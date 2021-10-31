Bethel Chantz on Scurry pays off

The highlights — Bethel: Chantz Scurry 28-188 rushing, 3 TDs. Kayden Christiansen 5-86 rushing. Mason Murray 5-74 yards rushing. Camryn Harrison 3-70 rushing, 1 TD. Landon Barnes 7-40 rushing, 1 TD. D.J. Ciers 3-6-0 passing, 6 yards, 1 TD. Tanner Galliart 2-43 receiving, 1 TD. Josh Seabolt 14 total tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks. Trey Palmer 1 int. Tabor: Gustavo Villarreal 19-45-1 passing, 304 yards. RaQuez Jackson 4-96 receiving. Keshawn Oliver 15 total tackles, 2.0 for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 TD, Parker Folks 11 total tackles, 1.0 for loss, 1.0 sack, 1 fumble recovery.

The play — Tabor held to -2 yards rushing in first half, under 100 yards total offense. Bethel racked up 536 rushing yards with six touchdowns.

The takeaway — Bethel is 8-1 overall and in the KCAC, one win away from tying the school record for wins in a season set in 1984, 2006 and 2020. Tabor is 2-7, 1-7 in KCAC play.

Up next — Bethel travels to Saint Mary at 1 p.m. Saturday in Leavenworth. The Spires are 2-6 overall and in the KCAC after a 28-26 loss to McPherson at home.

Four years ago, the Bethel College football team took a Chantz on a player named Scurry.

In that time, the Threshers’ flexbone running attack and the senior running back have been a hand-in-glove fit.

On senior day Saturday against the Tabor Bluejays, Scurry rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 Thresher win. His 188 yards is a single-game career high.

“Wow,” Scurry said. “That’s pretty good. We game-planned them along a lot of different fronts. I think it helps that we are pretty confident in our offense against most of those fronts, so we were a little more prepared than they were.”

At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Scurry has shown power, speed and agility. He had several long runs Saturday, carrying defensive players on his shoulders. His running style draws comparisons to NFL Hall of Famer Jerome “The Bus” Bettis.

“Playing hard takes care of a lot of things,” Scurry said. “We have a lot of guys who play hard. Maybe, when it’s my turn to step up, then that makes it easy for me.”

“He does a great job and he busts some great runs,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “He does what he always does.”

For the season, Scurry goes to 1,058 rushing yards with eight touchdowns. It is his first 1,000-yard rushing season for the Threshers. He has 2,709 rushing yards for his career to go with 29 rushing touchdowns, five away from matching the career record set last year by Zach Esau and two off the record for a running back set by Phillip Barron from (2002 to 2005).

During his time at Bethel, the Threshers have gone 28-13 — one of the winningest classes for the team. The team is 25-6 in the last three seasons with an NAIA playoff berth and a chance at another.

Bethel has two more games remaining, traveling to Saint Mary next week in Leavenworth. The Threshers have a shot at another NAIA playoff berth.

“We just have to play tough, get back to the film room and get ready,” Scurry said.

Tabor;0;0;14;7;—21

Bethel;14;14;7;7;—;49

Scoring

1q. B Scurry 9-yd. run (DeMond kick) 10:06

1q. B Scurry 7-yd. run (DeMond kick) :58

2q. B Galliart 35-yd. pass from Ciers (DeMond kick) 7:02

2q. B Harrison 5-yd. run (DeMond kick) 1:00

3q. B Scurry 4-yd. run (DeMond kick) 12:01

3q. B Quineto 13-yd run (DeMond kick) 8:56

3q. T Hoppes 3-yd. run (Hellig kick) 7:53

3q. T Renteria 2-yd. run (Hellig kick) :49

4q. T Oliver 44-yd. fumble return (Thomas kick) 13:15

4q. B Barnes 3-yd. run (DeMond kick) 7:38

Team stats

;TC;BC

First downs;15;29

Rushing-yards;22-11;70-534

Passing yards;310;46

Comp-att-int;20-46-1;3-6-0

Punts-avg.;8-48.5;4-41.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-3

Penalties-yards;9-78;4-51

Time of poss.;22:49;37:11

Individual stats

RUSHING — Tabor: Feil 11-21, Hoppes 1-3, Renteria 3-3, Villarreal 7-10. Bethel: Scurry 28-188, Christiansen 5-88, Murray 5-74, Harrison 3-70, Barnes 7-40, S.Grider 8-35, McCray 4-31, Quintero 3-20, Galliart 1-(-4), Ciers 7-4.

PASSING — Tabor: Villarreal 19-45-1, 304 yards; Renteria 1-1-0, 6 yards. Bethel: Ciers 3-6-0, 46 yards.

RECEIVING — Tabor: Jackson 4-96, Sanchez 4-67, Miller 3-52, Hoppes 2-43, Usher 3-22, Feil 2-13, Hayes 1-11, Renteria 1-6. Bethel: Galliart 2-43, Quintero 1-3.

Missed field goals — none.