Sports briefs

BC runner qualifies for nationals

McPHERSON — Bethel College senior Mauro Campos qualified for the NAIA nationals after a 13th-place finish Saturday at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships in McPherson.

Campos finished the 8,000-meter course in 26:15.84.

The Bethel men finished sixth in the team standings, missing fifth by three points.

Saint Mary won the men’s team title with 23 points. Friends was second at 82. Southwestern was third at 108. Bethel scored 134 points.

Luke Schmidt finished 29th in 27:17.91, followed by Arran Kearney in 34th in 27:29.95, Tobin Wise in 46th in 28:28.30, Andrew Graber in 56th in 28:48.50, Matthew Fleck in 70th in 29:39.99, Nick Morgan in 88th in 30:14.41, Robert Crager in 93rd in 30:46.60 and Carter Funk in 100th in 32:40.86.

The Bethel women finished 11th in the team standings, just the second time this season the Threshers scored in a meet.

Bethel was led by Natalie Graber, who finished 23rd in 20:24.77 (5,000 meters). Alexandra Mendoza was 41st in 21:32.00. Stephany Meyer finished 84th in 24:52.58. Lynnzey Young finished 86th in 25:20.62. Halle Krehbiel finished in 91st in 27:14.10. Lizze Schmucker finished 95th in 28:21.82. Nalea Payton finished 97th in 31:27.49.

The last three runners for the BC women were fill ins for two runners unable to compete.

The national meet is Nov. 19 in Vancouver, Wash.

KCAC Championships

Saturday

McPherson

WOMEN

Team scores — Saint Mary 19, Friends 66, Kansas Wesleyan 104, Tabor 126, York 134, McPherson 173, Southwestern 193, Ottawa 224, Bethany 249, Sterling 279-64, Bethel 279-81, Oklahoma Wesleyan 333. Avila no team score.

Medalists — 1. Hiebert, Riley USM 18:17.7; 2. Armendariz, Alyssa USM 18:20.7; 3. Donley, Aubry Fr. 18:35.2; 4. Walter-Sherretts, Maddy USM 18:52.3; 5. Hiebert, Reagan USM 18:54.8; 6. Martinez, Stephanie Fr. 19:04.8; 7. Madsen, Kate USM 19:07.7; 8. Gallet, Mallory USM 19:09.4; 9. Giles, Caroline Fr. 19:12.9; 10. Campbell, Emma USM 19:13.5; 11. Deines, Tabetha Fr. 19:17.7; 12. Inscho, Lexi USM 19:22.9; 13. Geesaman, Maria Yrk 19:27.2; 14. Ross, Jamaira Ott. 19:27.9; 15. Willison, Emma Tab. 19:32.1.

Bethel results — 23 Graber, Natalie 20:24.8; 41 Mendoza, Alexandra 21:32.0; 84 Meyer, Stephany 24:52.6; 86 Young, Lynnzey 25:20.7; 91 Krehibel, Halle27:14.7; 95 Schmucker, Elizabeth 28:21.9; 97 Payton, Nalea 31:27.5.

MEN

Team scores — Saint Mary 23, Friends 82, Southwestern 108, Kansas Wesleyan 114, Tabor 131, Bethel 134, McPherson 174, Bethany 201, York 232, Oklahoma 333, Ottawa 336, Sterling 342. Avila no team score.

Medalists — 1. Emad Bashir-Mohammed Fr. 24:27.4; 2. Johnathan Bowen USM 24:41.5; 3. Brig Merritt USM 25:09.4; 4. Ablel Gebreselase SW 25:14.9; 5. Eric Vazques USM 25:29.4; 6. Luke Skinner USM 25:34.1; 7. Jared Stark USM 25:35.0; 8. Elvis Rojas-King USM 25:36.0; 9. Ryan Heline USM 25:45.0; 10. Liam Neidig USM 26:05.3; 11. Dylan Stoltzfus USM 26:06.4; 12. Caden Cunningham Tab. 26:07.3; 13. Mauro Arancibia Campos Btl. 26:15.9; 14. Daniel Harkin KWU 26:19.8; 15. A.J. Bohon USM 26:23.4.

Bethel runners — 29. Schmidt, Luke 27:18.0; 34. Kearney, Arran 27:40.0; 46. Wise, Tobin 28:28.3; 56. Graber, Andrew 28:48.5; 70. Fleck, Matthew 29:40.0; 88. Morgan, Nick 30:14.5; 93. Crager, Robbie 30:46.6; 100. Funk, Carter 32:40.9.

Bethel men drop game in OT

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Bethel College men’s basketball team became the second victim to giant killer Mid-America Christian, falling 92-84 Saturday in overtime in Oklahoma City.

The eighth-ranked (NAIA) Threshers were the second-straight ranked team to fall to the 4-0 Evangels this season.

Bethel falls to 3-1.

The game was tied 35-35 at the half. Bethel led by as many as 10 in the first half. Bethel trailed by nine in the second half, but took a two-point lead with 29 seconds in regulation on a Clifford Byrd II free throw. Terrance Jones hit a jumper with two seconds left in regulation to tie the game.

MACU made a 6-2 run to start the overtime. Bethel got no closer than two points in the remaining time.

Jones finished the game with 34 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Hammons scored 28 points off the bench. Jasiah Lewis scored 10 points.

