Prep Football: Playoff Week 3 (quarterfinals)

The Kansan

Class 1A

Sedgwick (9-0) at Smith Center (9-1) 7 p.m.

Who to watch

Sedgwick: QB Lance Hoffsommer, WR Ryan Stucky, RB Austin Cook, QB Corey Crumrine, WR Chris Ward, WR Jeff Nold, K Connor Tillman.

Smith Center: Nathan Jaeger 11-26-0 passing, 223 yards, 2 TDs; 64-459 rushing, 10 TDs. Jacob Kirchhoff 85-879 rushing, 8 TDs; 58 total tackles, 9.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 int. Bentley Montgomery 73-647 rushing, 11 TDs; 5-86 receiving, 1 TD; 81 total tackles, 3.0 for loss. Luke Franklin 100-560 rushing, 12 TDs; 55 total tackles, 11.0 for loss. Jason Desbien 15-103 rushing, 3 TDs; 2-65 receiving, 1 TD; 1 int. Eli Franklin 60 total tackles, 9.0 for loss. Colton Haresnape 3.0 sacks. Andrew Wilkinson 21-27 PAT kicks.

What to know: The winner gets the winner of Inman (10-0) vs. Conway Springs (8-2). Sedgwick opened the playoffs with a first-round bye, then beat Heart of America League rival Ell-Saline 33-6. Smith Center downed Wichita Independent by forfeit, then beat Remington 56-6.

Eight-Man I

Meade (10-0) at Goessel (8-2) 6 p.m.

Who to watch

Meade: Torren Haynes 45-78-6 passing, 948 yards, 13 TDs; 99-1,054 rushing, 17 TDs; 68 total tackles. Korben Clawson 210-1,465 rushing, 24 TDs; 86 total tackles, 2.0 for loss. Brock Keith 12-108 rushing, 1 TD; 12-315 receiving, 9 TDs; 76 total tackles, 2.0 for loss, 2 ints. Grayden Stapleton 19-386 receiving, 9 TDs; 3 ints. Zach Volden 10-174 receiving. Brayden Norris 92 total tackles, 2.0 for loss, 4.0 sacks. Cullen Lumry 5.0 sacks. Cade Cronister 2 ints.

Goessel: Grant Bryant 35-67-2 passing, 521 yards, 12 TDs; 118-619 rushing, 9 TDs; 54 total tackles, 4 ints. Jake Wiens 3-3-0 passing, 105 yards; 106-1,114 rushing, 18 TDs; 55 total tackles, 5 ints. Jake Flaming 21-67 rushing, 1 TD; 19 total tackles; 35.3 kickoff ret. avg., 1 TD. Kacen Smith 54-503 rushing, 9 TDs; 47 total tackles, 3 ints; 26.0 kickoff ret.cavg., 2 TDs. Caiden Duerksen 17-257 receiving, 5 TDs; 90 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 15 for loss, 2 ints. Skyler Wuest 14-308 receiving, 8 TDs; 68 total tackles, 2 sacks, 9 for loss, 2 ints. Caleb Burkholder 83 total tackles, 4.5 for loss, 3 ints.

What to know: The winner faces the winner of La Crosse (8-2) and Hill City (9-1). Meade opened the playoffs with a 54-6 win over Rawlins County, then topped Trego Community 54-6. Goessel downed Skyline 44-36 in overtime, then downed Macksville 50-16. A win would give Goessel its farthest advance in the playoffs in school history.