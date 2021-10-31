Stanton County denies area teams state titles

VICTORIA — Stanton County denied a pair of area teams from claiming state titles at the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria.

Stanton County claimed both the girls’ and boys’ team titles. The Stanton County girls edged Remington 84-87. Salina Sacred Heart was third at 88. Berean Academy was seventh at 151.

Chesney Peterson of Stanton County won the girls’ race in 18:38.8.

Remington was led by Ellie Van Zelfden, who finished fourth in 19:59.5 to claim a medal. Lucy Brown medaled in 11th in 20:21.9.

Ava Klaassen was 32nd in 21:45.2, Alli Willour was 36th in 21:55.5, Macy Brown was 57th in 23:03.5, Kyleigh Hayworth in 81st in 24:27.2 and Laila McCormick in 86th in 24:52.3.

Berean Academy was led by Tayana Nord in 34th in 21:48.0. Teagan Smith was 37th in 22:01.8. Anna Powell was 39th in 22:05.5. Kessa Case was 62nd in 23:15.9. Hope Brickley was 66th in 23:26.2. Ellie Good was 73rd in 23:40.7. Katherine Harms was 75th in 23:53.7.

In the boys’ team competition, Stanton County downed Berean Academy 71-118 to deny the Warriors their third straight team title. McLouth was third at 122.

Kamryn Golub of Stanton County won the race in 16:08.0.

Berean claimed a pair of medals. Eli Nord was 11th in 17:03.3, followed by Andrew Harder in 12th, also at 17:03.3.

Trevor Nusz was 41st at 18:12.8, followed by Isaac Snook in 51st at 18:30.9, Zechariah Richards in 53rd in 18:39.0, Elias Simkins in 54th in 18:48.2 and Ethan Kornfeld in 69th in 19:24.2.

Class 1A State

at Sand Plum Nature Trail

GIRLS

Team scores — Stanton County 84, Remington 87, Salina Sacred Heart 88, Central Heights 99, McLouth 135, Wabaunsee 143, Berean Academy 151, Oakley 156, St. Mary’s-Colgan 169, Hutchinson Trinity 233, Valley Falls 310, Chase County 317. West Elk, Hillsboro, Smith Center, Hoxie, Bennington, Marion, Erie no team score.

Medalists — 1. PETERSON, Chesney St.Co. 18:38.8; 2. WURTZ, Payton Wab. 19:27.9; 3. WARE, Josie WE 19:41.1; 4. VAN ZELFDEN, Ellie Rem. 19:59.5; 5. FUNK, Emersyn Hil. 20:04.3; 6. FARNHAM, Suzanne St.Co. 20:04.7; 7. ENOCHS, Gracie Sm.Ctr. 20:06.3; 8. CUBIT, Emma CH 20:07.5; 9. CLARK, Reagan McL 20:09.1; 10. EHRLICH, Madisyn SSH 20:13.2; 11. BROWN, Lucy Rem. 20:21.9; 12. BAIER, Isabella Hox. 20:24.6; 13. HEDDEN, Nina McL. 20:26.0; 14. COMPTON, Taryn CH 20:30.1; 15. STUHLSATZ, Rebekah Wab. 20:34.0; 16. ARMKNECHT, Serrena Sm.Ctr. 20:47.6; 17. HARBAUGH, Ashlyn Ben. 20:56.4; 18. ALLISON, Daysha Oak. 20:56.6; 19. GRIMMETT, Heidi Mar. 20:58.3; 20. ROSS, Breanna Er. 21:00.5.

Other area runners — 32 KLAASSEN, Ava Rem. 21:45.2; 34. NORD, Tayana BA 21:48.0; 36. WILLOUR, Alli Rem. 21:55.5; 37. SMITH, Teagan BA 22:01.8; 39. POWELL, Anna BA 22:05.5; 57. BROWN, Macy Rem. 23:03.5; 62. CASE, Kessa BA 23:15.9; 66. BRICKLEY, Hope BA 23:26.2; 73. GOOD, Ellie BA 23:40.7; 75. HARMS, Katherine BA 23:53.7; 81. HAYWORTH, Kyleigh Rem. 24:27.2; 86. MCCORMICK, Laila Rem. 24:52.3.

BOYS

Team scores — Stanton County 71, Berean Academy 118, McLouth 122, Kansas City Christian 126, Hutchinson Trinity 134, Central Heights 137-75, Ell-Saline 137-79, Bennington 183, Hoxie 199, Jackson Heights 212, Northern Heights 218, Valley Falls 291. Mission Valley, Salina Sacred Heart, Ellinwood, Lyndon no team score.

