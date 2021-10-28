Sports briefs
BASKETBALL
NAIA Pre-Season Polls
WOMEN
RANK;LY;SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES];REC.;PTS.
1;4;Westmont (Calif.) [19];15-1;560
2;1;Thomas More (Ky.);29-2;542
3;3;Campbellsville (Ky.);20-3;496
4;5;Marian (Ind.) [1];27-6;494
5;10;Southeastern (Fla.);26-3;493
6;7;Morningside (Iowa);29-3;490
7;6;Carroll (Mont.);21-3;426
8;2;Wayland Baptist (Texas);13-1;413
9;17;Concordia (Neb.);22-9;398
10;15;Vanguard (Calif.);7-5;389
11;12;MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.);19-5;377
11;20;Indiana Wesleyan;24-6;377
13;14;Dakota State (S.D.);27-4;376
14;13;Indiana Tech;27-3;314
15;18;Lyon (Ark.);15-2;312
16;11;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);19-6;284
17;RV;Central Methodist (Mo.);13-6;277
18;9;STERLING;30-1;237
19;8;Clarke (Iowa);23-3;226
20;RV;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);18-4;169
21;RV;Montana Western;17-10;138
22;NR;Bushnell (Ore.);11-2;135
23;21;Loyola (La.);21-2;132
24;NR;The Master's (Calif.);7-5;116
25;NR;Taylor (Ind.);19-7;108
Receiving Votes: Saint Xavier (Ill.) 89, Columbia (Mo.) 83, Providence (Mont.) 58, Science & Arts (Okla.) 50. Pikeville (Ky.) 39, Oklahoma City 38, St. Francis (Ill.) 36, Rust (Miss.) 34, Dordt (Iowa) 30, Talladega (Ala.) 23, Bellevue (Neb.) 16, Bethel (Tenn.) 16, LSU Shreveport (La.) 15, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 12, TABOR 10, Eastern Oregon 5, Benedictine (Kan.) 3, Bryan (Tenn.) 3.
MEN
RANK;LY;SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES];REC.;PTS.
1;6;Shawnee State (Ohio) [11];31-2;567
2;24;Saint Francis (Ind.) [1];27-9;547
3;8;SAGU (Texas) [5];13-3;544
4;2;William Penn (Iowa) [3];25-2;543
5;16;Loyola (La.);15-6;499
6;3;LSU Shreveport (La.) [1];16-2;488
7;5;Arizona Christian;24-3;466
8;18;BETHEL;21-7;422
9;1;Indiana Wesleyan;30-3;407
10;RV;Carroll (Mont.);20-8;400
11;9;Talladega (Ala.);25-5;398
12;12;Morningside (Iowa);21-6;388
13;NR;Oregon Tech;2-Jul;376
14;13;Marian (Ind.);23-5;331
15;11;Science & Arts (Okla.);17-3;302
16;20;OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN;21-7;278
17;14;Stillman (Ala.);17-4;271
18;22;Benedictine (Kan.);21-7;246
19;RV;Jamestown (N.D.);22-9;225
20;4;Lewis-Clark State (Idaho);22-2;211
21;15;Georgetown (Ky.);16-8;178
22;RV;The Master's (Calif.);21-5;176
23;RV;Thomas More (Ky.);17-10;171
24;NR;College of Idaho;9-Aug;169
25;NR;IU South Bend (Ind.);1-Jul;100
Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Providence (Mont.), Texas A&M Texarkana, LSU Alexandria (La.), Bethel (Ind.), Nothwestern (Iowa), Cumberlands (Ky.)
Others Receiving Votes: LSU Alexandria (La.) 94, Faulkner (Ala.) 93, Dillard (La.) 79, Indiana Tech 55, Vanguard (Calif.) 45, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 42, Grace (Ind.) 27, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 23, Warner (Fla.) 23, Xavier (La.) 22, OTTAWA 21, Union (Ky.) 19, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 15, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 9, Central Baptist (Ark.) 9, Concordia (Neb.) 8, John Brown (Ark.) 7, Texas A&M Texarkana 6, Montana Tech 5, Keiser (Fla.) 5.
GOLF
Wedgewood Senior Men
1. Dane Lawrence, Ed Hodge, Carvin Theissen, Roman Mannibach -4.
2. John Wilson, Paul Normandine, Dick Huska, Jerry Schmidt -4.
3. Ron Bogle, Gary Eilert, Dennis London, Jose Ramos -3.
CLOSET TO PIN — Sam Farmer. LONGEST PUTT — Sam Farmer.
Next play — 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Bethel men fall to Tabor
Colton Roundtree scored in the 54th minute to lead Tabor to a 2-1 win over the Bethel College men’s soccer team.
The loss was the third straight for the Threshers.
Juan Demichelis scored for Bethel in the 21st minute. Sam Butler tied the game in the 40th minute.
Bethel outshot Tabor 13-10, 8-7 on goal. Jesus Rondon had seven saves for Tabor. Sean Holness had five saves for Tabor.
Tabor is 9-6-1, 8-2-1 in KCAC play. Bethel is 7-9, 4-7 in KCAC play. With one game remaining, Bethel is in a three-way tie for eighth place in conference play.
Bethel plays Saint Mary at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Spires also are 4-7 in KCAC play, 9-7 overall.
Tabor;1;1;—;2
Bethel;1;0;—;1
1. BC Juan Demichelis (unassisted) 20:32
2. TC Sam Butler (unassisted) 39:34
3. TC Colton Roundtree (unassisted) 53:14
Total shots — TC 3-7—10, BC 5-8—13. Shots on goal — TC 2-5—7, BC 4-4—8. Saves — TC: Jesus Rondon (W) 3-4—7. BC: Sean Holness (L) 1-4—5. Corner kicks — TC 7, BC 3. Fouls — TC 2, BC 4. Offside — TC 0, BC 1. Cautions — TC: Jonathan Davis 24:40, Cooper Allen 44:43. BC: Muhammed Jammeh 45:00, Andrew Goodman 75:04.
Thresher women tie Tabor
The Bethel College women’s soccer team posted a 1-1 overtime tie against Tabor College Wednesday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.
Bethel scored in the 70th minute on a goal by Arianna Campos with an assist from Claire Hedlund.
Sydney Takash scored for Tabor in the 78th minute with an assist by Allison Cubbon.
Bethel outshot Tabor 19-11, 12-4 on target. Kami Quinn had 11 saves for Tabor. Maddie Prager had three saves for Bethel.
Tabor is 8-4-4, 6-2-3 in KCAC play. Bethel is 7-7-3, 3-5-3 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at Saint Mary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A Bethel win, coupled with Ottawa losses to Oklahoma Wesleyan and Kansas Wesleyan, would put the Threshers in the KCAC playoffs.
Tabor;0;1;(0-0);—;1
Bethel;0;1;(0-0);—;1
1. BC Arianna Campos (Claire Hedlund) 70:00
2. TC Sydney Takash (Allison Cubbon) 76:38
Total shots — TC 4-6-(1-0)—11, BC 4-13-(1-1)—19. Shots on goal — TC 1-2-(1-0)—4, BC 2-9-(0-1)—12. Saves — TC: Kami Quinn (T) 2-8-(0-1)—11. BC: Maddie Prager (T) 1-1-(1-0)—3. Corner kicks — TC 3, BC 7. Fouls — TC 11, BC 5. Offside — TC 1, BC 2. Cautions — TC: Kylee Bush 49:18, Jacqueline Hurtado 67:49, Reagan Hess 106:16.