Lark men put five in double figures

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team opened the season with a 57 percent shooting night and five players scoring in double figures, stopping the Grey Developmental squad from sister school Bethel College 95-78 Tuesday at Yost Center.

The Larks got to play in front of a full fan base this season. Last year, the school had to cap attendance to 25 percent of gym capacity because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hesston broke to an 18-4 lead. Bethel climbed back within five at the half, 45-40.

Bethel got within three early in the second half, but Hesston was able to pull out by 17 with 12:59 remaining. Bethel never got any closer than 11 in the remaining time.

Isaiah Jones led Hesston with 25 points, hitting five of 11 from 3-point range. Ethan Hildebrand scored 15 points with 11 rebounds. Nathan Hawk also scored 15 points. Josh Kamara scored 12 points. Tahj Burrows added 10 points.

For Bethel, Franklin Sampson scored 22 points. Dailen Terry scored 14 points. Miguel Voitova and Jared Richardson each scored 10 points.

Bethel was held to 37 percent shooting, 10 of 38 from 3-point range.

Hesston hosts the Ottawa junior varsity at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

BETHEL GRAY (0-1) — Voitova 5-10 0-0 10, Sampson 8-18 3-3 22, Dudley 0-2 1-2 1, Brice 1-1 0-0 3, Richardson 4-14 1-2 10, Toon 0-0 0-0 0, Terry 4-13 2-2 14, SS 0-1 0-0 0, Sillen 3-6 0-0 6, Llamas 0-1 0-0 0, Paulin 1-4 3-5 5, Whidbee 2-7 0-0 5, Wallace 1-2 0-0 2, TOTALS 29-79 10-14 78.

HESSTON (1-0) — Kamara 4-11 3-4 12, Harding 2-4 0-2 4, Hildebrand 6-9 3-6 15, Jones 9-16 2-2 25, Hawk 7-9 0-2 15, Simms 0-0 0-0 0, Carroll 0-1 0-0 0, Mead 1-2 0-0 2, Duncan 3-5 1-2 7, Gray 1-2 0-0 3, Burrows 4-6 2-2 10, TOTALS 37-65 13-22 95.

Bethel;40;38;—;78

Hesston;45;50;—;95

Total fouls — BC 21, HC 15. Technical fouls — BC: team. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 10-38 (Voitova 0-3, Sampson 3-4, Dudley 0-1, Brice 1-1, Richardson 1-5, Terry 4-13, Sillen 0-1, Llamas 0-1, Paulin 0-3, Whidbee 1-6, Wallace 0-1), HC 8-18 (Kamara 1-1, Harding 0-1, Jones 5-11, Hawk 1-2, Mead 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gray 1-1). Rebounds — BC 31 (Richardson 8), HC 44 (Hildebrand 11). Assists — BC 4 (Richardson 2), HC 12 (Duncan 3). Turnovers — BC 14 (Richardson 5), HC 17 (Kamara 7). Blocked shots — BC 0, HC 0. Steals — BC 0, HC 0.