Medalists — 1. GOLUB, Kamryn Stan.Co. 16:08.0; 2. RUBIO, Alfonso MV 16:28.3; 3. WELLS, Braden SSH 16:42.1; 4. SCHMIDT, Spencer Stan.Co. 16:48.4; 5. GODINA, Jonah HT 16:54.3; 6. HAMLIN, Joshua-Cooper NH 16:54.4; 7. MUMFORD, Spencer KCC 16:59.5; 8. KISER, Brendan HT 16:59.8; 9. MILLER, Asher Ellin. 17:02.6; 10. WENMAN, Ryan Stan.Co. 17:03.2; 11. NORD, Eli BA 17:03.3; 12. HARDER, Andrew BA 17:03.3; 13. BURKDOLL, Connor CH 17:07.2; 14. MARCOTTE, Brayden Lyn. 17:09.4; 15. PLAKE, Jared McL. 17:10.2; 16. FOUARD, Carson ES 17:10.9; 17. KERN, Kelton ES 17:11.0; 18. CLOYD, Henry McL. 17:11.4; 19. SCHUMACHER, Andrew KCC 17:12.8; 20. TROUT, Thayne Ben. 17:15.2

Other Berean Academy runners — 41 NUSZ, Trevor 18:12.8; 51 SNOOK, Isaac 18:30.9; 53 RICHARDS, Zechariah 18:39.0; 54 SIMKINS, Elias 18:48.2; 69 KORNFELD, Ethan 19:24.2.

Class 1A

VICTORIA — The Goessel High School boys’ cross country team finished fifth at the Class 1A state meet at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria.

Meade won the team title at 31 points, followed by Quinter in second at 40 and Classical School of Wichita in third at 96. Goessel scored 109 points.

Goessel was led by Ben Olson, who finished in 23rd in 18:11.3, missing a medal by three places and 11.2 seconds. Jacob Schrag finished 41st in 18:43.4. Timothy Schrag was 51st in 19:01.9. Josiah Lapp was 64th in 19:56.2. Javin Schmidt was 69th in 20:38.8.

Class 1A

Sand Plum Nature Trail

BOYS

Team scores — Meade 31, Quinter 40, Classical School of Wichita 96, Ingalls 104, Goessel 109, Wetmore 115, Cair Parabel Latin 119-63, La Crosse 119-open, St. John-Hudson 127, Osborne 132, Pretty Prairie 137, Beloit St. John’s 161. Spearville, Canton-Galva, Hutchinson Central Christian, Fowler, South Gray, Stockton, Axtell, Lucas Unified, Little River no team score.

Medalists — 1. RICKE, Corbin Spear. 16:26.6; 2. DARRAH, Christian CG 16:41.4; 3. YODER, Blake HCC 16:48.3; 4. ZORTMAN, Elijah Fowl. 16:52.1; 5. KEITH, Logan Mea. 16:57.2; 6. RACY, Andrew SG 17:07.5; 7. HAMEL, Jonathan Stock. 17:16.5; 8. WHITE III, James PP 17:19.1; 9. GRUENBACHER, Eli Quin. 17:21.0; 10. BUESSING, Grady Ax. 17:24.0; 11. ELLIS, Brenden Ing. 17:28.0; 12. BALES, Graham Osb. 17:34.5; 13. BECKER, Morgan CG 17:41.4; 14. ROSE, Zach LU 17:46.5 1:19.9; 15. OLANDER, Treyton LR 17:50.6; 16. LETOURNEAU, Jonas BSJ 17:51.3; 17. MUTHIANI, Jobjosiah Mea. 17:52.2; 18. HANZLICEK, Colby Wet. 17:52.9; 19. ZORTMAN, Alex Fowl. 17:58.0; 20. ELDER, Matthew Quin. 18:00.1.

Goessel runners — 23. OLSON, Ben 18:11.3; 41. SCHRAG, Jacob 18:43.4; 51. SCHRAG, Timothy 19:01.9; 64. LAPP, Josiah 19:56.2; 69. SCHMIDT, Javin 20:38.8.

Class 3A

WAMEGO — In the Class 3A state meet at the Wamego Country Club, Micah Dahlsten of Hesston finished 49th in the boys’ race in 18:34.3.