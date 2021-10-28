Sports briefs

The Kansan

BASKETBALL

NAIA Pre-Season Polls

WOMEN

RANK;LY;SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES];REC.;PTS.

1;4;Westmont (Calif.) [19];15-1;560

2;1;Thomas More (Ky.);29-2;542

3;3;Campbellsville (Ky.);20-3;496

4;5;Marian (Ind.) [1];27-6;494

5;10;Southeastern (Fla.);26-3;493

6;7;Morningside (Iowa);29-3;490

7;6;Carroll (Mont.);21-3;426

8;2;Wayland Baptist (Texas);13-1;413

9;17;Concordia (Neb.);22-9;398

10;15;Vanguard (Calif.);7-5;389

11;12;MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.);19-5;377

11;20;Indiana Wesleyan;24-6;377

13;14;Dakota State (S.D.);27-4;376

14;13;Indiana Tech;27-3;314

15;18;Lyon (Ark.);15-2;312

16;11;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);19-6;284

17;RV;Central Methodist (Mo.);13-6;277

18;9;STERLING;30-1;237

19;8;Clarke (Iowa);23-3;226

20;RV;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);18-4;169

21;RV;Montana Western;17-10;138

22;NR;Bushnell (Ore.);11-2;135

23;21;Loyola (La.);21-2;132

24;NR;The Master's (Calif.);7-5;116

25;NR;Taylor (Ind.);19-7;108

Receiving Votes: Saint Xavier (Ill.) 89, Columbia (Mo.) 83, Providence (Mont.) 58, Science & Arts (Okla.) 50. Pikeville (Ky.) 39, Oklahoma City 38, St. Francis (Ill.) 36, Rust (Miss.) 34, Dordt (Iowa) 30, Talladega (Ala.) 23, Bellevue (Neb.) 16, Bethel (Tenn.) 16, LSU Shreveport (La.) 15, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 12, TABOR 10, Eastern Oregon 5, Benedictine (Kan.) 3, Bryan (Tenn.) 3.

MEN

RANK;LY;SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES];REC.;PTS.

1;6;Shawnee State (Ohio) [11];31-2;567

2;24;Saint Francis (Ind.) [1];27-9;547

3;8;SAGU (Texas) [5];13-3;544

4;2;William Penn (Iowa) [3];25-2;543

5;16;Loyola (La.);15-6;499

6;3;LSU Shreveport (La.) [1];16-2;488

7;5;Arizona Christian;24-3;466

8;18;BETHEL;21-7;422

9;1;Indiana Wesleyan;30-3;407

10;RV;Carroll (Mont.);20-8;400

11;9;Talladega (Ala.);25-5;398

12;12;Morningside (Iowa);21-6;388

13;NR;Oregon Tech;2-Jul;376

14;13;Marian (Ind.);23-5;331

15;11;Science & Arts (Okla.);17-3;302

16;20;OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN;21-7;278

17;14;Stillman (Ala.);17-4;271

18;22;Benedictine (Kan.);21-7;246

19;RV;Jamestown (N.D.);22-9;225

20;4;Lewis-Clark State (Idaho);22-2;211

21;15;Georgetown (Ky.);16-8;178

22;RV;The Master's (Calif.);21-5;176

23;RV;Thomas More (Ky.);17-10;171

24;NR;College of Idaho;9-Aug;169

25;NR;IU South Bend (Ind.);1-Jul;100

Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Providence (Mont.), Texas A&M Texarkana, LSU Alexandria (La.), Bethel (Ind.), Nothwestern (Iowa), Cumberlands (Ky.)

Others Receiving Votes: LSU Alexandria (La.) 94, Faulkner (Ala.) 93, Dillard (La.) 79, Indiana Tech 55, Vanguard (Calif.) 45, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 42, Grace (Ind.) 27, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 23, Warner (Fla.) 23, Xavier (La.) 22, OTTAWA 21, Union (Ky.) 19, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 15, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 9, Central Baptist (Ark.) 9, Concordia (Neb.) 8, John Brown (Ark.) 7, Texas A&M Texarkana 6, Montana Tech 5, Keiser (Fla.) 5.

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Dane Lawrence, Ed Hodge, Carvin Theissen, Roman Mannibach -4.

2. John Wilson, Paul Normandine, Dick Huska, Jerry Schmidt -4.

3. Ron Bogle, Gary Eilert, Dennis London, Jose Ramos -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — Sam Farmer. LONGEST PUTT — Sam Farmer.

Next play — 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Bethel men fall to Tabor

Colton Roundtree scored in the 54th minute to lead Tabor to a 2-1 win over the Bethel College men’s soccer team.

The loss was the third straight for the Threshers.

Juan Demichelis scored for Bethel in the 21st minute. Sam Butler tied the game in the 40th minute.

Bethel outshot Tabor 13-10, 8-7 on goal. Jesus Rondon had seven saves for Tabor. Sean Holness had five saves for Tabor.

Tabor is 9-6-1, 8-2-1 in KCAC play. Bethel is 7-9, 4-7 in KCAC play. With one game remaining, Bethel is in a three-way tie for eighth place in conference play.

Bethel plays Saint Mary at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Spires also are 4-7 in KCAC play, 9-7 overall.

Tabor;1;1;—;2

Bethel;1;0;—;1

1. BC Juan Demichelis (unassisted) 20:32

2. TC Sam Butler (unassisted) 39:34

3. TC Colton Roundtree (unassisted) 53:14

Total shots — TC 3-7—10, BC 5-8—13. Shots on goal — TC 2-5—7, BC 4-4—8. Saves — TC: Jesus Rondon (W) 3-4—7. BC: Sean Holness (L) 1-4—5. Corner kicks — TC 7, BC 3. Fouls — TC 2, BC 4. Offside — TC 0, BC 1. Cautions — TC: Jonathan Davis 24:40, Cooper Allen 44:43. BC: Muhammed Jammeh 45:00, Andrew Goodman 75:04.

Thresher women tie Tabor

The Bethel College women’s soccer team posted a 1-1 overtime tie against Tabor College Wednesday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Bethel scored in the 70th minute on a goal by Arianna Campos with an assist from Claire Hedlund.

Sydney Takash scored for Tabor in the 78th minute with an assist by Allison Cubbon.

Bethel outshot Tabor 19-11, 12-4 on target. Kami Quinn had 11 saves for Tabor. Maddie Prager had three saves for Bethel.

Tabor is 8-4-4, 6-2-3 in KCAC play. Bethel is 7-7-3, 3-5-3 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at Saint Mary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A Bethel win, coupled with Ottawa losses to Oklahoma Wesleyan and Kansas Wesleyan, would put the Threshers in the KCAC playoffs.

Tabor;0;1;(0-0);—;1

Bethel;0;1;(0-0);—;1

1. BC Arianna Campos (Claire Hedlund) 70:00

2. TC Sydney Takash (Allison Cubbon) 76:38

Total shots — TC 4-6-(1-0)—11, BC 4-13-(1-1)—19. Shots on goal — TC 1-2-(1-0)—4, BC 2-9-(0-1)—12. Saves — TC: Kami Quinn (T) 2-8-(0-1)—11. BC: Maddie Prager (T) 1-1-(1-0)—3. Corner kicks — TC 3, BC 7. Fouls — TC 11, BC 5. Offside — TC 1, BC 2. Cautions — TC: Kylee Bush 49:18, Jacqueline Hurtado 67:49, Reagan Hess 106:16.