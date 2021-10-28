Railer gridders to face Maize in playoff opener

Who to watch:

Newton — Colby Gomez 92-181-5, 1,180 yards, 6 TDs; 54-113 rushing, 4 TDs. Camden Carr 3-3-0 passing, 140 yards, 1 TD; 24-203 receiving, 1 TD. James Hulse 61-209 rushing, 1 TD; 2-95 receiving, 1 TD. Isaac Klug 31-356 receiving, 2 TDs. Jake Schmidt 18-203 receiving, 2 TDs. Ryan Ruggerio 28-294 receiving, 2 TDs. On defense, Joe Slechta, Jonah Remsberg, Ben Reyes, Nathanial Garcia, Brody Harper. Collin Hershberger 8-11 field goals, long 46 yards; 15-15 PAT kicks; 28-37.0 punting avg.

Maize — Avery Johnson 102-185-3 passing, 1,582 yards, 15 TDs; 91-660 rushing, 14 TDs; 34.0 yards per punt. Daeshaun Carter 124-899 rushing, 11 TDs. Justin Stephens 30-551 receiving, 5 TDs. Landon Helm 20-232 receiving, 3 TDs. Bryce Cohoon 22-483 receiving, 6 TDs.

What to know:

The winner faces the winner of the Bishop Carroll (6-2)-Hutchinson (4-4) game next week.

For the second time this season, the Newton High School football team will face the Maize Eagles.

The second clash is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Woodman Stadium in Maize in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Newton is 2-6, falling to Campus 31-10 last week. Maize is 6-2 after a 42-14 win over Hutchinson to lock up second place in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I standings.

Tied 14-14 in the second quarter, Maize scored four unanswered touchdowns and held the Salthawks scoreless the rest of the game.

Avery Johnson passed for 137 yards and three touchdowns, while Daeshaun Carter rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Newton trailed Campus 14-10 at the half, but couldn’t get the offense going in the second half.

In the first meeting between Newton and Maize this season, the Railers fell 54-10. Maize broke that game open with a 24-7 second quarter. Johnson passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns while Bryce Cohoon had 142 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Carter rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Maize went three rounds into the playoffs last season, falling to Bishop Carroll 49-35 in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Newton was edged by Hutchinson 46-41 in the first round of the playoffs last season.