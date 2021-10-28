The Kansan

Prep Football Playoff Week 1

Games scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Class 3A

Hesston (4-4) at Holcomb (6-2)

Who to watch — Hesston: Hudson Ferralez 169-235-5 passing, 2,155 yards, 24 TDs. Ryan Eilert 54-188 rushing, 7 TDs; 17-110 receiving; 27 total tackles. Max Werener 9-105 rushing, 2 TDs; 44-567 receiving, 3 TDs; 32 total tackles. Nick Arnold 22-468 receiving, 4 TDs; 27 total tackles. Brayden Schilling 46-428 receiving, 7 TDs; 40 total tackles, 1 int. Jake Proctor 10-21-1 passing, 142 yards, 1 TD; 32-515 receiving, 7 TDs; 45 total tackles, 1 int. Jesse Magill 25 of 29 PAT kicks. Holcomb: Kaden Johnson 96-147-10 passing, 1,536 yards, 20 TDs. Kolby Johnson 68-293 rushing, 3 TDs; 59 total tackles, 3.0 sacks. Khai Cosner 49-276 rushing, 6 TDs; 57 total tackles. Levi Knoll 23-202 rushing, 7 TDs; 24-423 receiving, 6 TDs; 4 ints. Damon Mesa 23-429 receiving, 8 TDs; 53 total tackles. Cooper Henson 20-293 receiving, 4 TDs; 53 total tackles, 3.0 sacks. Chris Palacios 16-250 receiving, 2 TDs; 4.0 sacks.

What to know: Winner gets the winner of Andale (8-0) and Hugoton (4-4). Hesston is on a three-game winning streak, downing Clearwater 60-20 last week. Holcomb finished district play with a 61-21 win over Hugoton last week.

Class 1A

Ellinwood (1-7) at Remington (4-3)

Who to watch — Ellinwood: Drew Heinz 45-117-6 passing, 524 yards, 3 TDs. Cole Petz 61-148 rushing, 1 TD. Cody Zink 13-315 receiving, 2 TDs. Bryan Jask3 49 total tackles. Devan Komarek 49 total tackles, 2.0 sacks. Jonathan Mason 47 total tackles. Remington: QB Braden Scribner, RB David Fasnacht, WR Kole Klaasen, WR Sam Entz, WR Duke Kinley, WR Sterling Lies.

What to know: Remington finished off the regular season with a 22-6 win over Elkhart, breaking a two-game losing streak and ensuring a first-round home game. Ellinwood fall to Ell-Saline 43-7, the third straight loss for the Eagles. Winner will play 8-1 Smith Center, which received a forfeit win against Wichita Independent. It will be Independent’s last result in the 11-man ranks as the team drops down to 8-man next season.

Sedgwick (8-0) bye

What to know: Sedgwick will face the winner of Ell-Saline (3-5) and Stanton County (3-4) next week in the round of 16. Sedgwick beat both of those teams.

Eight-Man I

Thursday

Skyline (3-5) at Goessel (6-2)

Who to watch — Goessel: Jake Wiens 81-901 rushing, 14 TDs; 36 total tackles, 4 ints. Grant Bryant 27-51-2 passing, 396 yards, 9 TDs; 87-392 rushing, 5 TDs; 44 total tackles, 2 ints. Kacen Smith 45-410 rushing, 8 TDs; 32 total tackles. Skylar Wuest 12-273 receiving, 7 TDs; 52 total tackles, 2 sacks. Caleb Burkholder 59 total tackles, 3 ints. Caiden Duerksen 12-186 rushing, 3 TDs; 67 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9 TFLs, 2 ints. Skyline: Brayden Berens 42-124-7 passing, 624 yards, 5 TDs; 81-320 rushing, 3 TDs; 77 total tackles. Jesus Casas 68-611 rushing, 4 TDs; 15-225 receiving; 4 ints. Kendrick Little 68-339 rushing, 1 TD; 13-163 yards receiving. Justus Novotney 9-200 receiving; 6.0 tackles. Isaac Allphin 64 total tackles. Owen Jones 54 total tackles, 5.0 sacks.

