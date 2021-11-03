Prep football: Playoff week 2 (round of 16)

The Kansan

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Class 1A

Ell-Saline (4-5) at Sedgwick (8-0)

Who to watch — Ell-Saline: Kade Wilson 77-140-9 passing, 967 yards, 7 TDs; 107-200 rushing, 8 TDs; 35 total tackles. Ryler Dent 30-109 rushing, 2 TDs; 58 total tackle, 5.5 for a loss. Garrett Phelps 23-339 receiving, 2 TDs; 27 total tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks. Joe Heichel 16-284 receiving, 2 TDs; 21 total tackles. Aiden Brockway 13-124 rushing, 2 TDs. Taegan Bradley 33-364 receiving, 3 TDs; 27 total tackles, 1 int. Kayden Goddard 75 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 13.5 TFL, 3 ints. Sedgwick: QB Lance Hoffsommer, WR Ryan Stucky, RB Austin Cook, QB Corey Crumrine, WR Chris Ward, WR Jeff Nold, K Connor Tillman.

What to know: The winner advances to the quarterfinals (sectionals) against Smith Center or Remington. Sedgwick got a bye in the first round. Ell-Saline downed Stanton County 48-0 in the first round. Sedgwick downed Ell-Saline 55-12 in week 5 in Heart of America League play.

Remington (5-3) at Smith Center (8-1)

Who to watch — Remington: QB Braden Scribner, RB David Fasnacht, WR Kole Klaasen, WR Sam Entz, WR Duke Kinley, WR Sterling Lies. Smith Center: Nathan Jaeger 9-22-0 passing, 171 yards, 2 TDs; 59-415 rushing, 9 TDs. Jacob Kirchhoff 83-841 rushing, 8 TDs; 58 total tackles, 9.0 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 int. Bentley Montgomery 65-591 rushing, 10 TDs; 4-73 receiving, 1 TD; 76 total tackles, 3.0 TFL. Luke Franklin 85-482 rushing, 9 TDs; 52 total tackles, 11.0 TFL. Jason Desbien 2-65 receiving, 1 TD; 1 int. Eli Franklin 52 total tackles, 9.0 TFL, 2 sacks.

What to know: The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face either Sedgwick or Ell-Saline. Remington advanced with a 40-13 win over Ellinwood. Smith Center received a forfeit win from Wichita Independent. The sole loss for Smith Center came in the last week of the regular season, falling to Inman 38-15.

Eight-Man Division I

Macksville (5-4) at Goessel (7-2)

Who to watch — Macksviile: Ryan Kuckelman 36-69-1 passing, 469 yards, 9 TDs; 207-1,365 rushing, 20 TDs; 65.5 tackles. Jason Cleveland 39-327 rushing, 8 TDs; 21.5 tackles. Rogelio Ibarra 10-116 rushing, 2 TDs; 11-111 receiving, 3 TDs; 34 tackles, 3 TDs; 33.2 punting avg. Ervey Triana 37.5 tackles. Goessel: Jake Wiens 3-3-0 passing, 105 yards, 2 TDs; 94-1,000 rushing, 17 TDs; 31.5 tackles, 4 ints. Grant Bryant 32-63-2 passing, 486 yards, 11 TDs; 105-471 rushing, 5 TDs; 41.5 tackles, 4 ints. Kacen Smith 53-482 rushing, 9 TDs; 29.5 tackles, 2 ints; 27.8 kickoff return avg., 2 TDs. Skyler Wuest 14-308 receiving, 8 TDs; 46 tackles, 1 int. Caiden Duerksen 14-222 receiving, 4 TDs; 57.5 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 ints.

What to know: The winner advances to the quarterfinals (sectionals) against Meade (9-0) or Trego Community (8-1). Goessel advanced with a 44-36 overtime win over Skyline. Macksville stopped Medicine Lodge 64-30.