Railer runners finish 12th at state cross country

AUGUSTA — The Newton High School cross country team ended the season with a 12th-place finish Saturday at the Class 5A state cross country meet at the Four Mile Creek Resort in rural Augusta.

St. Thomas Aquinas won the team title at 55 points. Blue Valley Southwest was second at 69 and Bishop Carroll was third at 91. Newton scored 296 points.

Logan Seger of Aquinas beat teammate Ashton Higgerson for the individual title. Seger won in 15:39.2, followed by Higgerson at 15:51.1. Kaiden Esfeld of Great Bend was third at 15:54.7.

Newton was led by Simon Secor, who finished 58th in 17:26.5; followed by Kaden Anderson in 66th in 17:36.5, Alexander Barnett in 81st in 17:59.4, Lucas Kaufman in 84th in 17:06.3, Nick Treaster in 91st in 18:31.3, Caleb Koontz in 98th in 19:13.1 and Drew Dillon in 103rd in 20:35.7.

Class 5A State

Four Mile Creek Resort

BOYS

Team scores — St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Blue Valley Southwest 69, Bishop Carroll 91, St. James Academy 96, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 155, Maize 195-68 Shawnee Heights, 195-79, Lansing 198-62, Maize South 198-75, Arkansas City 220, Topeka Seaman 278, Newton 296. Great Bend, Mill Valley, DeSoto, Salina Central no team score.

Medalists — 1. SEGER, Logan STA 15:39.2; 2. HIGGERSON, Ashton STA 15:51.1; 3. ESFELD, Kaiden GB 15:54.7; 4. MCEACHERN, Carson BC 16:00.0; 5. KING, Colby STA 16:03.0; 6. MOORE, Eli SJA 16:03.2; 7. PASCHKE, Micah BVSW 16:13.5; 8. BROCK, Luke KMC 16:18.9; 9. IRVINE, Terry SJA 16:19.8; 10. HOWELL, Kenneth Lan. 16:23.6; 11. WAYMIRE, Cole BC 16:23.7; 12. VEGA, Angesom MV 16:25.2; 13. ESQUIBEL, Jackson SH 11 16:27.4; 14. HARTEGAN, Andrew SJA 12 16:28.7; 15. NEWBERRY, Kyle DeS. 16:29.0; 16. DOMBROSKY, Drew BVSW 16:29.4; 17. SCHIEBER, Chase MV 16:30.5; 18. CAUL, Thomas Blue Valley SW 16:32.2; 19. GRIFFITH, William SC 16:34.0; 20. SUTTON, Kory SH 15 16:38.9.

Newton runners — 58. SECOR, Simon 17:26.5; 66. ANDERSON, Kaden 17:36.5; 81. BARNETT, Alexander 17:59.4; 84. KAUFMAN, Lucas 17:06.3; 91. TREASTER, Nicholas 18:31.3; 98. KOONTZ, Caleb 19:13.1; 103. DILLON, Drew 20:35.7.