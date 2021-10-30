Railer football team ends season at Maize

The highlights — Maize: Daeshaun Carter 18-126 rushing, 3 TDs. Tayveon Williams 4-80 rushing, 1 TD. Avery Johnson 4-10-0 passing, 95 yards; 9-67 rushing, 1 TD. Newton: Luke Hirsh 18-59 rushing, 1 TD. Colby Gomez 18-31-0 passing, 210 yards. Jake Schmidt 7-140 receiving.

The play — Maize scored on the opening drive after recovering an on-side kick, then scored a field goal set up by an interception to lead 10-0 early.

The takeaway — Maize is 7-2, while Newton is 2-7. Maize wins both meetings between the two teams this season. Maize will face 7-2 Bishop Carroll in the second round. Carroll edged Hutchinson 31-28 in overtime.

Up next — The season opener for 2022.

MAIZE — The Newton High School football team pulled out all the stops, but were just too undermaned to stay with the Maize Eagles, falling 39-9 Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Woodman Stadium in Maize.

Newton was able to move the ball better in the second half, but struggled finishing drives.

“Hats off to Maize. They made some big plays and we struggled to tackle in spots,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “They took advantage of those things. I’m proud of the seniors. We put Luke Hirsh in at offense. It was the first time he played running back and did great. We came out and played better in the second half. That’s a sign of how these kids, what kind of people they are.”

Newton got in the red zone several times, but only managed one touchdown.

“We gave up big plays and didn’t get points when we needed to,” Jaax said. “Those things combined to make for a big score. At the same time, the kids fought hard. We definitely played better this time than last time. We fought a lot of adversity this season. We had injuries. We had COVID. The kids kept fighting and found a way to win a couple of games. They never gave up. We were small in roster size today.”

Maize had a couple of short-field possessions to start the game, scoring a touchdown on the first and a field goal on the second. Newton forced a punt on the third Eagle possession, but Maize drove 65 yards for a touchdown on the fourth.

After a 66-yard Carter run for a score, Newton drove to the Maize 9, where Collin Hershberger’s field goal attempt went wide left as the first half ended.

A long Railer drive to open the second half ended on an interception. Maize got to the Railer 30, where a Cole Segraves 47-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Hirsh.

Newton finally finished a drive, going 65 yards on 12 plays, scoring on a one-yard Hirsh run. Two plays later, Maize scored on a 48-yard Tayveon Williams run.

The Railers drove to the Maize 2, but a sack on fourth down ended the drive. Maize used a 65-yard pass to set up a two-yard Daeshaun Carter run.

Newton scored a safety with 1:45 to play when the Maize punter’s knee hit the ground in the end zone.

Newton loses 12 seniors off the roster, but will return a number of starters.

“We have a lot of young kids,” Jaax said. “This was a young team. They recognize there is a lot of potential there. I’m sure they recognize they will play better as seniors and juniors than sophomores and juniors.”

Newton;0;0;7;2;—;9

Maize;10;15;0;14;—;39

Scoring

1q. M Carter 2-yd. run (Segraves kick) 8:05

1q. M Segraves 40-yd. field goal 3:13

2q. M Johnson 11-yd. run (Segraves kick) 8:03

2q. M Carter 66-yd. run (Martin run) 6:15

3q. N Hirsh 1-yd. run (Herschberger kick) :19

4q. M Williams 48-yd. run (Segraves kick) 11:47

4q. M Carter 2-yd. run (Segraves kick) 4:52

4q. N Safety: Segraves went down in end zone 1:45

Team stats

;New.;Mai.

First downs;22;18

Rushing-yards;40-94;33-294

Passing yards;232;95

Comp-att-int;19-34-2;4-10-0

Punts-avg.;3-37.7;2-20

Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;3-15;6-75

Time of poss.;27:23;20:37

Individual stats

RUSHING — Newton: Hirsh 18-59, Hulse 10-22, Carr 1-9, Gomez 10-3, Klug 1-1. Maize: Carter 18-126, Williams 4-80, Johnson 9-67, Stephens 1-21, team 1-0.

PASSING — Newton: Gomez 18-31-0, 210 yards; Carr 1-2-1, 22 yards; Hirsh 0-1-1, 0 yards. Maize: Johnson 4-10-0, 95 yards.

RECEIVING — Newton: Jake Schmidt 7-140, Hulse 2-29, Ruggerio 4-27, Carr 3-25, Hirsh 1-10, Klug 1-1, Jar.Schmidt 1-0. Maize: Helm 1-65, Doty 2-21, Cohoon 1-9.

Missed field goals — New.: Hershberger 26 (WL). Mai.: Segraves 47 (blocked).