Thresher women slow down in second half

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Bethel College women’s basketball team went cold from the field in the second half, falling to Hastings College 68-42 Friday night in Hastings.

Bethel trailed 26-24 at the half, but was outscored 23-12 in the third quarter and 19-6 in the fourth quarter. Hastings hit 26 of 61 from the field for 42.6 percent, while Bethel was 15 of 61 for 24.6 percent. Bethel was outscored 12-5 from the free throw line.

Katherine Hamburger led 3-1 Hastings with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Ali Smith scored 12 points. Taylor Beacom scored 10 points.

Kendall Michalski scored 11 points for Bethel. Troi Lucas scored eight. Zayda Perez had eight rebounds.

Bethel falls to 2-2 and plays at Mid America Christian at 7 p.m. Friday in Oklahoma City, followed by John Brown at noon Nov. 13 in the MACU Classic.

BETHEL (2-2) — Michalski 4-12 0-0 11, Lucas 2-12 2-2 8, Perez 3-9 1-2 7, Calzonetti 3-9 0-0 6, Bearup 1-4 2-4 5, Freshour 1-5 0-0 3, Tenant 1-3 0-0 2, Vargas 0-2 0-0 0, Driscoll 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 0-0 0-0 0 TOTALS 15-61 5-8 42.

HASTINGS (3-1) — Hamburger 5-8 5-6 17, Smith 5-8 0-0 12, Beacom 5-11 0-0 10, Baumert 3-4 3-3 9, Dick 4-6 1-2 9, Bauer 4-12 0-0 8, Clavel 0-7 2-2 2, Knode 0-2 1-2 1, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Sheets 0-0 0-0 0, Paulk 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-61 12-15 68.

Bethel;16;8;12;6;—;42

Hastings;17;9;23;19;—;68

Total fouls — BC 16, HC 17. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 17-32 (Michalski 3-8, Lucas 2-7, Perez 0-5, Calzonetti 0-5, Bearup 1-2, Freshour 1-2, Tenant 0-1, Vargas 0-1), HC 4-17 (Hamburger 2-2, Bauer 0-6, Clavel 0-5, Smith 2-2, Paulk 0-1, Baker 0-1). Rebounds — BC 40 (Perez 8), HC 46 (Hamburger 11). Assists — BC 9 (Perez 4), HC 13 (Beacom 6). Turnovers — BC 21 (Perez 5), HC 18 (Hamburger 3, Clavel 3, Smith 3). Blocked shots — BC 2 (Tenant 2), HC 1 (Beacom 1). Steals — BC 6 (Perez 5), HC 10 (Beacom 4).