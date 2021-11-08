Thresher air attack topples Spires

The highlights — Bethel: Broke school record for rushing yards in a season (4,197). Tied school record for most wins in a season (9). D.J. Ciers 7-8-0 passing, 235 yards, 2 TDs. Chantz Scurry 13-83 rushing. 4 TDs. Brayden Francis 3-154 receiving, 2 TDs. Phillip Williams 11 total tackles, 1 int. Denzel Dixon 1 fumble recovery for TD, 1 int. Saint Mary: Jalil Grimes 18-29-2 passing, 263 yards, 2 TDs. Jartavious Martin 16-71 rushing, 1 TD. Chol Ater 3-89 receiving, 1 TD. Jordan Hill 6-82 receiving, 1 TD. Rafael Sangines 7 total tackles, 1.5 TFL.

The difference — Bethel held a 349-100 advantage in total offense in the first half. Bethel scored on all five possessions of the first half.

The takeaway — Bethel improves to 9-1 overall and in KCAC play, clinching second place in the KCAC. Bethel can share a piece of the KCAC title if Southwestern beats Kansas Wesleyan. Saint Mary falls to 2-7 overall and in KCAC play, dropping three straight.

Up next — Bethel faces NCAA Division II West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas. West Texas A&M is 6-4, 5-2 in Lone Star Conference play, upsetting 21st-ranked (NCAA II) Midwestern State 15-12.

LEAVENWORTH — The Bethel College football team did pretty much what it wanted in the first half against the University of Saint Mary, claiming a 54-21 win Saturday in KCAC play.

The Spires woke up in the second half on both offense and defense, tying the Threshers after spotting them 33 points in the first half.

Senior Brayden Francis has served as a place kicker, kickoff kicker, holder and punter in his for seasons with the Threshers. He also catches occasional passes, finishing the game with 154 yards and two touchdowns. It was his career-best day in receiving yards.

“We came out here and knew we would be able to throw the ball, the way we had been playing,” Francis said. “It was a great team win. I love these guys. I wouldn’t trade them for any team in the world.”

Francis, a Sedgwick High grad, said he was recruited as a special teams player, who could catch the ball.

“They trusted me,” he said. “They saw my abilities as a receiver. They wanted me to score touchdowns as well too. Their trust in me has done wonders for me in four years.”

Chantz Scurry was held to 83 yards rushing, but still scored four touchdowns.

The Bethel defense forced three turnovers. Two were by defensive back Denzel Dixon, who had an interception and a 32-yard scoop-and-score fumble return.

“I was just following the game plan, that’s all there is to it,” Dixon said. “When you see a chance to make a play, you have to make it. We came out a little slow (in the second half), but we kept the camaraderie up.”

A native of Newark, Del., Dixon was ready to give up football.

“I started out at Methodist in North Carolina, but my best friend transferred here,” Dixon said. “I didn’t plan on playing football any more, but he talked to the coached and they saw some film. They gave me an opportunity and I took it.”

Bethel scored on its first five possessions of the first half. USM finally made a stop on the Threshers’ first possession of the second half. The two teams matched scores the rest of the way.

“They have a good team with a lot of seniors,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “They didn’t play last year during COVID, so they spent a lot of time recruiting. They have a lot transfers on the team. I thought we did a really good job. In the second half, we had a couple punts. We had a couple quick scores. The defense plaed a lot. It’s hard to keep our defense out there so much.”

Bethel’s 251 passing yards was a season high by more than 100 yards.

“We say it all the time that we will take what people give us,” Harrison said. “They usually don’t make it that blatant. We probably missed a couple other touchdowns. It’s a decision they have to make.”

Bethel;19;14;7;14;—;54

St. Mary;0;0;14;7;—;21

Scoring

1q. B Scurry 18-yd. run (kick failed) 12:42

1q. B Harrison 43-yd. run (pass failed) 7:57

1q. B Francis 62-yd. pass from Ciers (DeMond kick) 2:19

2q. B Scurry 5-yd. run (DeMond kick) 7:18

2q. B Scurry 9-yd. run (DeMond kick) 1:16

3q. SM Ater 66-yd. pass from Grimes (Felts kick) 12:30

3q. B Scurry 7-yd. run (DeMond kick) 7:44

3q. SM Hill 30-yd. pass from Grimes (Felts kick) 5:55

4q. B Francis 76-yd. pass from Ciers (DeMond kick) 14:03

4q. SM Martin 1-yd. run (Felts kick) 9:05

4q. B Dixon 32-yd. fumble recovery (DeMond kick) 4:29

Team stats

;BC;USM

First downs;27;23

Rushing-yards;47-248;38-122

Passing yards;251;263

Comp-att-int;8-10-0;18-29-2

Punts-avg.;3-38.3;6-32.5

Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-1

Penalties-yards;12-84;10-88

Time of poss.;28:52;28:45

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Scurry 13-83, Harison 3-58, Murray 4-51, Quintero 6-28, Christansen 4-13, Grider 6-12, Ciers 10-7, Maran 1-(-4). Saint Mary: Martin 16-71, Nequette 12-52, Gudka 1-8, Grimes 8-3, Hill 1-(-12).

PASSING — Bethel: Ciers 7-8-0, 235 yards; Maran 1-2-0, 16 yards. Saint Mary: Grimes 18-29-2, 263 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Francis 3-154, Galliart 3-59, Harrison 1-21, Murray 1-17. Saint Mary: Ater 3-89, Hill 6-82, Jones 7-80, Martin 1-7, Gudka 1-5.

Missed field goals — BC: DeMond 26 (WL). USM: Felts 49 (blocked).