Sports briefs

Bethel men win two

McPHERSON — The Bethel College men’s basketball team opened the season with a pair of wins at the McPherson College Classic.

Bethel opened the season Friday with an 86-64 win over Oklahoma City University. Saturday, Bethel downed Columbia College 76-66.

In Friday’s game, Bethel led 40-27 at the half.

Jaylon Scott led Bethel with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Bryant Mocaby added 14 points.

Romario Spence led OCU with 16 points. Rashaun Coleman added 11 points.

In Saturday’s game, Bethel led 37-34 at the half. Columbia got within a point in the first minute of the second half, but the Threshers pulled back out and led by as many as 15.

Scott scored 31 points with 13 rebounds. Clifford Byrd II scored 10 points.

Tony Burks led Columbia with 17 points. Kemryn Jenkins scored 14 points. Chima Oduocha scored 13 points.

Bethel hosts Park University at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the Threshers’ BC opener.

Friday’s game

BETHEL (1-0) — Scott 7-12 9-13 24, Mocaby 5-11 2-2 14, Flowers 3-7 2-2 9, Gouro 4-4 0-0 8, Byrd II 1-9 0-0 2, Bonner 3-3 1-2 7, Hutton 3-7 0-0 7, Jonas 2-5 0-0 4, Jar.Richardson 1-3 1-2 4, Umeh 1-1 1-2 3, Todd 1-1 0-0 3, Neely 0-3 0-0 0, Zwege 0-5 0-0 0, Jal.Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 31-71 16-23 86.

OKLAHOMA CITY (0-1) — Coleman 4-12 2-3 11, Birt 4-13 1-1 9, Ghomsi 3-5 2-4 8, Guest 2-12 0-0 6, Amandio 2-9 0-0 4, Spence 7-8 2-4 16, Bonifay 1-2 0-0 3, Hoambrecker 1-5 0-0 3, Keys 1-4 0-0 2, Lerblanche 1-2 0-0 2, Arnette 0-5 0-0 0, Paradise 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-77 7-12 64.

Bethel;40;46;—;86

Okla.City;27;37;—;64

Total fouls — BC 14, OC 19. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 8-34 (Scott 1-3, Mocaby 2-5, Flowers 1-4, Byrd II 0-4, Bonner 1-1, Hutton 1-4, Jonas 0-2, Jar.Richrdson 1-2, Todd 1-1, Neely 0-3, Zwege 0-5), OC 5-25 (Coleman 1-2, Birt 0-3, Guest 2-8, Amandio 0-2, Spence 0-1, Bonifay 1-1, Hoambrecker 1-2, Keys 0-2, Lerblanche 0-1, Arnette 0-3). Rebounds — BC 49 (Scott 12), OC 48 (Ghomsi 8, Spence 8). Assists — BC 18 (Scott 4, Byrd II 4), OC 10 (Coleman 2, Birt 2, Guest 2). Turnovers — BC 9 (Flowers 2, Hutton 2), OC 14 (Coleman 3, Guest 3, Keys 3, Arnette 3). Blocked shots — BC 6 (Gouro 4), OC 2 (Guest 1, Keys 1). Steals — BC 7 (Byrd II 2), OC 4 (Guest 1, Amandio 1, Spence 1, Arnette 1).

Saturday’s game

COLUMBIA (1-2) — Burks 6-21 5-7 17, Jenkins 5-10 2-2 14, 5-10 2-2 14, Oduocha 4-7 5-5 13, Ca.Parker 3-7 0-0 6, Vanleer 0-1 0-0 0, Tisdale 3-6 0-0 6, Co.Parker 2-8 0-0 5, Gerken 1-5 2-2 5, Ungles 0-0 0-0 0, Washer 0-0 0-0 0, Kara 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-65 14-16 66.

BETHEL (2-0) — Scott 9-16 11-16 31, Byrd II 5-11 0-1 10, Flowers 4-6 0-0 9, Gouro 1-6 3-4 5, Mocaby 1-6 1-2 3, Umeh 2-4 2-3 6, Neely 2-4 0-0 6, Hutton 1-3 0-0 3, Bonner 1-3 0-0 3, Jonas 0-3 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-62 14-28 76.

