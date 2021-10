Sports Calendar

The Kansan

Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, All times Central

Saturday, Oct. 30

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Prep Playoffs and Week 9 Wild Card Games TBA.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Class 5A State @ 4 Mile Creek Resort, Augusta (5A G 10 a.m., 5A B 11:20 a.m.); Class 3A State @ Wamego CC (3A B 11:40 a.m., 3A G noon); Class 2A and 1A State @ Sand Plum Nature Trail, Victoria (2A G 10 a.m., 1A B 10:40 a.m., 2A B 11:20 a.m., 1A G noon).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Tabor @ Bethel 1 p.m., Kansas @ Oklahoma State 6 p.m. (Fox Sports 1), TCU @ Kansas State 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ McPherson Classic (W vs. Missouri Baptist 2 p.m., M vs. Columbia College 4 p.m.)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Southwestern @ Bethel 6 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Hesston College @ Colby CC Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Saint Mary (W noon, M 2:30 p.m.).

PRO SOCCER — OL Reign @ Kansas City NWSL 7 p.m. (Paramount+).

PRO HOCKEY — Wheeling @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Golden State 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Sunday, Oct. 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Washburn @ Kansas State (exhibition, W, 1 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Minnesota noon (ESPN).

Monday, Nov. 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Missouri Southern State @ Wichita State (exhibition, M, 6 p.m.).

PRO FOOTBALL — New York Giants @ Kansas City 7 p.m. (ESPN).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles Clippers 9:30 p.m. ().

Tuesday, Nov. 2

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Class 5A State Quarterfinals TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel JV @ Hesston College (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.).

Wednesday, Nov. 3

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Mid-American Christian 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Park @ Bethel (M 7 p.m.), Emporia State @ Kansas (exhibition, M, 7 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin (Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN+).

Thursday, Nov. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Ottawa JV @ Hesston College (M 7:30 p.m.), Pittsburg State @ Kansas State (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Missouri Southern State @ Wichita State (exhibition, W, 6 p.m.).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles Lakers 9:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City+).

Friday, Nov. 5

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Prep Playoffs TBA.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Class 5A State Semifinals TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Hastings (W, 5 p.m.), Friends JV @ Hesston College (W 6 p.m.), Pittsburg State @ Kansas State (exhibition, W, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Allen @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Prep Playoffs TBA.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Class 5A State Finals and Third place TBA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Saint Mary 1 p.m., Kansas State @ Kansas time TBA (TV TBA).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Mid-America Christian (M 6 p.m.), Hesston College @ McPherson JV (W 1 p.m.), Hesston College @ Cloud County CC (M 4 p.m.).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Sterling @ Bethel 3 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ KCAC Championships, McPherson TBA.

Sunday, Nov. 7

PRO FOOTBALL — Green Bay @ Kansas City 3:25 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

PRO SOCCER — Real Salt Lake @ Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Kansas City @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — San Antonio @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m. (TV TBA).

