x, Ava Maria 4-1-x.

Mid-States Mideast — Marian 5-1, Concordia (Mich.) 5-1, Indiana Wesleyan 5-1.

Mid-States Midwest — St. Francis 6-0.

North Star — Dickinson State 7-0.

Sooner — Ottawa (Ariz.) 7-1.

At large leaders — 1. Northwestern (Iowa), 2. Mid-States Mideast 2, 3. Mid-States Mideast 3, 4. Bethel, 5. Baker, 6. Southwestern.