What to know: Goessel closed out its first district title in years with a 38-22 win over Medicine Lodge. The Bluebirds have won five straight. Skyline ended the season and reached the playoffs with a 60-6 win over St. John-Hudson. The winner will face the winner of Macksville (4-4) and Medicine Lodge (6-2) in the second round.

Moundridge (3-5) at La Crosse (6-2)

Who to watch — Moundridge: Henry Hecox 61-112-6 passing, 809 yards, 16 TDs, 39-75 rushing, 5 TDs. Kase Ptacek 186-1,089 rushing, 14 TDs; 5-106 receiving, 3 TDs; 45 total tackles. Joaquin Huff 35-151 rushing, 3 TDs; 55 total tackles. Logan Churchill 23-302 receiving, 7 TDs; 33 total tackles. Ethan Brandewiede 13-152 receiving, 2 TDs. Brayden Conquest 56 total tackles, 8.5 TFL. La Crosse: Caden Morgan 27-58-4 passing, 449 yards, 12 TDs; 41-297 rushing, 5 TDs; 52 total tackles. Colby Stull 132-1,260 rushing, 16 TDs; 7-129 receiving, 4 TDs; 3 ints. Bryce Conner 8-15-2 passing, 115 yards, 3 TDs; 48-312 rushing, 5 TDs. Devyn Braun 4-109 receiving, 3 TDs. Cooper Barriger 62 total tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks. Deagan Andrews 57 total tackles, 10.5 TFL, 2 ints.

What to know: Moundridge reached the playoffs by winning its last two games — Fairfield 49-0 and Pretty Prairie 52-6. La Crosse lost its first two games of the season, but hasn’t lost since. The Leopards dowed Kiowa County 56-0 last week. The winner faces the winner of Attica-Argonia (7-1) and Kinsley (5-3) in the second round.

Eight-Man II

Thursday

Peabody-Burns (4-3) at Victoria (7-1)

Who to watch — Peabody-Burns: Philip Young 23-49-1 passing, 472 yards, 5 TDs; 60-172 rushing, 3 TDs; 40 total tackles. Noal Reynolds 82-866 rushing, 14 TDs; 6-179 receiving, 2 TDs; 37 total tackles. Thomas Smith 98-578 rushing, 10 TDs; 4-138 receiving, 2 TDs. Colton Gossen 6-113 receiving, 1 TD; 53 total tackles. Kael Hutchinson 3 sacks. Victoria: Grant Schoenrock 17-41-3 passing, 273 yards, 4 TDs; 35-222 rushing, 8 TDs; 60 total tackles. Nate Windholz 33-418 rushing, 10 TDs; 9-145 receiving. Carson Werth 42-304 rushing, 1 TD; 40 total tackles, 2 sacks. Seth Schwein 4-123 receiving, 1 TD. Taylor Anderson 32 total tackles. Thaddeus Wohler 2 ints.

What to know: Peabody-Burns’ game against Norwich was canceled, but the Warriors already had a playoff spot clinched. The last game for the Warriors was a 64-34 win over South Barber. Victoria has wob five straight and not allowed a point in the last three games, beating Wilson 57-0, Tescott 45-0 and Otis-Bison 47-0. The winner will face the winner of Caldwell (7-1) and Central Plains (5-3) in the second round.

Prep Football: Week 9

Halstead (2-6) at Larned (3-5)

Who to watch — Halstead: Jackson Swift 32-79-8 passing, 537 yards, 5 TDs; 51-158 rushing, 3 TDs. Conner Boyd 132-785 rushing, 8 TDs. Owen Farmer 55-232 rushing, 2 TDs; 48 total tackles. Skyler Geer 35-176 rushing, 2 TDs; 45 total tackles. Tanner Watkins 14-324 receiving, 3 TDs. Chandler Drake 49 total tackles, 7.0 TFL. Alex Schulte 4.0 sacks. Larned: QB Riley Pontius, RB Fernando Herrera, RB Luke Fischer, RB Logan Erway, WR Luke Wilson, WR Jayden Smith.

What to know: Halstead downed Wichita Trinity Academy 46-13 last week to snap a five-game losing streak. Lyons fell to Cheney 54-20. Larned lost three straight. Both teams feature young rosters.