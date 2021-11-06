Bethel men's soccer team falls to no. 2 OWU

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The season came to an end for the Bethel College men’s soccer team after a 7-1 loss to second-ranked (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan Friday in the quarterfials of the KCAC post-season tournament.

OWU led 3-0 at the half.

Lucas Mauro scored two goals for Friends. Lucas Mauro scored two goals with an assist. Luka Mauro scored two goals with an assist. Luka Lukic scored a goal with three assists. Kevin Petrmichl, Pol Mur Llorens, Jorge Velasco and Rafael Duran each added a goal.

Juan Nicoletti scored for Bethel.

Bethel was outshot 19-6. Sean Holness had four saves in goal for Bethel. Matija Gligorovic had two saves for OWU.

Bethel ends the season 8-11. Oklahoma Wesleyan, 18-2, advances to the semifinals.

Bethel;0;1;—;1

Okla.Wes.;3;4;—;7

1. OW Luka Lukic (Amadou Gadio) 3:32

2. OW Lucas Mauro (Lukic) 18:48

3. OW Kevin Petrmichl (Lukic) 34:10

4. OW Pol Mur Llorens (Luka Pekovic:48:08

5. B Juan Nicoletti (unassisted) 56:42

6. OW Mauro (Lukic) 71:52

7. OW Jorge Valsco (Mauro) 76:52

8. OW Rafael Duran (unassisted) 83:24

Total shots — BC 1-5—6, OW 8-11—19. Shots on goal — BC 1-4—5, OW 4-7—11. Saves — BC: Sean Holness (L) 1-3—4. OW: Matija Gligorovic (W) 0-2—2. Corner kicks — BC 0, OW 5. Fouls — BC 13, OW 14. Offside — BC 2, OW 3. Cautions — BC: Juan Nicoletti 26:11, Louis Etienne 48:40, Tomas White 54:01, Andrew Goodman 65:33. Azahrias Ali. Ejection — BC: Goodman 79:03.