Columbia;34;32;—;66

Bethel;37;39;—;76

Total fouls — CC 20, BC 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — CC: Parker. 3-point shooting — CC 4-18 (Burks 0-2, Jenkins 2-6, Ca.Parker 0-1, Tisdale 0-1 Co.Parker 1-5, Gerken 1-3), BC 7-22 (Scott 2-7, Byrd II 0-1, Flowers 1-1, Mocaby 0-3, Neely 2-4, Hutton 1-3, Bonner 1-1, Jonas 0-2). Rebounds — CC 41 (Burks 8), BC 42 (Scott 13). Assists — CC 12 (Jenkins 3), BC 8 (Byrd II 3). Turnovers — CC 13 (Vanleer 3, Tisdale 3), BC 11 (Scott 4). Blocked shots — CC 3 (Oduocha 2), BC 3 (Umeh 2). Steals — CC 4 (Burks 2), BC 10 (Byrd II 5).

BC women split

McPHERSON — The Bethel College women’s basketball team split a pair of games at the McPherson Classic and posted a new record in the process.

Friday, Bethel fell to Missouri Valley 71-42. Saturday, Bethel downed Missouri Baptist 98-84 in overtime.

Kendall Michalski scored 40 points against Missouri Baptist. She broke the school single-game scoring record of 37 points set by Hannah Blackburn in 2008.

Against Missouri Baptist, Bethel trailed 45-40 at the half and 61-58 after three quarters. The Threshers trailed by as many as four in the final period.

Bethel was down by three, Sydney Tenant hit two free throws with 27 seconds in regulation. Troi Lucas hit one of two free throws for Bethel five seconds later to tie the game.

Bethel got the rebound of the miss and Kendall Michalski hit a pair of free throws to put the Threshers up by two.

Joelle Atkins hit a shot with nine seconds left for MBU to tie the game.

Bethel made a 14-1 run in overtime to secure the win.

Michalski hit 20 of 22 free throws. Lucas added 20 points. Jaycee Freshour scored 11 points. Josie Calzonetti scored 10 points with eight rebounds.

Tionne Taylor led OBU with 18 points, followed by Rose Wassef with 17, Alexis Allstun with 16, Joelle Atkins with 12 and Kamryn Mack with 11.

Against Missouri Valley, Bethel fell behind 17-5 after the first quarter and 37-18 at the half.

Isabella Regalado scored 17 points for Missouri Valley. Demitria Heard scored 13 points. Ana Arroyo scored 11 points with 15 rebounds.

Bethel was led by Alex Bearup with 11 points. Jaycee Freshour scored 10 points.

Friday’s game

BETHEL (1-1) — Michalski 2-12 3-4 8, Calzonetti 3-7 1-2 8, Lucas 1-9 0-0 3, Perez 0-6 2-2 2, Tenant 0-5 0-0 0, Bearup 2-11 6-6 11, Freshour 3-13 4-5 10, Newman 0-4 0-0 0, Vargas 0-1 0-0 0, Driscoll 0-1 0-0 0, Stupey 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11-72 16-19 42.

MISSOURI VALLEY (1-0) — Arroyo 5-10 1-3 11, Antrillo 3-6 2-2 9, Madrid 2-7 0-0 5, Peracchi 2-4 0-0 5, Moore 1-6 0-0 2, Regalado 6-10 0-0 17, Heard 5-7 3-4 13, Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Mallado 2-4 0-0 4, Luna 0-3 0-0 0, Alcalde 0-3 0-0 0, Penegar 0-0 0-0 0, Szopinski 0-0 0-0 0, Beeler 0-0 0-0 0, Rodruguez 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 28-63 6-9 71.

Bethel;5;13;11;13;—;42

Mo.Val;17;20;19;15;—;71

Total fouls — BC 18, MV 19. Technical fouls — team, Heard. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 4-37 (Michalski 1-8, Calzonetti 1-3, Lucas 1-7, Perez 0-3, Tenant 0-4 Bearup 1-5, Freshour 0-5, Vargas 0-1, Stupey 0-1), MV 9-21 (Anrtillo 1-1, Madrid 1-3, Peracchi 1-1, Moore 0-3, Regalado 5-7, Heard 0-1, Williams 1-2, Mallado 0-1, Luna 0-1, Alcalde 0-1). Rebounds — BC 45 (Calzonetti 6), MV 55 (Arroyo 15). Assists — BC 6 (Perez 2), MV 16 (Madrid 4). Turnovers — BC 18 (Perez 5), MV 24 (Madrid 5). Blocked shots — BC 0, MV 9 (Arroyo 6). Steals — BC 9 (Perez 4), MV 13 (Antrillo 2, Madrid 2, Peracchi 2, Luna 2, Rodriguez 2).

