Area prep football roundup

Class 3A

Holcomb 57, Hesston 25

The highlights — Holcomb: Kaden Johnson 14-17-0 passing, 255 yards, 4 TDs; 1 rushing TD. Levi Knoll 9-110, 2 TDs. Kolby Johnson 12-107 rushing; Cooper Henson 3-106 receiving, 3 TDs. Damon Mesa 5-87 receiving, 1 TD. Hesston: Hudson Ferralez 24-40-2 passing, 3 TB. Max Werner 4-64 rushing. Ryan Eilert 6-55 rushing; 40 punt avg. Jake Proctor 10-206 receiving, 2 TDs. Max Werner 12 tackles.

The difference — Holcomb outgained Hesston 520-381 in total offense.

The takeaway — Hesston ends the season 4-5. Holcomb is 7-2 and faces 9-0 Andale in the second round.

Up next — Season ends for Hesston.

Hesston;0;11;7;7;—;25

Holcomb;7;21;22;7;—;57

Scoring

1q. Hol. Knoll 4-yd. run (Anguiano kick) 4:51

2q. Hol. Henson 14-yd. pass from Ka.Johnson (Anguiano kick) 11:54

2q. Hes. Proctor 8-yd. pass from Ferralez (Proctor pass from Ferralez) 9:42

2q. Hol. Henson 13-yd. pass from Ferralez (Anguiano kick) 5:19

2q. Hol. Ka.Johnson 1-yd. run (Anguiano kick) 1:28

2q. Hes. Magill 27-yd. field goal :06

3q. Hol. Mesa 44-yd. pass from Ka.Johnson (Anguiano kick) 9:56

3q. Hol. Henson 79-yd. pass from Ka.Johnson (Anguiano kick) 2:45

3q. Hes. Proctor 68-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) :15

3q. Hol. Knoll 63-yd. run (Anguiano kick) :00

4q. Hol. Cosner 5-yd. run (Anguiano kick) 5:56

4q. Hes. Arnold 22-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 1:20

Team stats

;Hes.;Hol.

First downs;17;25

Rushing-yards;14-105;35-265

Passing yards;276;255

Comp-att-int;24-40-2;14-17-0

Punts-avg.;2-40;1-43

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;6-65;12-140

Time of poss.;19:08;28:37

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hesston: Werner 4-63, Eilert 6-55, Ferralez 4-(-13). Holcomb: Knoll 9-110, Ko.Johnson 12-107, Mesa 4-30, Cosner 7-21, Ka.Johnson 3-(-3).

PASSING — Hesston: Ferralez 24-40-2, 276 yards. Holcomb: Ka.Johnson 14-17-0, 255 yards.

RECEIVING — Hesston: Proctor 10-205, Schilling 6-41, Werner 2-14, Hansen 1-7, Eilert 2-6, Arnold 3-2. Holcomb: Henson 3-106, Mesa 5-87, Ardery 1-28. Palacios 1-28, Knoll 3-12, Cosner 1-9.

Missed field goals — none.

No details reported

Remington 40, Ellinwood 13

Larned 33, Halstead 20