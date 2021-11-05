Sports Calendar

The Kansan

Oct. 6 through Nov. 14, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Nov. 6

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Saint Mary 1 p.m., Kansas State @ Kansas 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Mid-America Christian (M 6 p.m.), Hesston College @ McPherson JV (W 1 p.m.), Hesston College @ Cloud County CC (M 4 p.m.).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Sterling @ Bethel 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Oklahoma Wesleyan (W 2 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ KCAC Championships, McPherson TBA.

Sunday, Nov. 7

PRO FOOTBALL — Green Bay @ Kansas City 3:25 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

PRO SOCCER — Real Salt Lake @ Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Kansas City @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — San Antonio @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m. (TV TBA).

Monday, Nov. 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Fort Hays State (M TBA).

Tuesday, Nov. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethany JV @ Hesston College (M 7:30 p.m.), Jacksonville State @ Wichita State (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Kansas vs. Michigan State @ New York City (M 6 p.m., ESPN), Central Arkansas @ Kansas State (W 6:30 p.m., ESPN+), Chicago State @ Wichita State (W noon, ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Florida A&M @ Kansas State (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), SIU-Edwardsville @ Kansas (W 7 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ New Orleans 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City+).

Thursday, Nov. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Hesston College @ Tabor JV (W 7 p.m.), Friends JV @ Hesston College (M 7:30 p.m.).

Friday, Nov. 12

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Prep Playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Mid-America Christian (W 7 p.m.), Tarleton State @ Kansas (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Pre-Season WNIT @ Manhattan (Western Kentucky vs. North Carolina A&T 4 p.m., UT-Martin @ Kansas State 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Allen @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

INDOOR PRO SOCCER — (exhibition) Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.78 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City+).

Saturday, Nov. 13

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Prep Playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ West Texas A&M 11 a.m., Kansas @ Texas time and TV TBA, West Virginia @ Kansas State 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel vs. John Brown @ Mid-America Christian (W noon), Bethel @ MidAmerica Nazarene (M 6 p.m.), Central (Neb.) CC @ Hesston College (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.), South Alabama @ Wichita State (M 3 p.m., ESPN+), Wichita State @ Wyoming (W 3 p.m.).

INDOOR PRO SOCCER — (exhibition) Wichita @ St. Louis 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Tennessee State @ Kansas (W 2 p.m., ESPN+), Pre-Season WNIT @ Manhattan (Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State 1 p.m. (ESPN+), UT Martin vs. North Carolina A&T 3:30 p.m.).

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Las Vegas 7:25 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Brooklyn @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City+).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still Tneed your schedule. Please e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, e-mail mschnabel@thekansan.com.