Saturday’s game

MISSOURI BAPTIST (0-2) — Taylor 6-16 6-10 18, Wassef 6-10 4-6 17, Allstun 8-11 0-1 16, Atkins 5-6 2-4 12, Ebert 3-7 2-3 9, Mack 4-7 1-1 11, Winch 0-1 1-4 1, Burrows 0-2 0-0 0, Talley 0-2 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Lambert 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 32-63 16-29 84.

BETHEL (2-1) — Michalski 7-16 20-22 40, Lucas 6-12 5-10 20, Calzonetti 3-8 3-4 10, Tenant 3-7 2-2 9, Perez 0-5 2-4 2, Freshour 5-9 0-0 11, Bearup 1-4 2-2 4, Newman 1-1 0-0 2, Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0, Stupey 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-62 34-44 98.

Mo.Bapt.;15;30;16;20;3;—;84

Bethel;18;22;18;23;17;—;98

Total fouls — MB 37, BC 31. Technical fouls — MB: team. Fouled out — MB: Taylor, Allstun, Atkins, Ebert. BC: Tenant, Freshour. 3-point shooting — MB 4-17 (Taylor 0-4, Wassef 1-2, Ebert 1-4, Mack 2-3, Burrows 0-2, Talley 0-1, Lambert 0-1), BC 12-33 (Michalski 6-12, Lucas 3-9, Calzonetti 1-4, Tenant 1-2, Perez 0-2, Freshour 1-2, Bearup 0-2). Rebounds — MB 37 (Wassef 7, Atkins 7), BC 41 (Calzonetti 8). Assists — MB 11 (Wassef 6), BC 19 (Perez 6). Turnovers — MB 26 (Wassef 8), BC 23 (Bearup 5). Blocked shots — MB 5 (Allstun 2, Atkins 2), BC 5 (Freshour 3). Steals — MB 12 (Taylor 3, Allstun 3), BC 8 (Lucas 2, Calzonetti 2, Freshour 2).

BC men’s soccer reaches playoffs

LEAVENWORTH — The Bethel College men’s soccer team qualified for the KCAC post-season tournament with a 3-1 win over Saint Mary Saturday in Leavenworth.

Bethel led 2-1 at the half.

Juan Volker, Cristobal Goldberg and Juan Nicoletti each scored for Bethel.

Sabino Lozano scored for Saint Mary with an assist from Paul Trejo.

Bethel outshot the Spires 16-11, 12-5 on goal. Sean Holness had four saves for Bethel. Blake Kuehl had nine saves for Saint Mary.

Saint Mary falls to 9-8, 4-8 in KCAC play. Bethel is 8-9, 5-7 in KCAC play.

Bethel will face second-ranked (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan in the KCAC quarterfinals Nov. 6 in Bartlesville.

Bethel;2;1;—;3

Saint Mary;1;0;—;1

1. B Juan Volker (unassisted) 4:32

2. SM Sabino Lozano (Paul Trejo) 30:14

3. B Cristobal Goldberg (unassisted) 43:30

4. B Juan Nicoletti (unassisted) 54:53

Total shots — BC 12-4—16, SM 6-5—11. Shots on goal — BC 9-3—12, SM 2-3—5. Saves — BC: Sean Holness (W) 1-3—4. SM: Blake Kuehl (L) 7-2—9. Corner kicks — BC 4, SM 1. Fouls — BC 10, SM 15. Offside — BC 5, SM 1. Cautions — BC: Muhammed Jammeh 85:27. SM: Osvaldo Reyes 28:04, Jonathan Wilson 47:47, Justin Parmeter 60:56. Ejection — SM: Wilson 75:55.

Bethel women win finale

LEAVENWORTH — The Bethel College women’s soccer team ended the regular season with a 1-0 win over Saint Mary Saturday in Leavenworth.

