Byrd II allows Bethel to take flight over Park

The Bethel College men’s basketball team passed an early test, outlasting Park University 72-61 Wednesday night in the home opener for the Threshers.

Park was an NAIA national tournament team last season and overwhelmed Harris-Stowe State in the Pirates’ opener.

Bethel’s Jaylon Scott — the KCAC offensive player of the week for the season opening week — was held to just seven points with 12 rebounds, breaking a streak of double-doubles dating back to last season but fellow senior Clfford Byrd II picked up the slack to scored 21 points, hitting four of six 3-pointers.

“We started out really slow,” Byrd II said. “We didn’t move the ball very well. In the second half, we really got it together. It was a big boost for us. They are a pretty good team. They also had everybody back from last year. They were a tough team to defend. We still have a lot to do. Some things we didn’t do well last year, we’re still working on. It still should be a good year for us. They did a pretty good job of defending Jaylon, but he knows we have his back and he trusted us.”

“Cliff is very solid,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “He’s someone who is very consistent. You know what you’re going to get every single day with him. He came out and shot the ball very well, four for six from three. He was a big spark for the team, getting him involved more. When Cliff is playing well, we’re really good. Last year, the games we lost, he was in foul trouble and didn’t play a lot. He had a little bit of foul trouble, but played really well.”

Bryant Mocaby scored 10 points for the Threshers.

“They did a good job on Jaylon, making him work for everything he got,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “They collapsed down on everybody. The tried to keep us from going downhill, which is what we like to do. We did it to ourselves a lot of the way. We didn’t pass the ball as well as we usually do. All-in-all, we played really good defense the whole way. On offense, we were not great by any means.”

Park, 1-1, was led by Quez Williamson with 19 points. DeMarcus Hudson and Rodrigue Marthone each added 11 points. Augusto Hausmann had 10 rebounds.

Bethel led by as many as 10 in the first half. Park got within four, but a shot by Byrd II put the Threshers up by six at the half, 30-24.

Up by eight, Bethel was called for a foul, but Park was hit with two technicals on the bench. Bryant Mocaby hit four free throws for Bethel. Augusto Hausmann hit two for the Pirates, leaving the Threshers up by 10. Adam Gouro followed with a dunk and a blocked shot that set up a Mocaby layup.

Each team finished the game with two technicals.

“We’ve got some guys who will get some extra conditioning,” Artaz said. “Just making dumb decisions. At the end of a play, making a good play, then you have to say something and give them two free points. We’ll get that squared away.”

Bethel has a three-game stretch on the road, playing Mid-America Christian at 6 p.m. Saturday in Oklahoma City, Fort Hays State Monday in Hays and MidAmerica Narazene at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 in Olathe.

Mid-America Christian is 3-0 with a win over sixth-ranked LSU-Shreveport on the road. MidAmerica Nazarene is 2-1. MACU went two rounds into the NAIA tournament last season.

Fort Hays State is an NCAA Division II team that will count as an exhibition for the Threshers.

“Mid-America Christian will be a tough challenge,” Artaz said. “They are a really good team. They are very athletic. We’ll be in the road for that one.”

PARK (1-1) — Williamson 4-11 9-10 19, Marthone 4-12 2-3 11, Hudson 3-10 3-4 11, Myles III 3-4 2-2 8, Hausmann 2-7 2-4 6, Baptiste 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Dortch 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-53 18-23 61.

BETHEL (3-0) — Byrd II 7-11 3-4 21, Mocaby 3-11 4-4 10, Flowers 3-9 2-2 8, Scott 2-8 3-6 7, Gouro 2-3 2-2 6, Bonner 3-6 0-0 8, Jonas 2-4 0-0 5, Neely 1-4 0-0 3, Umeh 1-1 0-0 2, Hutton 1-2 0-0 2, Todd 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 25-59 14-18 72.

Park;24;37;—;61

Bethel;30;42;—;72

Total fouls — PU 15, BC 18. Technical fouls — PU: bench 4:51-2h, bench 4:51-2h. BC: Bonner 7:56-1h, Gouro 3:22-2h. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — PU 5-16 (Williamson 2-5, Marthone 1-2, Hudson 2-3, Baptiste 0-1, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-1, Dortch 0-2), BC 8-23 (Byrd II 4-6, Mocaby 0-4, Flowers 0-3, Scott 0-1, Bonner 2-4, Jonas 1-1, Neely 1-4). Rebounds — PU 32 (Hausmann 10), BC 41 (Scott 12). Assists — PU 8 (Marthone 3), BC 17 (Scott 7). Turnovers — PU 17 (Williamson 5), BC 19 (Byrd II 4). Blocked shots — PU 4 (Hausmann 3), BC 7 (Gouro 2). Steals — PU 9 (Williamson 2, Hausmann 2), BC 10 (Byrd II 3).