Macksville offense stymied by Goessel in Eight-Man Division 1 football playoffs Friday

Jennifer Stultz

Pratt Tribune

Along with several critical stops, the Goessel High School football team forced some turnovers last Friday night that brought and end to Macksville's post season run in the Eight-Man Division 1 playoffs at Goessel. The game score 60-15 went in Goessel's favor despite a valiant effort by Kuckleman.

“We knew that (Ryan Kuckelman) was a really good player,” Goessel coach Garrett Hiebert said. “His stats showed, and the films showed, he was the real strength of the team. He won the 400-meter dash at state track. You don’t see many quarterbacks that are 6-6, 190. That’s a team effort to a kid like that stopped. It starts with the D-line up front. Then linebackers and DBs taking a good pursuit angle. When we messed up here or there, he made us pay, but we did a good job for the most part.”

Coming off big wins against Kinsley (30-22) and Medicine Lodge (64-30), Macksville had high hopes to get deep into post-season play. But Goessel beat them to it.

“Eight-man football is a strange game. It’s hard to get stops,” Hiebert said. “I think that people overestimate how easy it is to get stops. When you get a turnover, it’s worth a whole lot. for us to take care of the football and get force some turnovers, that’s a huge difference in the game.”

Kuckelman finished with 107 yards passing, 95 yards rushing and a touchdown for Macksville, but Goessel had a better team spread on offence.

Goessel quarterback Grant Bryant, 5-9 and 148 pounds, finished with 118 yards rushing and four touchdowns, to go with 35 yards passing and a touchdown. Jake Wiens had 114 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Birds.

Goessel was handed a blow in the first half when Kacen Smith was injured in the first half after an interception. Bryant was hobbled in the second half, but was able to finish the game.

Goessel scored on its first four possessions, adding a 75-yard Wiens kickoff return for a touchdown. The only first-half drive Goessel didn’t score on was when Bryant took a knee with 12 seconds left in the half.

Macksville scored on its first possession of the second half, a Kuckelman 1-yard run. Goessel put things away by forcing a pair of turnovers in Bluebird territory. Goessel added two more touchdowns in the second half.

The Mustangs finished their season with a respectable 5-5 record.

Goessel hosts unbeaten Meade in the quarterfinals this week.

“I don’t know anything about Meade,” Hiebert said. “We’ll get film and take a look at them. I tell kids at this time of the year, just worry about what you can do and the things you can control. It’s the little stuff we learn in the first week that we still use in November.”

Macksville;8;0;8;0;—;16

Goessel;22;14;0;14;—;50

Scoring

1q. G Bryant 1-yd. run (run failed) 11:13

1q. M Kuckelman 1-yd. run (H.Gomez run) 8:12

1q. G Flaming 75-yd. kickoff return (Wiens run) 8:07

1q. G Bryant 1-yd. run (Bryant run) 1:19

2q. G Duerksen 22-yd. pass (Bryant run) 8:54

2q. G Bryant 1-yd. run (run failed) 3:27

3q. M Gomez 25-yd. run (Gomez run) 8:47

4q. G Bryant 39-yd. run (pass failed) 11:43

4q. G Wiens 8-yd. run (Flaming run) 6:30

Team stats

;Mck.;Goe.

First downs;15;15

Rushing-yards;40-173;36-258

Passing yards;107;35

Comp-att-int;8-14-3;3-4-0

Punts-avg.;0-0;1-31

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;1-10;5-50

Time of poss.;21:47;25:49

Individual stats

RUSHING — Macksville: Kuckelman 21-95, Gomez 8-45, Cleveland 9-18, R.Ibarra 2-15. Goessel: Bryant 12-118, Wiens 12-114, Flaming 7-23, Smith 1-21, team 4-(-18).

PASSING — Macksville: Kuckelman 8-11-1, 107 yards; R.Ibarra 0-1-1, 0 yards; Gomez 0-2-1, 0 yards. Goessel: Bryant 3-4-0, 35 yards.

RECEIVING — Macksville: R.Ibarra 3-42, Lickiss 3-32, Cleveland 1-22, A.Ibarra 1-11. Goessel: Duerksen 3-35.

Missed field goals — none.

* Reporter Mark Schnabel of the Newton Kansan contributed to this report.