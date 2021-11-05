Sports briefs

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Dane Lawrence, Ken Lieske -1.

2. Phil Considine, Will Besore, Roman Mannibach even.

Next play — Tuesday.

BOWLING

EASTGATE LADIES

Split Happens;23.5;8.5

Eastgate Lanes;20;12

Some Beaches;19.5;12.5

Mixed Up;18;14

Eastgate Chicks;16;16

Rock Stars;15;17

Who Cares;15;17

Marty and the Jets;15;17

Spare Me;14;18

5 Pin;13;19

Ball Hugger;12;20

Oops;11;21

High Single Game — Mollie Schwabauer, 236; High Single Series — Tammi Frederick, 619; High Team Game — 5 Pin, 731; High Team Series — 5 Pin, 1,926.

EASTGATE METRO

Newton Now;24;8

X Force;22;10

Prestige Worldwide;19;13

Hillsboro Ford;18;14

Eastgate Lanes;16;16

Team Retired;16;16

Dark Sky;16;16

Roger Mower-CJ;16;16

Ten Pins Short;15;17

One Left;14;18

Gary’s Angels;13;19

High Single Game — Men: Jack Martin, 257; Women: Melissa Barton, 203; High Series — Men: Matt Hill, 706; Women: Melissa Barton, 580; High Team Game — Newton Now, 962; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,788.

EASTGATE V-8

Give ‘Em 3;22;14

It Doesn’t Matter;20;16

Platinum PDR;20;16

GGG;20;16

We Need Some;18.5;17.5

Team Retired;16;20

Ball Busters;14.5;21.5

High Single Game — Men: Preston Burke, 269; Women: Jessica Williams, 221; High Series — Men: Bryan Esau, 702; Women: Jessica Williams, 587. High Team Game — Give ‘Em 3, 1,004; High Team Series — It Doesn’t Matter, 2,863.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;21;11

3 G’s;21;11

Sassy 4;20;12

Die Hards;18;14

Winssome;16;16

Teddy Bears;14;18

Fearsome Foursome;13;19

Just Luck;5;27

High Single Game — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 212; Women: Patty Serrano, 193; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 596; Women: Patty Serrano, 499; High Team Game — 3 G’s, 734; High Team Series — 3 G’s, 2,058.

Area shooting teams place

Three area teams placed in the fall season of the Kansas High School Clay Target League.

In trap shooting, Newton High School placed third in the Conference 3 standings. Greeley County won at 1,819. Labette County was second at 1,629.5. Newton was third at 1,456.

Berean Academy was fourth in Conference 2. Nickerson won at 829. Wellington was second at 754.5 and Hillsboro was third at 588.5. Berean scored 495.5.

Remington was fifth in Conference 4. Ashland won at 3,490.5. Cedar Vale-Dexter was second at 2,971.5. Meade was third at 2,669.5. Remington scored 2,279.5.

In skeet shooting, Remington was second in Conference 1, while Newton was fourth. Maize South won at 391. Remington scored 308.5. Cimarron 223 and Newton scored 217.5.

There were a total of 52 schools represented during the fall season.

Newton native takes post at UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newton native Jerod Fox has been named athletic communications director at Missouri-Kansas City.

He spent the last two years there as a graduate assistant, serving last year as “the primary media contact for the men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, golf and tennis teams.”

"I could not be more thrilled to have the opportunity to remain with Kansas City Athletics, where I've grown and learned as a professional," Fox said. "I would like to thank (Deputy Director of Athletics of External Relations) Curt Jacey and (Director of Athletics) Dr. Brandon Martin for seeing the work that I've put in and the vision I have. I'm excited to help lead the Roos into a bright future."

Fox holds a BA from Hastings College and a master’s degree from UMKC. He was director of social media at Hastings, where he also broadcasted basketball, volleyball, football and soccer.

He also worked six NAIA championships in volleyball and women’s basketball.

He played tennis at Hastings and served as a digital content assistant with the U.S. Tennis Association Missouri Valley District.

He is a volunteer with the Stephanie Waterman Foundation, “a non-profit organization which provides tennis opportunities for Kansas City's underserved population.”

Newton grad takes honors

WICHITA — Newton High School grad Dehann Nelson was named the KCAC special teams player of the week in football.

Nelson is a freshman punter at Tabor. In a 49-21 loss to Bethel, Nelson had eight punts for 388 yards, a 48.5 average. He had four inside the 20 with two fair caught and two touchbacks.

Remington grad takes honors

WICHITA — Remington High School graduate Kelcey Hinz was named the KCAC defensive player of the week in women’s basketball.

Hinz is a 6-1 junior forward at Kansas Wesleyan.

In a 68-62 win over Columbia (Mo.), Hinz scored 18 points with 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and a steal.