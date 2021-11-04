Playoff spot in site as Bethel faces Spires

Who to watch:

Bethel — Chantz Scurry 135-1,058 rushing, 8 TDs. D.J. Ciers 7-18-2 passing, 341 yards, 7 TDs; 66-310 rushing, 3 TDs. Landon Barnes 5-17-1 passing, 137 yards, 1 TD; 64-427 rushing, 5 TDs. Camryn Harrison 51-559 rushing, 3 TDs; 1-1-0 passing, 25 yards, 1 TD; Kayden Christiansen 54-371 rushing, 1 TD. Mason Murray 33-339 rushing, 3 TDs; 5-161 receiving, 4 TDs. Mario Quintero 27-201 rushing, 2 TDs. Scott Grider 34-148 rushing, 2 TDs. Tanner Galliart 14-293 receiving, 3 TDs. Josh Seabolt 77 total tackles, 10 sacks, 26 TFL, 1 int. Phillip Williams 38.0 total tackles, 1 sack. Matk Lanier 35 total tackles, 4 sacks, 10.5 TFL. Trey Palmer 7 ints. Brayden Francis 4-115 receiving, 3 TDs; 1-2 field goals, 32 long, 8-8 PAT kicks, 38.3 punt average. Logan DeMond 5-7 field goals, 39 long, 40-44 PAT kicks.

Saint Mary — Jalil Grimes 112-201-13 passing, 1,118 yards, 10 TDs; 48-87 rushing, 5 TDs. Jartavious Martin 117-523 rushing, 1 TD. Cole Nequette 97-353 rushing, 2 TDs. Jordan Hill 23-339 receiving, 7 TDs. Michael Jones 31-263 receiving, 1 TD. Bryan Gudka 28-197 receiving, 1 TD. Chris Felts 5-8 field goals, 40 long, 22-24 PAT kicks. Domingo Dahn 33.3 kickoff returns, 97 long. Jaxon Curtis 66 total tackles, 5 TFL, 2 ints. Heath Southwick 40 total tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL. Nick Holmes 36 total tackles, 2 TFL, 4 ints. Zach Scott 5.5 sacks, 8 TFL.

What to know: Bethel can tie the school record for wins in a season at nine. Bethel is 97 yards away from the school record for rushing yards in a season. Bethel can clinch second place in the KCAC with a win. If Bethel wins and Southwestern downs Kansas Wesleyan next week, Bethel will claim a share of the conference title, three-way tie-breakers would have to be applied to determine NAIA automatic bid. Bethel is ranked first in the nation (NAIA) in rushing yards (3,987), first in rushing yards per game (443.0), first in passing yards per completion (21.7), first in sacks (34), second in total offense (4,595), third in yards per game (510.6), third in total points (398), fifth in points scored (44.2), fourth in rushing yards per game (66.8), fourth in defensive points scored (4), eighth in interceptions (14), ninth in first downs (217), 11th in defensive yards allowed (263.8).

It’s coming down to the wire for the Bethel College football as the Threshers close out the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference portion of its schedule.

Bethel plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Bethel enters play 8-1, while Saint Mary is 2-6. The Threshers are ranked 11th in the NAIA national poll, looking to move up in these last two weeks to ensure a berth in the NAIA playoffs.

“They seem to be getting better every week,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “They are playing their best football of the season right now. We’ll have to play really well. They have a new coaching staff. They had a COVID year last year. They remind me of 2018, when we played our best ball at the end of the year.”

Bethel is coming off a 49-21 win over rival Tabor last week. The Spires were edged by McPherson 28-26. Bethel and Saint Mary didn’t play last season as the Spires had to cancel most of its games last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, finishing 0-4.

Harrison expects the Spires to use a spread offense.

“They’re a spread team, a shotgun team, but they do run the ball quite a bit,” he said. “They throw a lot of short passes, so that will be our focus for the week. … They have one young man (Jordan Hill) who has seven touchdown catches, so (defensive back) Trey (Palmer) will get most of the duties on him. We feel like if we can manage him, we can do well. They have something like 15 transfers on defense. They are probably the biggest defensive line we will face. We’re going to have to do a good job on offense to get the first downs and finish drives.”

With two weeks remaining, the NAIA playoff picture remains pretty fluid with a number of Top 25 teams set to face each other in the remaining games. If the season ended today, Bethel probably would get an at-large bid to the NAIA playoffs. Bethel is 2-1 against teams that were ranked at the time the Threshers played them, losing a close game to no. 6 Kansas Wesleyan.

