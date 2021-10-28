Late goal sinks Railers in regional finals

MAIZE — A few weeks ago, the Maize South Maverick boys’ soccer team picked the Newton Railers apart for a 9-1 win in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play.

In Thursday’s Class 5A West Regional I final, the Railers showed a lot more fight falling to the top seed of the West 2-1.

Oliver Jaberg scored the game winner for Maize South, 16-1-1, off a Gavin Bowman direct kick with 19 minutes remaining in regulation.

“We played with the weather tonight,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “We went against the wind in the first half. We put five in the back. The guys really did defend well. The guys communicated well. They were able to sneak one past us. The guys did well in the second half and pop one in. We made it interesting. That is the best team in the area. We stuck right with them. We had them where we wanted them. We just couldn’t get one more in. We gave it our all. I’m proud of the effort.”

South scored first in the 24th minute when Peyton Wilson finished a through pass from Vitor Geromel.

Newton answered in the 48th minute when Jonathan Galvan hit a 15-yard shot on a Juan-Pablo Salgado pass.

After the go-ahead goal, each team missed some scoring chances. A South shot went off the crossbar and bounced down, where a Railer defender was able to kick it off the goal line. Newton had a late shot saved.

Newton was outshot 12-4. Peyton Simon had three saves in goal for South. Newton freshman Abram Wall had eight saves.

“Abram really did well this year,” Jantzi said. “He came through when a lot players didn’t want to play in goal. He was getting better every game. I’m looking forward to three more years.”

Maize South will host Kapaun-Mt. Carmel Tuesday in the state quarterfinals. Kapaun (9-7-2) upset second-seeded

Goddard Eisenhower (14-2-1) 1-0 in the West Regional II finals. In the other West quarterfinal, Bishop Carroll (13-4-1) will host Valley Center (12-5-1).

Newton, 9-8-1, loses eight seniors off the varsity roster, but is set to return much of its scoring for next year.

“The senior class did very well for us,” Jantzi said. “We’re really going to miss those guys. I hope that they get the chance to move on and continue playing.

“We have some good returners coming back. We got good experience this year. … We’ve got to get them (to play spring and summer soccer). We’ve got to get them trying out for teams.”

Newton;0;1;—;1

M.South;1;1;—;2

1. MS Peyton Wilson (Vitor Geromel) 23:57

2. N Jonathan Galvan (Juan-Pablo Salgado) 47:21

3. MS Oliver Jaberg (Gavin Bowman) 61:00

Total shots — New. 0-4—4, MS 5-7—12. Shots on goal — New. 0-4—4, MS 4-6—10. Saves — New.: Abram Wall (L) 3-5—8. MS: Peyton Simon (W) 0-3—3. Corner kicks — New. 1, MS 9. Fouls — New. 9, MS 11. Offside — New. 1, MS 0. Cautions — New.: Joel Franz 18:23.