Byrd II led Bethel with 21 points, eight steals and nine rebounds. Jaylon Scott scored 17 points with 14 rebounds and seven assists. Jordan Neely scored 12 points.

Bethel plays at 6 p.m. Friday at MidAmerica Nazarene in Olathe.

BETHEL (3-1) — Byrd II 7-13 6-10 21, Scott 6-17 2-6 17, Mocaby 3-6 0-0 9, Flowers 4-9 0-0 8, Gouro 1-1 2-2 4, Neely 4-8 0-0 12, Jonas 2-2 2-2 7, Todd 2-3 0-0 4, Umeh 1-1 0-0 2, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Hutton 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 30-61 12-20 84.

MID-AMERICA CHRISTIAN (4-0) — Jones 15-25 4-5 34, Lewis 4-12 0-1 10, Riggs 3-6 0-0 7, Dorsey 2-11 0-1 4, Slaughter 1-1 0-0 3, Hammons 9-17 8-10 28, Boone 1-2 1-1 3, Woodson 1-2 0-0 2, Kumanovic 0-0 1-2 1, TOTALS 36-76 14-20 92.

Bethel;35;40;9;—;84

Mid-Am.Chr.;35;40;17;—;92

Total fouls — BC 20, MAC 23. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — MAC: Slaughter. 3-point shooting — BC 12-30 (Byrd II 1-3, Scott 3-7, Mocaby 3-6, Neely 4-8, Jonas 2-2), MAC 6-21 (Jones 0-4, Lewis 2-4, Riggs 1-3, Dorsey 0-3, Slaughter 1-1, Hammons 2-6). Rebounds — BC 39 (Scott 14), MAC 40 (Jones 8). Assists — BC 15 (Scott 7), MAC 13 (Dorsey 6). Turnovers — BC 16 (Byrd II 7), MAC 13 (Hammons 5). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Scott 1, Gouro 1, Todd 1), MAC 1 (Hammons 1). Steals — BC 13 (Byrd II 8), MAC 6 (Hammons 4).

BC women’s soccer team falls

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bethel College women’s soccer team ended the season with a 7-0 loss to eighth-ranked (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan Saturday in the quarterfinals of the KCAC post-season tournament in Bartlesville.

The Eagles led 4-0 at the half.

Laura Maria scored three goals for OWU. Tania Mocholi scored two goals. Daniela Ortiz scored a goal with two assists. Valaria Pankratova also scored a goal.

Bethel was outshot 26-1, 16-0 on goal.

Maddie Prager had nine saves for Bethel. Nerea Perez Mora had the clean sheet in goal for OWU, but had no saves.

Oklahoma Wesleyan, 18-2, faces Kansas Wesleyan at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals at the Stryker Complex in Wichita.

Bethel ends the season 8-10-3.

Bethel;0;0;—;0

Okla.Wes.;5;2;—;7

1. OW Daniela Ortiz (Kayla Beaver) 1:07

2. OW Tania Mocholi (Daniela Ortiz) 7:11

3. OW Tania Mocholi (Ortiz) 20:26

4. OW Laura Maria (unassisted) 34:43

5. OW Maria (penalty kick) 42:85

6. OW Valaria Pankratova (unassisted) 53:19

7. OW Maria (Mocholi) 71:35

Total shots — BC 0-1—1, OW 16-10—26. Shots on goal — BC 0-0—0, OW 11-5—16. Saves — BC: Maddie Prager (L) x-x—9. OW: Nerea Perez Mora (W) 0-0—0. Corner kicks — BC 1, OW 5. Fouls — BC 4, OW 8. Offside — none. Cautions — none.

BC spikers fall to Sterling

The Bethel College volleyball team ended the regular season with a three-set loss to Sterling Saturday at Thresher Gym.

Bethel fell 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.

Jodryn Jellison led Sterling with 13 kills, while Jordan Rochelle had 10. Ally Meins served three aces. Emily Peterson downed four blocks. Breanne Aiku set 33 assists. Carmin Butterworth had 14 digs, followed by Meins with 10.

Mia Loganbill led Bethel with eight kills. Madelyn Baxter downed four blocks. Kaitlyn Shima set 12 assists. Meghan Brockmeier had 11 digs, followed by Shima with 10.

Sterling is 15-11, 4-7 in KCAC play. Bethel is 7-16, 2-9 in KCAC play. Bethel opens play in the KCAC post-season tournament as the 12th seed, playing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at fifth-seeded Saint Mary.

Hesston women down Friends

HESSTON —The Hesston College women’s basketball team downed the Friends junior varsity 58-45.

Hesston led 20-2 after the first quarter and 28-14 at the half.

Corbin Parnell scored 16 points to lead the Larks. Emily Miller scored 12 points. Loribeth Miller had 12 rebounds.

Hesston is 2-0 and plays Thursday at the Tabor JV.

HC men fall to CCCC

CONCORDIA — The Bethel College men’s basketball team fell to Cloud County Community College 85-62 Saturday at Concordia.

Hesston trailed 46-23 at the half.

Joe Kearney led 2-1 Cloud County with 18 points. Malang Athian scored 13 points. Nikola Milojevic scored 10 points.

Isaiah Jones led Hesston with 15 points. David Duncan scored 12 points with eight rebounds. Kwa'en Harding scored 10 points.

Hesston is 2-1 and hosts the Bethany junior varsity at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.