Arianna Campos scored the game winner for Bethel with an assist from Katy Ponce in the 50th minute.

Bethel outshot the Spires 16-14. Shots on goal were even at 9-9. Maddy Prager had nine saves in goal for Bethel for the shutout. Maea Ploetz had eight saves for the Spires, 4-9-3 overall and 4-7-1 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 8-7-3, 4-5-3 in KCAC play. Bethel’s playoff status is dependent on the outcome of Monday’s game between 5-9-2 Ottawa and 10-5-2 Kansas Wesleyan. If Kansas Wesleyan wins, Bethel will play Friday at either Friends or Oklahoma Wesleyan. If Ottawa wins, there will be a three-way tie between Bethel, Ottawa and Avila.

Bethel;0;1;—;1

Saint Mary;0;0;—;0

1. B Arianna Campos (Katy Ponce) 49:27

Total shots — BC 9-7—16, SM 8-6—14. Shots on goal — BC 6-3—9, SM 5-4—9. Saves — BC: Maddie Prager (W) 5-4—9. SM: Maea Ploetz (L) 6-2—8. Corner kicks — BC 4, SM 3. Fouls — BC 6, SM 3. Offside — BC 2, SM 0. Cautions — SM: Sola Fiorentino 15:39.

BC spikers claim win

The Bethel College volleyball team claimed a four-set win over Southwestern Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel downed the Moundbuilders 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20.

Bethel was led by Mia Loganbill and Madelyn Baxter with 13 kills each. Bailee Alexander added 10 kills.

Jordan Boone downed four blocks, followed by Loganbill with three. Mia Roman set 26 assists, followed by Kaitlyn Shima with 17. J’Lynn Stolsworth had 12 digs.

For Southwestern, Sydney Morris had 14 kills and Daci Stover had 11 kills. Mia Hehmke served three aces, Sierra Norlin set 19 assists, while Maela Stephens set 17. Sophie Wicker had 14 digs, followed by Kaitlin Patulea with 10.

Bethel is 7-16, 2-9 in KCAC play, and ends the regular season at 3 p.m. Saturday at home against Sterling.

Hesston men fall to Pratt

PRATT — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Pratt Community College 4-2 Thursday in the NJCAA Division II Region VI-IX tournament in Pratt.

Mark McDaid scored three goals for Pratt. Joseph Rivera added a goal. Joao Neves Santos had two assists.

Ethan Presas scored for Hesston. The Larks also scored on an own goal.

Hesston ends the season 6-9-2.

CROSS COUNTRY

NJCAA Division II, Region VI

Meadow Lake GC, Colby

MEN

Team scores — Cowley 15. Allen CC, Hesston no team score.

Individuals — 1. Diaz-Lopez, Adrian CC 24:47.54; 2. Pkiach, Amos CC 25:04.65; 3. Nunez, Santiago CC 25:58.38; 4. Andebrhan, Henos ACC 26:23.74; 5. Rodriguez-Abad, Xoel CC 27:01.81; 6. Liermann, Caleb CC 27:14.67; 7. Rodriguez, Joel CC 27:38.80; 8. Duijsters, Goran CC 27:41.98; 9. Coronado, Jacob CC 27:55.77; 10. Wells, Aidan CC 28:19.38; 11. Suied, Muneer CC 28:27.83; 12. Resendiz, Juan ACC 28:51.05; 13. Kanagy, Jesse Hes. 33:26.20.

WOMEN

Team scores — Cowley 15. Allen CC, Hesston no team score.

Individuals — 1. Glover, Karissa CC 19:41.28; 2. Wilson, Kristen CC 19:43.20; 3. Billings, Elka ACC 20:19.79; 4. Billings, Ursula ACC 20:41.90; 5. Bycroft, Rachel ACC 20:54.42; 6. Goforth, Ashley CC 21:24.04; 7. Boothe, Delicia CC 21:35.43; 8. Reyes, Yazmin CC 21:52.21; 9. Esfeld, McKenna ACC 22:04.18; 10. Pinnock, Abigail CC 22:23.67; 11. Ingalls, Layla CC 23:19.55; 12. Mullet, Mattie Hes. 25:05.17; 13. Nolan, Karstyn CC 25:10.33; 14. Dandicourt-Goire, Asaris CC 25:40.01.