“If we win this week, we’ll probably be in the 10 or 11 spot, so we’ll be in a pretty good spot,” Harrison said. “We still have an out-of-conference game against (NCAA Division II) West Texas A&M, which will be really fun and in a big-time atmosphere. We’re going to be waiting on the conclusion of games on Nov. 13 to figure out where we’re going to be, but we look like we’re in a pretty good spot to be where we want to be. We’re in the mix. There are so many games going on. There’s three conferences — the North Star, the Sooner and the Frontier — where the conference champion won’t get the automatic bid because they won’t be ranked high enough. That could open up more at-large bids. It’s crazy. Until Nov. 14, we’re not going to know.”

Outside of playing for the win and playing their best, Harrison said he won’t do anything special if the game gets out of hand.

“We have erred on the side of working to develop our kids,” Harrison said. “Saturday, we put our twos in in the third quarter just for the betterment of the program and hope coaches understand and perceive that we’re doing the right thing. We feel like we’re a top 10 team in the country.”

SEABOLT HONORED — Bethel senior linebacker Josh Seabolt was named Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for the third time this season. In last week’s win over Tabor, Seabolt had 14 total tackles, six solo, with 3.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss.

Around the KCAC

All games at 1 p.m. unless noted

Friends (1-7) at #13 Southwestern (7-1)

Ottawa (4-5) at Sterling (5-4)

McPherson (5-3) at Avila (5-3)

Tabor (2-7) at Bethany (0-8)

Arkansas Baptist (0-3*) at #6 Kansas Wesleyan (9-0) 11 a.m. (non-conference)

*-in transition to NAIA, record against NAIA teams.

NAIA Top 25

RANK;LW;SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES];WON;FINAL POINTS

1;1;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18];8-0;444

2;2;Northwestern (Iowa);9-0;426

3;3;Morningside (Iowa) [1];8-0;411

4;4;Grand View (Iowa);9-0;393

5;5;BAKER;8-1;371

6;6;KANSAS WESLEYAN;9-0;358

7;7;Indiana Wesleyan;7-1;347

8;8;Reinhardt (Ga.);7-2;325

9;9;Marian (Ind.);6-2;307

10;10;Concordia (Mich.);6-1;287

11;11;BETHEL;8-1;278

12;12;Keiser (Fla.);6-2;256

13;15;SOUTHWESTERN;7-1;230

14;18;Saint Xavier (Ill.);5-3;219

15;16;Ottawa (Ariz.);6-1;206

16;21;Georgetown (Ky.);6-2;173

17;13;Rocky Mountain (Mont.);6-2;166

18;14;Langston (Okla.);7-1;137

19;25;College of Idaho;6-2;130

20;24;Dickinson State (N.D.);6-2;128

21;NR;St. Francis (Ill.);5-2;84

22;NR;Culver-Stockton (Mo.);7-2;59

23;22;Bethel (Tenn.);6-3;51

24;NR;Arizona Christian;6-2;49

25;NR;Montana Western;6-3;27

Dropped from the poll: Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); Faulkner (Ala.); Dordt (Iowa); St. Thomas (Fla.).

Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 25; Faulkner (Ala.) 20; St. Thomas (Fla.) 20; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 13; Central Methodist (Mo.) 7; Southeastern (Fla.) 7; Valley City State (N.D.) 4; Texas Wesleyan 4; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3.

Conference leaders

(Conference records)

x-outside top 20

Frontier — Rocky Mountain (6-2), College of Idaho (6-2).

Great Plains — Northwestern (Iowa) (8-0), Morningside (8-0).

Heart of America North — Grand View (3-0), Culver-Stockton (3-0)-x.

Heart of America South — Central Methodist (3-0)-x, Baker (3-0).

KCAC — Kansas Wesleyan (8-0).

Mid-South Appalachian — Reinhardt (4-0).

Mid-South Bluegrass — Lindsey Wilson (5-0).

Mid-South Sun — St. Thomas (4-1)-x, Keiser (3-1).

Mid-States Mideast — Marian (4-1), Concordia (Mich.) 4-1, Indiana Wesleyan (4-1).

Mid-States Midwest — St. Francis (5-0)-x.

North Star — Dickinson State (6-0).

Sooner Athletic — Ottawa (Ariz.) 6-1, Langston (5-1).

At large standings (if season ended today) — 1. Great Plains no. 2, 2. HAAC North no. 2, 3. Mid-States Mideast no. 2, 4. Mid-States Mideast no. 3, 5. Bethel, 6. Southwestern.